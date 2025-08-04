horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 August 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Workplace pressure and home tensions may stress you out today, affecting your focus. Be cautious before agreeing to any investment proposals. On a brighter note, your parents and friends will do their best to lift your spirits. Romance might not go as planned, and even heartfelt gifts may fail to impress. You’ve worked hard, and now is the time to reap the rewards. Spending time at a park or shopping mall with younger family members could bring some cheer. However, your spouse may not be very supportive today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and lessen the negative effects of Mercury. This can also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: A long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to stay grounded—too much excitement might lead to unnecessary issues. Businesspeople could face some losses and may need to invest extra money to boost their trade. A visit to a religious place or meeting a relative is likely. You’ll experience the joy of deep emotional connection in love—make time for it. Your boss’s cheerful mood will create a positive and lively atmosphere at work. Helping others will earn you admiration and respect. You’ll feel truly special today, thanks to the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. Remedy: To strengthen your financial position, respect and value your wife.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Strengthening your mental resilience is key to leading a fulfilling life. Today is a good time to invest in things that are likely to appreciate in value. Spend some quality time with your children in the evening—it will lift your spirits. In matters of love, avoid being too pushy. You may feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Business-related travel will bring long-term benefits. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging moments today. Remedy: To enjoy a harmonious and understanding love life, feed brown or reddish cows with jaggery and rotis.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Adopt a generous and positive outlook on life. Complaining about your current situation won’t help—it's a negative mindset that dims life’s joy and steals your peace. Avoid long-term investments for now, and instead, spend some enjoyable time with a close friend. You’ll find comfort, love, and emotional support in your spouse’s presence. Your bond feels deeper than just physical—you’re emotionally in sync. Gaining new knowledge today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. A relative might drop in unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention. You may feel deeply disappointed by your partner today, which could even make you question your relationship. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, prepare multi-grain rotis and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Lack of rest may leave you feeling exhausted today, so make sure to get some extra sleep. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but think carefully before making any financial moves. Avoid being harsh with your children—it could upset them and create emotional distance. Also, stay alert, as someone might try to damage your reputation. On the positive side, support from senior colleagues and family members will be helpful. You’ll have ample personal time today—use it to pursue your interests, read a book, or enjoy some music. However, your spouse may feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express their disappointment by evening. Remedy: To promote peace and harmony in your family, switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest corner of your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo: You’ll feel confident and full of energy today. Investing in safe, conservative options could bring you good financial returns. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding are set to grow stronger. However, your unpredictable behaviour might make it hard for your partner to cope today. At work, your efforts will be noticed and appreciated. You’re known for your vibrant personality, enjoying both the company of friends and moments of solitude. Today, you’ll get some much-needed "me time" to recharge. Your spouse may briefly question your loyalty due to your busy routine, but by the end of the day, things will smooth over with a warm hug. Remedy: To enhance your love life, feed rotis or bread to black-and-white dogs.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Pay close attention to your health—it deserves care and consistency. If you're feeling financially strained, don’t hesitate to seek advice from an elder on budgeting and saving. A family issue may need your immediate attention. Address it without delay, as resolving it will bring greater harmony at home and strengthen your influence among loved ones. The first half of the day may feel mentally taxing due to mounting work pressure. However, things will ease later, giving you time to unwind. It's a favorable day for those in business—a spontaneous work-related trip could bring promising results. Despite a packed schedule, you’ll manage to carve out some personal time. Consider channeling your energy into something creative—it can be refreshing. However, be mindful of your interactions with your spouse today, as there’s potential for a serious disagreement. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes during early morning hours to help improve overall health and address deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire-blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: You are naturally gifted with confidence and intelligence—make the most of these strengths today. However, a family function may lead to significant expenses, which could strain your finances temporarily. Be mindful of your spending. Prioritize the needs of your family; your attention and support will mean a lot to them. Your deep and unconditional love will bring warmth and reassurance to your partner. It’s a socially vibrant day—your opinions will be well received, and people may turn to you for guidance and inspiration. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for some fresh air and solitude—perhaps a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. A delightful surprise could add joy to your married life tonight. Remedy: To strengthen your financial well-being, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Neglecting your parents today could cast a shadow on your future. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—like sound waves—always return to us, either as harmony or dissonance. We reap what we sow, so choose your deeds wisely. If you're involved in the stock market, exercise caution—there’s a risk of financial loss. Stay alert and review your investments carefully. Put your heart into working for your family's well-being. Let love and a clear vision guide your actions—not self-interest or greed. Romance may blur the lines between dreams and reality, creating an emotionally charged day. At work, you’re likely to accomplish something remarkable that draws appreciation. If you live away from home, you may feel the need to unwind in a peaceful setting like a park after finishing your daily responsibilities. However, the day might bring tensions and disagreements on multiple fronts, potentially straining relationships. Handle conflicts calmly to prevent lasting damage. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain good health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll find yourself in a calm and pleasant mood today—perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Financially, things look up as long-awaited dues and arrears are finally recovered, bringing a sense of relief. However, be mindful that your deep involvement in work may create tension in your relationship with your spouse. Strive for balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. In matters of love, the experience may be sweet but fleeting—enjoy the moment without clinging to expectations. Professionally, your dedication will lead to success and recognition, provided you stay focused and consistent. Exercise caution while driving home late from work today; avoid distractions to prevent mishaps that could impact your health. In your marital life, both you and your partner may benefit from a bit of personal space—time apart can help restore harmony and understanding. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family bonds and bring harmony into your household.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your generous and open-hearted nature proves to be a hidden blessing today, helping you gradually shed emotional burdens such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, ego, and jealousy. This inner shift brings a sense of liberation and peace. Financially, you’re likely to benefit from multiple sources, adding to your sense of stability. Later in the day, a piece of unexpected good news will bring joy and uplift the spirits of your entire family. A budding romance may add an extra sparkle to your mood, keeping you cheerful and optimistic. However, a long-standing project may face delays—stay patient and avoid frustration. Being someone who values solitude, you may often feel overwhelmed by constant social interaction. Fortunately, today offers you the perfect opportunity to carve out quiet time for yourself amidst the usual chaos. On the relationship front, your spouse will go the extra mile to bring you happiness, strengthening your bond. Remedy: For continued progress in your career, avoid relocating or altering your place of worship or family altar at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Focus on improving your health and refining your personality—it will pave the way for a more fulfilling life. Today holds great promise for business growth, with the potential for impressive profits and new milestones. Dedicate your efforts toward your family’s well-being. Let your actions stem from love, compassion, and a clear sense of purpose—not from self-interest. Romance is set to flourish, filling your day with warmth and emotional connection. However, it’s best to avoid joint ventures or partnerships at this time, as they may not align with your goals. Be mindful of your circle—distancing yourself from those who drain your energy or distract you will lead to greater clarity and peace. Married life is likely to take a joyful and refreshing turn today, deepening your bond with your partner. Remedy: Nurture yellow sunflower plants at home to enhance harmony in your work-life balance.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.