Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 April 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. You’ll feel positive and step out in a cheerful mood. However, your day could take a hit if you lose something valuable. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. It’s a great day for your love life — enjoy the romantic moments. Try to complete your tasks on time; it will leave you with some personal time later. Delaying things will only increase your workload. Married life will also feel joyful today. You might feel like staying in bed longer and just relaxing, which will help you recharge. Remedy: For financial stability, keep faith, stay connected with good people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and stay away from mental stress or harmful thinking.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 PM to 3:30 PM.

Taurus: Today, your personality will leave a lasting impression, just like a pleasant fragrance. If you're travelling, be extra careful with your belongings — especially your purse — as there's a risk of theft. Your smart and humorous side will make you stand out in social gatherings. You may also meet a thoughtful and supportive friend. Although people close to you might want to spend time with you, you’ll prefer some quiet moments alone for peace of mind. The evening promises to be a memorable one with your spouse. Before starting any new task, take a moment to think about its possible outcomes and how it may affect you. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking, and avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as it can seriously harm the unborn child. Investing in antiques and jewellery may bring good returns and financial growth. A dispute with a neighbour could spoil your mood, but try not to lose your temper — staying calm will prevent the situation from getting worse. Avoiding arguments and maintaining friendly relations is the best approach. You might receive an unexpected message that brings joy and sweet dreams. However, the day could also be stressful, with possible disagreements with close associates. On the brighter side, your partner will express deep romantic feelings today. Avoid showing off today, as it may create distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Feeding roti or bread to dogs can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: You’ll have plenty of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. A friend may ask for a large amount of money — think carefully before helping, as it could strain your finances. Your family may need your immediate attention, so don’t ignore your responsibilities, or it could lead to problems. Love will feel intense and emotional today, and you’ll truly enjoy the feeling of being in love. You might watch a movie during your free time, but it may feel like a waste as it won’t meet your expectations. On the positive side, physical intimacy with your spouse will be deeply satisfying. Avoid putting off today’s tasks, or you may face negative consequences. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, consider donating or using items like perfumes, incense sticks, camphor, and other fragrant products.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: Today will be a relaxing day for you. A body massage with oil can help ease muscle tension and make you feel refreshed. Financially, things will improve as you recover some delayed payments. However, someone in your circle may overreact to a money-related issue, which could create a bit of tension at home. Love will be on your mind as you spend special moments with your partner. You may receive some good news from a distant place by evening. Though you often laugh at jokes about married life, today you might get emotional as you realise the beautiful truths about your own marriage. It’s also a good day to open up and share your deep feelings or worries with a close friend or family member. Remedy: Using a gold or copper spoon while eating on a holiday can bring a sense of royalty and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.

Virgo: Focus your energy on self-improvement today — doing things that help you grow will make a big difference. You can also use your creative ideas to earn some extra money. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely. Be on your best behaviour, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood today. You’ll try to make good use of your free time by completing tasks you’ve left unfinished. However, a misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset. Try not to overthink or be affected by the opinions of people who don’t matter in your life. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows can greatly improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Libra: Your confidence and energy will be high today. While money is important to you, try not to become so sensitive about it that it strains your relationships. Family members will be there to support and take care of your needs. Be mindful of your behavior—your partner may be easily upset today. Even though you’ll want to spend time with those you love, circumstances may keep you apart. Your spouse might not be very supportive in challenging moments today. On a brighter note, it’s a favorable day for those working in media or communication fields. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Don’t waste your time daydreaming or building castles in the air. Instead, focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive. Avoid lending money today—especially to relatives who haven't repaid previous debts. You’ll find support and positivity from your family today, which will uplift your mood. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval from others. On the bright side, your communication skills will shine and leave a lasting impression. Be mindful—having too many expectations from your spouse could lead to disappointment. It’s wise to keep some distance from people you don’t know well, but make an effort to nurture your bond with those who genuinely care for you. Remedy: Stay humble and always appreciate the blessings from God. Remember, time is constantly changing—nothing stays the same forever.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your spouse’s cheerful mood is likely to brighten your entire day. You may feel tempted to find quick ways to earn money—but be cautious and avoid shortcuts. Steer clear of controversial topics that could spark arguments with loved ones. Romance is in the air—your heart will beat in perfect harmony with your partner today. Try to complete your responsibilities on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your presence and attention. Your marriage will feel like a divine blessing today, reminding you that some bonds are truly made in heaven. Spending time with your younger brother could bring a lot of joy and laughter, deepening your bond and strengthening your relationship. Remedy: For a peaceful and happy family life, store water in a copper vessel—or gold if possible—and drink from it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: You may finally find relief from a prolonged illness, bringing a sense of renewal. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today could help you navigate future challenges with ease. Consider visiting a relative who hasn’t been well lately—it will mean a lot to them. On the romantic front, things might feel off today, as your partner may come across as overly demanding. Avoid indulging in alcohol or cigarettes—they could consume more of your time and energy than you realize. In your married life, a lack of comfort might leave you feeling a bit suffocated. A heartfelt conversation could make all the difference. Remember: many chase wealth at the cost of their health, only to later spend that wealth trying to regain it. True wealth lies in good health—so shake off any laziness and embrace a more active lifestyle. Remedy: Begin your day by touching the feet of your elders to seek their blessings. This simple act can bring harmony and warmth to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Despite a busy schedule, your health will remain steady today. However, financial concerns might weigh on your mind. It’s a good idea to speak with a trusted confidant for guidance and peace of mind. Your friends could lift your spirits by planning something fun for the evening. When it comes to your partner, emotional support will only come through true understanding—so take time to truly listen. You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today. Use it to indulge in something you enjoy—whether it’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. However, the poor health of a child or an elderly family member could cause stress, potentially affecting your married life. On a brighter note, your beloved may surprise you with a homemade dish that melts away your fatigue and fills your heart with warmth. Remedy: Include black pepper in your daily meals to attract financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Meditation will offer much-needed peace and relief today. However, with the Moon's current position, you might find yourself spending money on things you don’t really need. If you're aiming to build your savings, consider having an honest conversation with your spouse or parents about financial planning. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends or revive meaningful relationships. If you step out with friends in the evening, a spark of unexpected romance may find its way to you. At work, unfinished tasks from the past may catch up with you, possibly drawing criticism from a senior. Even your free time might be taken up by pending office duties. On the bright side, your married life will feel joyful, full of fun and affection. Your focus at work will be sharp and on point today, likely earning appreciation from your boss. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity and success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.