Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 September 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Be mindful of your words, as they could unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. Although you may spend a lot on a party with friends today, your finances will remain strong. There might be opportunities to attend social events, where you could meet influential people. A warm smile can make your partner's day brighter. It's a good day for business, with the potential for unexpected profits. Your sense of humour will be a great asset. Marriage will feel more wonderful than ever today. Remedy: Including cardamom (associated with Mercury) in your daily diet can boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Don't worry about your health today; those around you will boost your morale and spirits. Your financial situation improves as delayed payments are finally recovered. However, dealing with children might be challenging—use love and patience to keep them engaged and avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love fosters more love. Avoid any inappropriate behavior today. Attending trade shows and seminars could help strengthen your business connections. It's wise to distance yourself from people who aren't right for you and are wasting your time. Be cautious, as a stranger could cause tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Feeding black-and-white cows will help energize and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Today, you'll be bursting with energy, and whatever tasks you take on will be completed in half the time you usually need. Your financial situation is set to improve as the day progresses. A deeper connection with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. You'll find fulfillment by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Be cautious about making commitments unless you're sure you can keep them. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends. Today, you'll leave behind any unhappy memories from your married life and focus on the joy of the present. Remedy: Incorporate colors like cream, white, and pastels into your daily attire to bring more positivity and success into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Cancer: Your personality will shine like a fragrance today. Consider investing your money in religious activities, as it will likely bring you mental peace and stability. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Embrace the experience of pure and genuine love. If you believe in the saying "time is money," take steps to reach your full potential. It's important to work on your weaknesses, so make time for self-improvement. Today, you'll come to realize that the vows you made in your marriage are truly meaningful, and that your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings continuously for 108 days to ensure a happy and contented family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your fondest dream is set to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as too much joy might bring unexpected challenges. Financially, you’ll thrive, with the potential to clear any debts or loans. However, your children may cause some disappointment at school due to their lack of interest in studies. Be cautious, as personal relationships could be sensitive and vulnerable today. You’ll have a great opportunity to showcase your talents. It's also important to work on your shortcomings, so make sure to set aside time for self-improvement. The demands of your spouse might cause you some stress. Remedy: Wearing silver jewellery more often will help ensure a blissful and peaceful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. You'll be involved in monetary transactions throughout the day, and by the end, you should have managed to save a good amount. Expect a pleasant evening as relatives or friends may drop by. Avoid using emotional blackmail on your partner. Your workplace will be filled with love and positivity today. Some of you may embark on a distant journey; though it might be tiring, it will be highly rewarding. However, your spouse might cause you some financial loss today. Remedy: Show affection, love, and attention to girls under 10 years old by giving them gifts or presents for a more fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy levels and maintain a balanced mood throughout the day. Financially, things are looking up as delayed payments are finally recovered. You'll have plenty of time to enjoy with family and friends. However, be prepared for a potential disappointment in your love life, as a gift you give may not bring the expected joy. Workwise, the day should progress smoothly. You might come across an old item at home that stirs up nostalgic memories of your childhood. Be aware that a small lie from your spouse could upset you, but try to keep things in perspective. Remedy: To invite positivity into your love life, consider helping and serving those who are visually impaired.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: A friend might challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. It's important to stay true to your values and approach every decision with rationality. Consider seeking financial advice from the elders in your family, which could be beneficial for managing your finances and savings. You may struggle to keep your emotions in check, but avoid nagging those around you, or you risk pushing them away. Your partner's love will be evident today, making it a beautiful day filled with affection. When negotiating a major business deal, it's crucial to keep your emotions under control. Address any lingering issues in your life by taking the first step today with a positive mindset. There's a possibility that the love between you and your spouse could diminish; open communication is key to resolving differences and preventing things from getting worse. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into water to increase the happiness of your family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Sagittarius: You may experience body aches today, so it's important to avoid any physical exertion that could worsen your discomfort. Ensure you get plenty of rest. Financially, you'll be able to earn money independently, without needing help from others. Make time to address any issues your children might be facing. A surprise message could bring a delightful dream your way. Changes at work will work in your favor, bringing you benefits. You might spend time watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond with them. Today, you'll also rekindle the beautiful, romantic moments you once shared with your spouse. Remedy: For enhanced health benefits, mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, form soft balls, and feed them to fish.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. However, avoid making any financial investments today without seeking advice. This is a great day to naturally attract attention without much effort. While work pressures may be on your mind, your beloved will still bring you immense romantic joy. Be cautious about entering into any joint ventures, as your partners may try to take advantage of you. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse today, though an unresolved issue from the past could lead to a conflict. Despite this, you'll also have a meaningful and heartfelt conversation with your spouse. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth inside your pocket.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. Unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends could brighten your day. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner, as it could backfire. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is clearly visible. Your competitive nature will help you succeed in any contest you enter. However, be mindful that your spouse's relatives could disrupt the harmony in your marriage. Remedy: Offering water on a Shivlinga will bring auspiciousness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: Today is an excellent day for your health. Your cheerful mindset will act as the perfect boost, keeping you confident and energized. However, some important tasks might be delayed due to financial constraints. Be careful not to judge people too quickly; they may be dealing with their own pressures and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. It's important to communicate gently with your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Make sure you only commit to what you know you can deliver. While the day might start off a bit tiring, things will improve as it goes on. By the evening, you'll find some personal time to connect with someone close to you. Expect an exciting day filled with love and romance as you reach new heights of affection with your spouse. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, show respect and honor to your wife.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.