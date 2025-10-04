horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 October 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Attend a social gathering today to lift your spirits and refresh your mind. Past spending habits might create some financial pressure now, leaving you in need of funds. Try to plan wisely and stay patient. Avoid ignoring your partner’s opinions, as doing so could lead to misunderstandings. A pleasant surprise awaits you—check your love partner’s recent social media posts for a heartwarming moment. Homemakers can unwind after completing daily chores by watching a good movie or catching up on their favorite content on their phones. Some tension may arise between you and your spouse, so handle conversations with care to maintain harmony in your relationship. With a little effort, you can make this a cheerful day filled with laughter, movies, and light-hearted talks with loved ones. Remedy: To attract financial stability, chant “Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha” 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Take life a little less seriously today and allow yourself to relax. Be mindful of your expenses—focus only on essential purchases. You may receive a message or call from a relative living far away, bringing warmth to your day. A new connection could spark feelings of love and joy. Use your free time to calmly reflect and find a reliable solution to an ongoing issue. However, a lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment might leave you feeling disheartened. You may feel a bit sluggish in the morning, but once you push yourself to step out and get moving, you’ll find the day turning productive and fulfilling. Remedy: To maintain good health, offer a coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Gemini: Your dedicated efforts, supported by your family’s timely help, will bring the results you’ve been hoping for. Continue working with the same enthusiasm to keep the momentum strong. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from loved ones today—guidance that could lead to financial gain. Your sharp wit and charm will make you stand out in social gatherings. However, romance may feel a little off today, and even thoughtful gestures or gifts might not have the desired effect. Make the most of your free time by meditating or focusing on peaceful activities that calm your mind. If the day feels uneventful, you can channel your energy into repairing or organizing things at home. Your spouse’s harsh words might upset you, but patience and understanding will help smooth things over. Remedy: Add a bit of red sandalwood to your bath water to promote steadiness and harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: A cheerful, laughter-filled day awaits you, with most things unfolding just the way you wish. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. You may also get a chance to attend a social gathering where you’ll meet influential and inspiring people. Be gentle in handling personal relationships today, as emotions may be particularly delicate. Spending some quiet time alone, perhaps reading a good book, could bring you peace and contentment. However, be cautious of outside interference that could strain your bond with your spouse. At work, your enthusiasm and unique style are likely to leave a lasting impression on your colleagues. Remedy: To attract success in love, offer a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Leo: Be especially mindful of others’ feelings before passing any judgment today. A hasty or wrong decision could not only hurt someone close but also leave you mentally unsettled. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry may see encouraging financial gains. You can count on the support of your friends and loved ones, who will stand by you when needed. A romantic encounter may bring excitement but might not develop into something lasting. Your sense of humor will be your greatest strength, helping you ease tensions and win hearts. However, your spouse’s behavior could create discomfort in your professional interactions, so handle matters with patience and care. Avoid overindulgence in alcohol or smoking, as it could negatively impact your health today. Remedy: Light a lamp before a Tulsi plant in the evening to bring warmth and harmony into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm.

Virgo: You’ll feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood today—perfect for enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Financially, things look stable, as a senior family member may step in to support you, saving you from extra expenses. Old friends may reconnect, offering warmth and encouragement. Singles might meet someone intriguing today, but it’s wise to understand that person’s relationship status before taking things further. After work, spend some time doing what you love—indulging in hobbies will help you unwind and restore your peace of mind. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating their presence and care. Still, a wave of unexplained sadness might linger—don’t let it weigh you down; it will pass. Remedy: Offer chocolates or toffees to young girls, as children are considered a divine blessing and bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Libra: Avoid daydreaming or building castles in the air—focus your energy on doing something meaningful and productive instead. Be mindful of your spending habits and limit purchases to essentials today. Your charm and pleasant personality will draw new friends into your circle, adding warmth to your social life. Romance takes on an exciting flavor today, adding a delightful spark to your love life. Some of you may have to travel unexpectedly, which could turn out to be tiring or stressful, so plan wisely. After facing a few ups and downs, your married life enters a beautiful phase—today is a perfect day to celebrate your bond. You may even step out with family or friends for a lovely meal at an exotic restaurant, though it might pinch your pocket a little. Remedy: Enhance your health and inner well-being by sharing your food with the needy or with people who are differently abled.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your playful, childlike side will come to the fore today, putting you in a lighthearted and cheerful mood. It’s an ideal day to make important decisions for strengthening your business, with the support of someone close who may assist you financially. Significant changes around your home are likely, creating a refreshing new atmosphere. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some quality time together and communicate openly—speak your heart clearly. Spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain inner calm. Be cautious of doubts regarding your partner’s sincerity, as mistrust may affect the harmony of your married life. You may also enjoy a small, private get-together or party at home without informing anyone, keeping it intimate and relaxed. Remedy: Offer a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to attract success and harmony in love.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Remember, self-trust is the true mark of courage, especially as you deal with lingering health issues. Financially, a pleasant surprise awaits you today—money from a debtor may be credited to your account without prior notice, bringing unexpected joy. Take time to organize an evening with friends or family to relax and reconnect. In love, avoid feeling constrained or submissive—express your feelings freely. You may also choose to spend some time alone, stepping out without informing anyone; even in solitude, your mind will be buzzing with thoughts and ideas. Today offers ample opportunity for intimacy with your partner, though be mindful of your health. A romantic candlelight dinner with someone special can help wash away the stress and fatigue accumulated over the week. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by offering fried savories (pakodas) to crows, which are governed by Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Today calls for rest and relaxation, especially after the mental pressure you’ve been under recently. Recreation and entertainment will help you unwind and rejuvenate. Your innovative ideas could also open opportunities to earn some extra money. Children around you may lend a hand with household tasks, making your day a little lighter. Brighten your love life by planning a visit to a picnic spot or spending quality time outdoors with your partner. You won’t be concerned about others’ opinions today and may prefer solitude, enjoying your own company in your free time. If you’ve been feeling unlucky or burdened, today brings a sense of blessing and relief. You may also receive a phone call from someone you’ve been wanting to connect with for a long time—an exchange that could bring back fond memories and transport you to cherished moments from the past. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot to attract positivity and remove obstacles.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Friends may introduce you to someone special today who could have a remarkable influence on your thoughts and perspective. Financial constraints might cause minor tensions within the family, so think carefully before speaking and seek advice when needed. Spending time with friends will bring comfort and joy. Thoughts of meeting an old friend after a long time may make your heart race with excitement. If you go shopping today, you are likely to pick out a beautiful dress material for yourself. Your partner might surprise you with an unforgettable gesture, adding a spark to your relationship. Family members will be pleased to see you in good health, further brightening the day. Remedy: Feed cows with chane ki dal (split Bengal gram) to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your health remains stable today. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. The company of friends will bring comfort and a sense of joy. Your love life may take a meaningful turn today, with your partner possibly discussing prospects of marriage. Take time to consider every aspect carefully before making any decisions. You can also carve out some quality time for yourself and step out with your life partner. However, minor disagreements may arise during this time, and taking your partner for granted could lead to a small argument. Today, either your father or elder brother may reprimand you for any mistakes. Listen carefully, understand their advice, and implement it for self-improvement. Remedy: Relationships are precious—avoid harsh or careless words to maintain harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.