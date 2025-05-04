Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 May 2025, Monday.

Aries: Today, your strong willpower will help you handle a tough situation. Stay calm while making emotional decisions. You'll come across several new financial offers—think carefully before committing to anything. A family member's behaviour might upset you, so it's better to have an open conversation with them. Love is in the air, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings—you might find romance blooming. Investing extra time in learning new skills or gaining knowledge will be highly beneficial for you. If you've been too busy lately, today you'll finally get some time to relax. For married individuals, this could be the most comforting and affectionate day of your relationship. Remedy: To bring happiness in the family, offer bundi and laddoo at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: You may feel stressed today due to pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home, which could affect your focus. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in suspicious financial deals. Your daughter's illness might affect your mood—show her love and care, as emotional support can help her heal faster. Your charm and personality will work in your favour. A senior at work might support you today, possibly leading to a promotion or helping complete a long-pending task. If you’re staying away from family for work or studies, use your free time to connect with them—a heartfelt conversation could bring emotions to the surface. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, possibly with a pleasant surprise that deepens your bond. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water from the Ganga) frequently at home to help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.

Gemini: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. Avoid lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, make sure you get a written agreement on when it will be repaid. Focus on your family's needs—they should be your top priority. A small argument with your partner may arise as you try to prove your point, but their understanding nature will help ease the tension. Be careful not to let emotions affect important business decisions. You may plan a special outing with your spouse, but their health may prevent it. Trust issues between you and your partner could also lead to a serious argument. Remedy: Keep a bowl filled with milk, water, and sugar near your bed at night. In the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree. This is believed to bring stability in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Cancer: Watch your diet and make time for regular exercise to stay healthy. Avoid gambling or betting today, as it may lead to financial losses. Spend some peaceful, quality time with your family—it will bring comfort. You’ll also play a key role in saving someone from emotional pain today. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. By night, you may feel like stepping out alone for a walk—either on the terrace or at a nearby park—to clear your mind. While personal space matters in marriage, today, you and your partner will feel a strong desire to be close. Expect the romance to heat up! Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha in a white thread to help strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Leo: Health will be in your favour today. Your positive attitude will boost your confidence and keep you energetic. Before stepping out, take blessings from your elders—it will bring good luck. This is a favourable time for marriage proposals. You’ll feel the true joy of love today, as emotions and senses align beautifully. Attending lectures or seminars may spark fresh ideas that support your growth. Your quick thinking and ability to handle problems efficiently will earn you appreciation. Even after marriage, love continues to blossom for you—it will be a day full of romantic moments. Remedy: For a smooth love life, get a head and body oil massage before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Your energy levels will be high today—make the most of it by completing any pending work. If you’ve invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you’re likely to see good returns. Children may demand your time, but they will also show care and support. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger understanding with your partner. Be honest and straightforward in your communication—your determination and skills will be noticed. It’s a good day to consult a lawyer if you need legal advice. Your married life will feel joyful, as your spouse puts aside past disagreements and showers you with affection. Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sugary items like khand or mishri to bring harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Prioritize your health over social commitments today—your well-being is the foundation for everything else. Those who have been facing prolonged financial difficulties may find unexpected opportunities to improve their situation, potentially resolving several pressing issues. Be cautious, though—don't let friends exploit your kindness. Your partner might find your unpredictable mood challenging, so try to stay grounded and open. Avoid entering joint ventures at this time, as others may not have your best interests at heart. While you might feel like spending much of your day resting, the evening will bring a deeper appreciation for how valuable time truly is. Make it a habit to surprise your partner in thoughtful ways—small gestures go a long way in making them feel cherished. Remedy: For career growth and positive energy, consider donating food, mats, sweets, and a mirror to those in need—preferably in a bamboo basket.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: An evening spent with friends promises to be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulgence in food and alcohol. Someone with grand ideas may catch your interest—just be sure to verify their credibility before considering any investments. Steer clear of individuals who might tempt you into unhealthy habits. Your romantic relationship could face a few challenges today, so approach matters with patience and understanding. Be sure to claim recognition for your own efforts—don’t let others overshadow your hard work. A wave of nostalgia may inspire you to revisit activities you loved as a child, bringing a refreshing sense of joy. A minor misunderstanding with your spouse could leave you feeling upset, but it’s best not to let it weigh too heavily on your heart. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, consider sharing cooked or sweetened yellow rice with those in need.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Today promises to be filled with joy, relaxation, and lighthearted moments. Investing in antiques or jewelry could bring both financial gains and a touch of prosperity. Friends may share meaningful advice that positively influences your personal life. Your beloved will go out of their way to make you feel special and cherished. At work, your dedication and attention to detail may catch the eye of a senior, earning you well-deserved appreciation. Expect a wave of exciting invitations, and perhaps even a delightful surprise gift. Your spouse will radiate warmth, love, and positive energy, adding extra spark to your day. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider feeding brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Today is likely to feel special, as your good health empowers you to achieve something remarkable. If you're aiming for financial stability in the future, it's wise to begin saving from today. An unexpected message or good news from distant relatives will bring joy and brighten your family's mood. The thought of reuniting with a long-lost friend might fill your heart with excitement and anticipation. At work, someone may surprise you with a kind gesture or treat, lifting your spirits. Take a step back from those who drain your time and energy—surround yourself with people who uplift and support you. Your efforts to strengthen your marriage will bear beautiful results today, surpassing your expectations and deepening your bond. Remedy: Maintaining a strong moral character will attract prosperity and enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Take time today to unwind and recharge by spending quality moments with close friends. Fresh and innovative ideas may come to you, potentially leading to financial gains. While the day holds many positives, be cautious—someone you trust might disappoint you. A dose of reality may bring emotional distance from your beloved, prompting reflection and acceptance. However, the business connections you've recently nurtured are likely to bring long-term rewards. Consider enjoying the day with younger family members at a park or shopping mall—it will add a joyful spark to your routine. After a recent phase of misunderstanding, the evening promises healing and affection, as your spouse showers you with renewed love and warmth. Remedy: For greater happiness in family life, wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: A pessimistic mindset may be holding you back from making real progress. It's time to recognize that excessive worry can cloud your judgment and slow your thinking. Shift your focus to the brighter side of life, and you’ll notice a positive change in your perspective and decision-making. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you added support and good fortune. Pay special attention to your parents’ health; a little extra care can go a long way. A surprise encounter might spark love at first sight, filling your heart with excitement. At work, things will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors offer their full support, making the day productive. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time—if misused, it could leave you feeling unfulfilled and irritable. In the evening, love will truly blossom. This could be one of the most beautiful days of your married life, filled with deep connection and joy. Remedy: Refrain from alcohol to nurture stronger family bonds and lasting happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.