Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 March 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your compassionate nature will bring you joyful moments today. However, those managing a business with close ones or relatives should stay vigilant to avoid financial losses. Be cautious of both friends and strangers. You may feel the absence of true love in your life, but don't worry—time brings change, and so will your romantic life. This is a great opportunity to build professional connections overseas. If you're travelling, ensure you have all essential documents. Taking your spouse on a romantic date today can strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring harmony to family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Start practising meditation and yoga to enhance both physical health and mental resilience. You may find yourself in a financial disagreement with your spouse, as they might criticize your spending habits and luxurious lifestyle. This is also a favourable time to seek your parents' support for new projects and plans. Love is in the air—everything around you will seem brighter and more beautiful! However, avoid being too assertive at work, as it may lead to conflicts. Consider others' perspectives before making important decisions. To make the most of your free time, step away from distractions and engage in activities you truly enjoy, bringing positive changes to your life. Affection through touches, kisses, and hugs holds deep meaning in marriage—you will experience this today. Remedy: Offering Dhruva (a type of grass) at a Lord Ganesha temple will be beneficial for financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Good news is on the way! A sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Plan your day wisely and seek guidance from trustworthy people when needed. Today, you will realize that love is not just an emotion but a deeply spiritual experience, much like worshipping God. It will be a socially active and dynamic day—people will value your advice and readily agree with your insights. Business-related travel will bring long-term benefits. However, disappointment from your partner may leave you heartbroken, possibly even making you reconsider your marriage. Remedy: Have faith in God and avoid negative thoughts or emotional turmoil—this will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cancer: Be mindful of your posture to prevent injuries. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also boosts your health and confidence. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring financial gains and prosperity. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed relaxation from your busy routine. You may also embark on a pleasure trip that refreshes your energy and passion. Adopting new techniques can help increase work efficiency. Your unique style and approach will attract the attention of those observing you. However, be mindful of how you spend your time today, as you might focus on unimportant things. Your spouse is your true blessing, and today, you will deeply realize their importance in your life. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leo: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. There is a chance of financial gains, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from earning as much as expected. Your energy levels will be high, making it the perfect day to organize a gathering or celebration with friends. Romance will be both exciting and fulfilling. If you've been facing challenges at work, expect a positive turnaround today. However, not everything may go as planned, so be prepared for some unexpected hurdles. Despite this, your married life will feel exceptionally beautiful today. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Social anxiety may make you uneasy today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Your efforts from the past will finally bear fruit, bringing blessings, good fortune, and the fulfilment of your wishes. Take some time to unwind with your family. The excitement of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with anticipation. However, stay vigilant at work, as a competitor might attempt to undermine you. Engaging in an interesting book or magazine can make your day enjoyable. Meanwhile, your partner will express their love in the most passionate way, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: Carrying a copper coin in your pocket will enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You may experience body pain today, so it's best to avoid any strenuous physical activity that could add stress to your body. Ensure you get enough rest. Guidance from your father could prove valuable in your workplace. While tensions may arise, the support of your family will provide comfort. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend in their absence. Recognition for your good deeds at work is likely. Auspicious rituals, ceremonies, or spiritual practices may take place at home. It’s a day to appreciate the joyful aspects of married life. Remedy: To support good health, consider placing copper rivets on all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Frequent breakdowns may cause some trouble, so ensure you get adequate rest to keep your nervous system functioning well. Lucrative financial opportunities may come your way. This is a favorable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Offering genuine emotional support to your spouse requires a clear understanding of their feelings. You may decide to invest more in technology to enhance work efficiency. Those who have been criticized for not spending enough time with family might plan to make amends, but unexpected work commitments could disrupt their efforts. Doubting your partner's sincerity may create challenges in your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: For better health, consider eating while facing east.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: Your mind will be open to positivity today. The key to success lies in following the advice of experienced and innovative individuals when making financial decisions. Exciting news about the arrival of a new family member may bring joy—consider celebrating the moment with loved ones. Let go of any past grievances with your partner and embrace forgiveness. When handling major business negotiations, keep your emotions in check. It’s time to tackle unresolved issues—start with a positive mindset and take the first step today. Regularly surprising your spouse with thoughtful gestures will help them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: To enhance professional growth, recite the twelve names of the Sun God daily: Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid overeating and consuming high-calorie foods to maintain good health. Today, you may realize the true value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Concerns about an infant’s health might arise. Being away from your beloved will feel especially difficult. Your hard work is likely to be recognized and appreciated. While those close to you may seek your company, you may prefer solitude to find inner peace. You will have plenty of time to share romantic moments with your partner, but be mindful of your health. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Take ample rest to restore your energy, as a tired body can weaken the mind. Remember, your true strength lies in your determination, not just physical ability. Consider seeking financial advice from your family elders and applying their wisdom to your savings and money management. An evening out with friends could lift your spirits. Handle personal relationships with care, as they may be delicate today. Work matters seem to be going smoothly, keeping your mood upbeat. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find quality time for yourself and your family. However, fulfilling your spouse’s expectations may feel a bit stressful. Remedy: To bring more harmony and joy into your love life, consider gifting a silver ring to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will lead you to success. Be cautious with your finances, as visiting close relatives may bring unexpected expenses. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. There’s a strong chance of forming a new romantic connection, but be mindful not to share personal or confidential details too soon. Handle workplace interactions with tact, as challenges with colleagues may arise. Work-related concerns might leave you feeling distracted, but try not to dwell on them. Enjoy a romantic and fulfilling time with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, consider donating and using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.