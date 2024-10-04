Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 October 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Your health will stay in good shape today. However, be cautious as there's a chance some of your movable belongings could be stolen, so take extra care of them. If you're considering moving to a new home, it will bring positive changes. In romantic matters, avoid being too pushy. You'll be full of fresh ideas today, and your chosen activities may bring rewards beyond your expectations. Married life might come with some challenges, and you could face a few today. Just like the weather, your mood may shift several times throughout the day. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, apply a saffron mark on your forehead and near your navel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Taurus: Keep your mind open to positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take control, your mind will naturally respond positively to any situation. Property transactions are likely to be successful, bringing significant profits. However, stay away from any shady business dealings for the sake of your mental peace. You might feel disappointed if a planned date doesn't work out. At work, you could face criticism from your boss over unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time might be spent catching up on office work. A surprise visit from a relative may disrupt your plans. You might also find yourself in a disagreement with a teacher or senior at school, so it's important to manage your anger. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1:40 pm and 2:55 pm.

Gemini: Your overall health will be fine, but travelling may leave you feeling exhausted and stressed. It's a great day to invest in items that are likely to increase in value over time. A quarrel with a neighbour could spoil your mood, but it's important to stay calm and not lose your temper, as that could worsen the situation. If you refuse to engage in the argument, it will likely fade away. Focus on maintaining a peaceful relationship. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. Several issues may require your immediate attention today, and your spouse's demands could cause some stress. However, the day will start on a high note, keeping you energized throughout. Remedy: To overcome obstacles in your love life, share food with visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Starting your day with yoga and meditation will help you stay energized and focused throughout. Be mindful not to get carried away with impulsive spending, especially on entertainment. You may feel like celebrating today and enjoy spending money on family and friends. This day could become unforgettable if you don't miss the chance to express your love. Later in the day, you'll want to spend time with family, but an argument with a loved one could spoil your mood. A series of disagreements might make you consider ending a relationship but don't make any hasty decisions. Be extra cautious while driving today, as someone else's carelessness could cause issues. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: Cultivate a peaceful and harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can be more harmful than love and negatively impact your health. Remember, evil often prevails quicker than good, so stay mindful. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is advised for long-term benefits. Spending the evening with friends will bring you joy. Today, you'll realize that your partner's love for you is truly deep and soulful. Though people around you may seek your company, you'll likely prefer some alone time to find mental peace. After facing many ups and downs in your marriage, today offers a special opportunity to celebrate and cherish your love. It will also be a day filled with spiritual activities, such as visiting a temple, helping the needy, and practising meditation. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Virgo: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even though it will be a busy day, you'll still manage to recharge your energy. Past overspending may catch up with you, leaving you in need of money, but you may find it hard to get. However, good advice from family members could lead to financial gains. You may also experience the joy of love today. Although you'll be busy, you'll still find time in the evening to do something you enjoy. It's a day filled with excitement—you and your spouse will reach new heights of love and romance. You might feel the urge to leave the house quietly to deal with an internal conflict, but finding a solution may prove difficult. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to ensure continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.

Libra: Be cautious while driving today. Remember, in difficult times, it's your savings that will support you. Start building a financial cushion now and avoid overspending. Spending time with friends this evening will be both fun and enjoyable. Your partner will feel like an angel in your life today, so cherish these special moments. Try to finish your tasks promptly, keeping in mind that someone at home is waiting for you. You'll experience why people say marriages are made in heaven. Treat yourself to a great movie at a luxurious theater if you get the chance. Remedy: To promote good health, try drinking water from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: You'll find joy in some well-deserved leisure today. Financially, this day will be better than usual, bringing in a good income. Wise advice from family members will help ease your mental stress. It's also a great time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing on the good times you've shared. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may want to spend some quiet moments alone, which will be refreshing and beneficial for you. Your spouse will radiate energy and affection, making the day even more special. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, a riverfront, or a temple for some relaxation. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: You'll feel drawn to outdoor sports today, and practicing meditation or yoga will bring great benefits. While your efforts to save money might not go as planned, don't worry—the situation will improve soon. A visit to a religious place or meeting a spiritual person will bring you peace and comfort. Love will fill the air with positivity. You may leave work early for some reason, which gives you the perfect opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. Expect one of the best days in your married life today. Although there may be a small disagreement at home, you can lift everyone's spirits by staying calm and patient. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, always carry a piece of silver or a silver coin with you.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Spend some quality time with close friends to help you unwind. Be cautious at work today, as a colleague may try to take something valuable of yours—so keep an eye on your belongings. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive outcomes and help ease any tensions at home. When out with your partner, be yourself in both appearance and behavior. Use your confidence to meet new people and expand your social circle. You and your partner will have a heartfelt conversation today, sharing deep feelings. Make time for hobbies like listening to music, dancing, or gardening—they’ll bring you a sense of fulfillment. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, consider placing reed over your windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: You'll experience pure joy and excitement if you're heading out for fun today. However, unresolved issues may get more complicated, and financial concerns might weigh on your mind. Some people around you may make promises they can't keep—it's best to ignore those who only talk without delivering. You might feel a bit let down in love, but don't lose hope; relationships often have their ups and downs. Plan to spend some of your free time with your closest friends today, which will lift your spirits. You and your spouse might argue over an old issue, like a forgotten birthday, but things will smooth out by the day's end. The stars favor a nearby getaway—perhaps a fun-filled trip with those dearest to you. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, regularly perform abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.

Pisces: Take extra care when consuming food that’s been left exposed, but don’t stress too much as it will only add mental strain. Avoid overspending just to impress others, and don’t let friends or relatives handle your finances—you could quickly go over your budget. Your partner may expect some quality time and perhaps a thoughtful gift today. After work, indulge in one of your favorite hobbies to relax and de-stress. You'll notice a delightful change in your married life, with opportunities to spend meaningful time with your spouse. These moments will help strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.