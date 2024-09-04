Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 September 2024, Thursday.
Aries: Be cautious while driving, especially around turns, as someone else's carelessness could cause issues for you. Investments related to your home are likely to be profitable. Your curiosity and desire to learn will help you make new friends. There may be some challenges at home, but try to avoid criticizing your partner over minor matters. You might face difficulties convincing your partners to follow your plans. Time moves quickly, so learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. Today, your spouse might share some unpleasant thoughts about your relationship. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm
Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. An old friend may offer you valuable business advice today; if you follow it, you could see significant profits. Your children will go out of their way to make you happy. Singles might meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. You'll have a good opportunity to showcase your talents. You need to understand yourself better today. If you feel lost or overwhelmed, take some time for self-reflection and evaluate your personality. Today, the love from your partner will help you forget life's difficulties. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to lead a healthier lifestyle.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm
Gemini: Harboring feelings of hatred can be harmful. It not only weakens your tolerance but also impairs your judgment and can create lasting rifts in relationships. Today, you will be able to earn money independently, without any assistance. Take the time to visit an unwell relative. You'll experience the sweet joys of love today. Success is within your reach if you make important changes gradually, one step at a time. You will enjoy a pleasant time with your spouse, though an old, unresolved issue might lead to a conflict. However, you could still end up spending a wonderful evening together. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for good health.