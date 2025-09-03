horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 September 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your chances of recovering from illness are strong, which may allow you to take part in a sports competition. An unexpected guest could visit today, and their presence might bring financial luck for you. Spending too much time at work could create tension in your domestic life. Remember to forgive your partner if any issue arises. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors home today, as it may not go well. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing fresh air, which will keep your mind calm and balanced throughout the day. However, you may feel stressed due to your spouse’s declining health. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight to a cowshed (goshala) for peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Expectant mothers need to take special care today. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but later you could regret it. Some issues with family members may arise, but don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. Matters of love might bring emotional pain. There is also a chance of problems with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Before starting any new task or project, it’s wise to consult experienced people for guidance. If possible, meet them today and seek their advice. On a positive note, you will enjoy a calm and relaxed time with your spouse. Remedy: Feed milk to dogs, especially black ones, for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: You are likely to enjoy leisure and relaxation today. Your positive energy will reflect in your mood as you step out, but a theft or loss of a valuable item could disturb your peace. Eligible individuals may receive marriage proposals. Emotional emptiness may trouble you as you miss someone’s company. Avoid entering into joint ventures, as partners may try to take undue advantage. This could also be one of those days when things don’t go as planned. In married life, both you and your partner may need some space to maintain harmony. Remedy: To strengthen your financial life, keep a piece of silver along with some Basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: You are likely to engage in sports today, which will help you maintain your physical stamina. With support from someone of the opposite sex, you may gain financially in your job or business. Friends and your spouse will bring you comfort and happiness, brightening an otherwise dull day. It’s also a favorable day for romance, as well as for implementing plans or signing new ventures. You may prefer to spend time in a peaceful place, away from relatives. Married life could see a pleasant and passionate change. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have crystal sugar (mishri) with water to strengthen sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: Your health will remain good today. To enjoy a stable lifestyle, stay careful with your finances. The day may begin with good news from close relatives or friends. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts, adding sweetness to the day. Surround yourself with experienced and successful people, as their guidance can help you understand future opportunities. Communication will be your strength, making interactions more effective. Your spouse may express their love beautifully, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to attract financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Work pressure and disagreements at home may cause some stress today. If you are travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, especially your purse, as theft is possible. Spending the evening at a movie or dinner with your spouse will help you relax and lift your mood. Love is in the air, and opportunities for romance will be plenty. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress looks promising. In your free time, you’ll finally take up tasks you had long planned but couldn’t execute earlier. Expect a highly passionate and romantic day with your spouse. Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15–20 minutes to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Take care of your health today and strictly avoid alcohol. Spending on liquor or cigarettes will not only harm your body but also disturb your finances. A piece of good news about ancestral property may bring happiness to the whole family. You may struggle to make your partner understand your perspective, and there’s a risk that someone else might try to take credit for your work. After days of busyness, you will finally find time for yourself. An old issue might spark a quarrel with your spouse—perhaps about a forgotten birthday—but things will settle by the day’s end. Remedy: Keep crystal balls in your bedroom to improve health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Scorpio: It will be a happy and pleasant day. You and your spouse may sit together to discuss finances and plan for a secure future, with your partner offering full support. However, your loved one’s unpredictable behaviour might upset your mood. Avoid signing any new partnerships or joint ventures today. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should watch out for possible injuries. Stress in married life could take a toll on your health. Remedy: Serve and feed black cows to maintain an active and positive love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: A joyful day awaits you. You and your spouse may discuss finances and plan for the future, with your partner offering full support. Still, your beloved’s unpredictable behaviour might upset your mood. Avoid entering into new partnerships or joint ventures today. Children may remain busy playing sports, so parents should be cautious about possible injuries. Stress from your spouse could also affect your health. Remedy: Feed and serve black cows to strengthen love and positivity in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Today will bring a constant smile to your face, and even strangers may feel familiar. Be mindful of your spending—save and use money wisely to avoid regrets later. Grandchildren will bring you immense joy. Offering support to someone in their love life could make a big difference. The efforts you put in at work today will reward you in unexpected ways in the future. Step out and connect with influential people, as it may open new opportunities. Married life looks delightful and fulfilling. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract wealth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain good today, boosting your chances of success. However, avoid anything that could weaken your strength. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring profit and prosperity. If you feel mentally burdened, share your thoughts with relatives or close friends to ease the pressure. Love will feel refreshing and joyful, filling your day with romance. A kind gesture at work may turn rivals into friends, though workplace issues could still leave you distracted. Married life will feel truly delightful as your partner makes the day special. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to increase harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: It’s a wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your self-confidence and make you feel good. A family member’s illness may cause some financial strain, but their health should be your top priority. Unexpected guests might visit in the evening. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm. Work is likely to go in your favor, bringing positive results. You may also openly discuss with your partner the lack of time they give you and express your concerns. Later, you and your spouse will enjoy something exciting together. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepal tree to bring peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.