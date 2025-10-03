horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 October 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Your friends will remain supportive and bring joy to your life. Investments in stocks and mutual funds are advised for long-term benefits. Home life will be calm and pleasant. However, exercise restraint in your emotions, as impulsiveness may put your love relationship at risk. A sense of guilt may arise when you realize you cannot devote enough time to family or friends, and today could be one such day. On a positive note, a dispute with your spouse might ease if you cherish and recall fond memories together. Work pressure may cause eye strain, so take care. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati to help control anger.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Try to leave the office early today and spend some time on recreation. Avoid making financial investments without proper advice. Overspending or indulging in a lavish lifestyle may create tension at home, so be cautious with your habits. Emotional ups and downs could affect you, but taking a peaceful walk under the open sky and enjoying fresh air will help you feel calm. Mental peace will be your strength throughout the day. However, stress in your marital life may take a toll on your health. A long-awaited phone call from someone close could revive old memories and transport you back to cherished moments. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle may help improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Engaging in sports or physical activities will help you maintain stamina and energy today. Some of you may receive financial gains through your children, and you’ll feel proud of their achievements. It’s also a good time to support your kids with their studies or assignments. A romantic candlelight meal with your partner will add warmth to the day. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid revealing personal secrets, as it may lead to misplaced trust. Your spouse will express admiration and affection, strengthening your bond. However, eating outside food could upset your stomach, so stick to homemade meals for better digestion. Remedy: Feed wheat bread and milk to a black dog for peaceful sleep.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Cancer: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Businessmen stepping out for work should be cautious and keep their money safely, as chances of theft are high. It’s a good time to assist children with their studies or homework. In matters of love, you and your partner will remain sensitive to family sentiments. A long journey may be on the cards—though tiring, it will bring fruitful results. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness. In your leisure time, you’ll find joy in simply gazing at the open sky while relaxing on your rooftop. Remedy: Pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree to boost financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Adopt a generous outlook towards life and avoid complaining about your circumstances. Negative thinking only dims the beauty of life and weakens the spirit of contentment. Since money may be needed at any time, plan your finances wisely and start saving as much as possible. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your schedule, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. In matters of love, emotional connection will feel stronger than physical presence. Students should avoid wasting valuable time in casual outings with friends and instead focus on studies, as this is a crucial phase for their career growth. Married life may face tension due to petty quarrels, which could have long-term consequences if not handled carefully. Be cautious about blindly trusting others’ advice. Some of you may also feel motivated to hit the gym today. Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to maintain harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Work pressure may cause stress and tension today, so try to stay calm. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. Do not let family issues distract you from your priorities—remember, even difficult times often bring valuable lessons. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they are likely to be short-lived. In your free time, playing games can be refreshing, but remain cautious, as there is a chance of minor accidents. Your spouse will express love and warmth, and affectionate gestures like hugs will bring comfort. Spending time in gardening could relax your mind while also contributing positively to the environment. Remedy: Serving people affected by leprosy and extending care to those with hearing or speech impairments will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Libra: Control your emotions today and stay balanced. Financial gains may fall short of expectations. Children might test your patience, but using love and affection will help maintain harmony and ease stress—after all, love attracts love. On the brighter side, your romantic life looks delightful and fulfilling. If you go shopping, you may come across a beautiful dress material worth picking up. Married life, however, may face strain, with discord lingering longer than expected if not handled with care. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue; listen with patience and offer sincere advice. Remedy: Wear a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra to invite good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Scorpio: An ailment may cause some unhappiness today, but overcoming it quickly will help restore peace and joy in your family. Financial concerns are likely to ease with the timely support of friends. One of your friends may also turn to you for guidance in resolving personal matters. Romance is in the air—you may even experience love at first sight. Exciting invitations and the possibility of a surprise gift will add charm to your day. Married life takes a unique turn, bringing moments that feel truly special and out of the ordinary. Your ability to respect everyone in social settings will help you build and maintain a strong, positive image. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Outdoor activities and sports will draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring you peace and benefits. Avoid making investments in land or property, as such decisions may prove risky at this time. At home, it’s important to let go of a dominating attitude—work together with your family, sharing both joys and challenges. This positive shift will bring them immense happiness. Your love life sparkles with joy and fulfillment. Homemakers will find time for relaxation, perhaps by watching a movie or enjoying some screen time after finishing household tasks. Married life feels delightful today, filled with love and delicious food—true ingredients of happiness. A spontaneous small party or get-together at home may also lift everyone’s spirits. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled or physically challenged individuals. Such service will bless you with steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your sharp intellectual potential will help you overcome challenges, but staying positive is the key to defeating any disability or limitation. At work, advice from your father may prove highly beneficial. On the family front, situations may not be as smooth as you expect—there is a possibility of arguments or disputes, so remain calm and composed to avoid escalation. Be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. Your family may share several concerns with you, but you might prefer spending your spare time in personal activities that bring you peace. In married life, you may feel your partner prioritizes their family over yours during times of need. On the brighter side, if you have a melodious voice, surprising your beloved with a heartfelt song could make their day extra special. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, never be cruel to animals. Choosing vegetarianism for both you and your partner will also greatly enhance love and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Jealousy may weigh you down today, but remember—it is a self-inflicted wound. Instead of lamenting, inspire yourself to overcome it by sharing in others’ joys and sorrows. Be cautious with finances, as investing blindly on someone else’s advice may lead to losses. On the brighter side, unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill the family with happiness. Romance takes center stage—plan something special for the evening to make it truly memorable. Spending time with an elder family member will give you valuable insights into life’s deeper lessons. Love flows beautifully today, as the harmony of Venus and Mars blesses your bond. A surprise dish prepared by your beloved could melt away your fatigue and bring pure delight. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12.10 pm to 1.10 pm.

Pisces: Making a few changes to your appearance today will enhance your charm and confidence. Investments related to your home are likely to bring good returns. Later in the day, unexpected good news will light up your family with joy. However, be cautious—interference from a third person may cause friction with your beloved. To truly enjoy life, make time for your friends. Isolation will only distance you from the support you may need. A close friend could even help you out of a major problem today. On the personal front, your life partner might seem to prioritize their family over yours, which could create some imbalance. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, immerse revadi (sesame and sugar delicacy) in water as a symbolic offering.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm.