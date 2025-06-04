horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 June 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Stay calm and stress-free today. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring good returns and prosperity. However, a family member might be upset with your recent behaviour. A warm smile from you can lift your partner’s spirits. At work, your opinions will be respected and valued. Students under this sign may struggle to focus on their studies and could end up wasting time with friends. Your spouse is likely to rekindle the charm of your early romantic days. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal at home to promote peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Today promises to be filled with fun and relaxation. However, those with ongoing loans may face difficulties in making repayments. Children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than on planning their future. Your romantic moments may be sweet but fleeting. On the work front, your colleagues will be more understanding and cooperative than usual. It’s a good idea to take a break from social interactions and spend some quality time with yourself. If there's tension with your spouse, a fond old memory could ease things and bring back warmth—so recall those cherished moments during any disagreements. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet to help strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: A day filled with joy and excitement awaits those stepping out for leisure. Financial gains are likely today, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will bring you inner peace. A close friend will offer strong support and encouragement. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel loved and cherished. Some colleagues may silently disagree with how you handle key matters at work. If outcomes aren’t meeting your expectations, it might be time to reassess and adjust your approach. Taking a peaceful walk under the open sky and enjoying the fresh air will help keep you mentally calm and refreshed throughout the day. With your spouse, you'll share a truly memorable and beautiful experience. Remedy: Accept rice as a donation from your mother or an elderly woman, tie it in a white cloth, and keep it at home to attract professional success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Adopt a more generous and positive outlook toward life. Complaining about your current circumstances won’t help—it's a mindset of scarcity that dims the joy of living and weakens your hopes for a fulfilling life. If you're a student aiming to study abroad, financial challenges at home may weigh you down today. You might find yourself embracing a new style, making new friends, and experiencing fresh changes. However, minor misunderstandings could create tension in your romantic relationship. Your eagerness to learn and explore new things will stand out today. To make the most of your free time, distance yourself from distractions and focus on what truly brings you joy—this will lead to positive changes. A disagreement with your spouse may arise over a major expense, so be mindful in financial matters. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, include saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Leo: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic routine, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is a true commitment. A visit to a relative’s house might lead to unexpected financial strain, so plan accordingly. It’s time to let go of any dominating behaviour within the family. Cooperate and support each other through life’s highs and lows. A positive shift in your attitude will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Your romantic moments may be sweet but brief. At work, your sincerity will earn you respect and open doors for growth—take the lead when the opportunity arises. However, a relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up your time and attention. You and your spouse may feel the need for some personal space—it's important to acknowledge and respect that for a healthier relationship. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, apply oil to your body and navel before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: A cheerful day filled with fun and light moments awaits you. However, you might end up spending money on repairing a faulty electronic device. Household chores could feel exhausting and may lead to some mental strain. Your love life is beginning to feel magical—take a moment to truly enjoy it. Make sure to finish any pending work before your boss notices, as unfinished tasks from the past could attract criticism from your seniors. Even your free time today may be consumed by office responsibilities. On a brighter note, you'll receive a warm and affectionate hug from your spouse after a long time, bringing comfort and joy. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, feed split Bengal gram (chana dal) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Libra: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts and experiences today. However, keep a close watch on your expenses—unchecked spending could lead to financial issues in the near future. Children may surprise you with exciting news that lifts your spirits. Your love life could take a significant turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Make sure to carefully evaluate all aspects before making any major decision. From the beginning to the end, your day at work will be filled with energy and enthusiasm. Avoid the urge to express your feelings too openly today. A surprise visit from an old friend might bring back cherished memories shared with your life partner. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: You may feel a strong spiritual urge today, prompting you to visit a religious place and seek guidance from a holy person. Businesspeople, with the support of a close friend, are likely to receive financial gains that can help resolve several issues. Friends and relatives may drop by, making the evening enjoyable and lively. Those who are engaged will find great happiness in their fiancée’s company. However, you might face some challenges with servants, colleagues, or co-workers. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any contest or challenge you take on. If you’ve been longing for your spouse’s affection, today will bring you that much-needed warmth and love. Remedy: For a flourishing career, wash the entrance of your home with clean water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Sagittarius: Don’t lose your confidence when meeting important people—staying calm is as vital for your health as capital is for business. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. However, be careful with your emotions, as uncontrolled passion could put your relationship at risk. Those involved in art and theatre will find new opportunities to showcase their creativity. When driving home from work tonight, be extra cautious to avoid accidents that could leave you unwell for days. Your busy schedule might make your spouse doubt your loyalty, but by the end of the day, they will understand and share a warm hug with you. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or khadas to make your love life more special and memorable.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Working on self-improvement will bring you multiple benefits—you’ll feel more confident and positive about yourself. To maintain a smooth life and steady lifestyle, pay close attention to your finances today. Your partner will be supportive and caring, so let go of worries and enjoy your time together. Stay alert and attentive when dealing with important people—you might receive valuable advice. Travel and studies will broaden your horizons and increase your awareness. Life will become truly joyful when your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: Offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-figures to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Aquarius: Despite your high spirits, you will feel the absence of someone special who isn’t with you today. New income opportunities are likely to come through your network of acquaintances. An elder relative will bless you and may seek your help in resolving personal matters. Your boundless love means a lot to your partner. You might also meet someone remarkable at work today. Your creativity and enthusiasm will make this day very productive and rewarding. Though you often see jokes about married life on social media, today you’ll feel truly emotional when beautiful and surprising truths about your marriage come to light. Remedy: Show kindness to the sweeper community by donating raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in woollen cloth to boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Pisces: Today’s entertainment should include sports and outdoor activities to keep you energised. You understand the value of money well, so the savings you make today will help you avoid major difficulties in the future. Some urgent cleaning around your home needs your attention. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée’s company. Your boss may also praise your work, boosting your confidence. Make sure to see things clearly—otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking unnecessary scenarios. You will share some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in your plant pots to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.