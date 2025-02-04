Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 February 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You may find people around you making high demands—avoid overpromising and pushing yourself to exhaustion just to satisfy others. The savings you have accumulated over time may come in handy today, but the expenses might dampen your mood. News of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring joy, though the thought of parting with her may make you emotional. Focus on enjoying the present instead of worrying about the future. A third-party interference could create tensions in your romantic relationship, so be cautious. Keep personal and professional matters separate. Although you may wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, unexpected commitments might prevent you from doing so, which could trouble you. Your married life may require some personal space today. Remedy: Showing kindness and offering help to widows will contribute to your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: A spiritual person’s blessings will bring you peace of mind today. You won’t have to spend your own money, as an elder in the family may offer financial support. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. Stay positive and face any challenges in love with courage. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. If you go shopping today, you may find a beautiful outfit for yourself. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: To enhance positivity in your love life, eat sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: You may face a setback as a health issue prevents you from attending an important assignment. However, stay rational and find ways to move forward. It’s wise to avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Friends may invite you for an enjoyable evening. If you’re going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics. Today brings opportunities to showcase your skills, and you’ll make commitments to those who rely on you. Your life partner will brighten your mood with a special surprise. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:20 pm to 4:30 pm.

Cancer: Today is a day for relaxation—consider an oil massage to soothe your muscles. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Stay open to new opportunities and seek support from close friends. If there have been misunderstandings, don’t forget to forgive your beloved. Use your expertise to handle professional matters with ease. Business travel undertaken today will prove beneficial in the long run. Work pressure has been affecting your married life for a while, but today, all grievances will fade away. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item to your partner to strengthen and enrich your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Leo: Only you know what’s best for you—so stay strong, make quick decisions, and be ready to embrace the outcomes. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may receive it back today. Old contacts and friends will prove to be helpful. Love will bring joy into your life. However, you might feel creatively drained and struggle with decision-making. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be part of your day. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today.

Remedy: Immerse revadi (a sesame and sugar sweet) in flowing water to attract success in business.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. However, past spending may catch up with you, leaving you in urgent need of money without a solution. Relatives or friends may drop by, making for a delightful evening. Travel could strengthen your romantic bond. While new opportunities may seem tempting, avoid making hasty decisions. You’ll have ample time for yourself today—use it to pursue your passions, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. By the end of the day, you will realize how truly beautiful your marriage is. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children for positive energy in life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

Libra: Avoid long journeys today, as you are not strong enough to travel, and it may further weaken you. Some individuals of this sign may receive financial benefits through their children, making them feel proud. However, those around you may not be pleased with you, despite your efforts to keep them happy. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. This is a favorable day to push forward and finalize important business deals, and your communication and work skills will stand out. Marital stress may arise due to unmet daily needs, such as food, cleaning, or household chores.

Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and circumambulating it, especially on Saturdays, will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: The needs of others may disrupt your plans for self-care, but don’t suppress your feelings—engage in activities that help you relax. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Support from a sisterly figure will uplift you, but try to stay patient and avoid losing your temper over small matters, as it could work against you. The thought of meeting an old friend may fill you with excitement. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you have all the necessary details before making a commitment. Your sense of humor will be one of your biggest strengths today. Meanwhile, your partner may do something unintentionally wonderful that will leave a lasting impression. Remedy: Consuming foods with high liquid content will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care today. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. Harmony and warmth will define your home life. Love will make everything around you feel more vibrant—colors will seem brighter, and the world will appear more beautiful. Smart negotiations and small adjustments could lead to unexpected financial gains. However, tensions may arise with close associates, requiring patience and understanding. On the bright side, physical intimacy with your spouse will be especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Using copper or gold spoons while eating will promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Take some time to unwind in the evening. Consider investing surplus money in real estate for long-term gains. Don’t let family tensions distract you—challenges often teach valuable lessons. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one, as a harsh attitude could create unnecessary friction in your relationship. Your hard work is paying off, and now is the time to reap the rewards. You may choose to visit someone close in the evening, but a remark from them might upset you, prompting you to leave earlier than planned. Meanwhile, your spouse’s demands could cause some stress. Remedy: Feed boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric to cows to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Focus on improving your health and overall personality for a more fulfilling life. Your financial situation will strengthen as delayed payments come through. This is a great time to engage in activities involving young people. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. Some will see progress in business and education. You may spend your evening with a colleague, but by the end, you might feel it wasn’t the best use of your time. On the bright side, today will bring you the true joy of being married. Remedy: Support teachers, mentors, and young children with kindness and dedication to ensure a successful career or business.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Let go of stubbornness for the sake of a happier life—it only wastes time. Be mindful of your spending and avoid unnecessary extravagance today. Dedicate yourself to your family’s well-being, ensuring your actions come from love and a positive outlook rather than greed. Don’t give in to unreasonable demands in your relationship. While new opportunities may seem tempting, avoid making hasty decisions. Your sense of humor will be one of your greatest strengths. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-pleasant reaction. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to maintain good health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.