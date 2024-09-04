Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Cancer: Prioritize your health over social activities. Avoid overspending in an attempt to impress others. For some, a new addition to the family will bring joy and calls for celebration. Express your love by placing flowers at your window. Things seem to be going well at work, and your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Today could turn out to be one of the best evenings of your life with your spouse. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achutha, Keshav, Vishnu, Hari, Sathyam, Janaardhan, Hamsa, Narayan—for greater prosperity in your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 p.m.

Leo: Today's entertainment should involve sports and outdoor activities. If you have a pending legal case related to financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favour, benefiting you financially. Despite your efforts, the people you live with might not be entirely pleased with you. However, you and your partner will dive deep into love, experiencing its heights. You'll have the energy and expertise to boost your earning potential today. While you often prioritize your family's needs over your own, today you'll find some time for yourself and explore a new hobby. Even if the world were to end today, you'd remain happily in your partner's embrace. Remedy: Feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 p.m. to 6.15 p.m.

Virgo: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. However, your financial situation may not be favourable, making it challenging to save money. Love, companionship, and bonding are on the rise. Be careful not to dictate terms to your partner, as this could lead to serious issues. You'll be in the spotlight today, with success well within your grasp. Avoid running from problems, as they may come back to haunt you in the worst way. After a period of misunderstanding, the day will end on a positive note with the love of your spouse. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by using green-coloured vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Libra: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could negatively impact your health. Today, it's important to discuss money investments and savings with your family; their advice could be valuable in improving your financial situation. Expect a pleasant and lively evening as guests gather at your home. However, your beloved might prefer to express their thoughts rather than listen to yours, which could upset you. It's a day for careful decisions, so hold off on presenting your ideas until you're confident they won't fail. You have pending issues that need attention, so start thinking positively and take action today. An old friend might visit, bringing back beautiful memories with your life partner. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Scorpio: Your energy levels will be high today, and you'll feel a strong urge to earn quick money. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Be mindful of your words, as something you say may hurt your lover. Apologize and make amends before they become upset. Those involved in art and theater will encounter new opportunities to showcase their creativity. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone in a room with a good book, which would be your ideal way to spend the day. However, your spouse's health might be a cause for concern. Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sagittarius: Use your extra time to pursue hobbies or activities that you truly enjoy. Established businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be particularly cautious with their investments today. There will be rituals performed at home. You may be very sensitive to remarks made by your partner, so it's important to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate the situation. Today, you'll be able to tackle and complete several small but important tasks that have been pending. Consider making changes to enhance your appearance, which could help attract potential partners. However, some of your work may be disrupted due to your spouse's health issues. Remedy: Offer sweets (laddoos) made from green grams at a Lord Ganesh temple and distribute them among children for cherished moments with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 4 p.m.

Capricorn: It's important to address negative thoughts before they affect your mental health. Engaging in donation and charity work can provide you with mental satisfaction and help you overcome these thoughts. Today, you can make key decisions to strengthen your business, and someone close to you might offer financial support. Be cautious, as friends may let you down when you need them most. Despite any negative feelings from your partner, continue to show love. If your partner doesn't keep their promises, have a conversation to resolve the issues. Focus your time and energy on helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse might push you to go out when you'd rather stay in, or vice versa, which could lead to irritation. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Aquarius: To lift the sentimental mood you're in today, it's important to let go of the past. You’re likely to receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. You'll make positive changes to your home environment. You might feel a lack of joy and energy due to missing someone's company. Channel your high energy into your professional pursuits. Use your spare time to tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't yet executed. You can look forward to a beautiful romantic day, although some health issues may cause you discomfort. Remedy: Engrave a Mangal (Mars) Yantra on a gold ring and wear it to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Evenings spent at the movie theater or having dinner with your spouse will keep you feeling relaxed and happy. Avoid making any investments today without seeking advice first. It's a good day for handling domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. Your thoughts will likely be dominated by your lover today. Your work will be recognized and appreciated. During your free time, you can enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an adverse reaction. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.