horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 September 2025, Friday.

Aries: Stay patient—your steady effort, along with practical thinking and understanding, will bring you success. Today is a good day to buy things that may increase in value. At home, situations may feel a bit unpredictable. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling your day with joy. At work, you will feel appreciated and special. Be careful not to waste time on unimportant matters, as neglecting key tasks could harm you. Married life looks bright today—plan a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain family happiness, chant “Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha" 11 times during the day and evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Today brings you a chance to relax. A soothing oil massage will help ease your muscles. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s health, as there are chances of illness, which may also lead to unexpected expenses. Good news regarding ancestral property may bring happiness to the whole family. Love is in the air, and you will find plenty of opportunities to express your feelings. At work, you will enjoy support and appreciation from everyone. Remember, self-effort is the key—God helps those who help themselves. Your spouse’s love will make you forget all your life’s struggles today. Remedy: For multiple financial benefits, donate red bangles and clothes to girl children.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Gemini: A friend or acquaintance’s selfish behaviour may upset your peace of mind today. Be cautious at work or in business, as even small negligence could lead to financial loss. On the brighter side, you will enjoy happy moments with family and friends. Romantic desires that once felt like fantasies may come true. With support from others, you can accomplish your goals today. Use your strong confidence to build new contacts and friendships. In married life, the warmth of touches, hugs, and kisses will feel especially meaningful. Remedy: Stay happy and healthy by feeding fried savouries (pakoda) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. Advice from your father could bring valuable results at work. Your eagerness to learn will also help you form new friendships. A minor quarrel with your partner may arise as you try to prove a point, but their understanding nature will quickly ease the situation. This is a favourable time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty actions, as they may spoil the day. On the personal front, your spouse will be in a romantic mood. Remedy: Share a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen love and bonding.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: You will feel energetic today and complete tasks in half the usual time. Though people rarely like parting with money, helping someone in need will bring you relief. Spend your free time with children—even if it requires extra effort—as it will give you joy. Personal matters remain under control, but be aware of a hidden rival who may try to challenge you. An unexpected journey could upset your plans to spend time with family. In relationships, avoid pressuring your partner, as it may create distance between you. Remedy: For success in business and professional life, pour sweetened milk over a banyan tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Fitness and weight-loss efforts will help you move toward better health. Investments made earlier on the advice of someone unfamiliar may bring you good returns today. Alongside personal life, try engaging in charitable activities—they will give you peace of mind, but remember to maintain balance with family matters. You may meet someone interesting, and fresh money-making ideas could also come your way. Recognition or reward for the help you once offered will put you in the spotlight. In marriage, you will realise that true love goes far beyond physical intimacy. Remedy: Wear or include more green in your clothing to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: You will find ample time for yourself today, making it the perfect opportunity to step out for a refreshing long walk that will benefit your health. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered, bringing you relief. However, in your zeal to meet workplace demands, family needs may get overlooked—so try to strike a balance. Spending quality time with your beloved will help strengthen understanding and bring you closer. Fresh ideas will prove to be productive and rewarding. While solitude can be soothing, overthinking may create restlessness. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an experienced person and share your concerns—it will ease your mind. After a stretch of distant or tense days, you and your spouse are likely to rediscover warmth and affection in your relationship. Remedy: To enhance happiness and harmony at home, apply a saffron mark on a Peepal tree and tie a loose yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Today brings you the chance to relax and rejuvenate. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. You may also discover the art of saving and wisely utilizing money, which will prove beneficial in the long run. Spending quality time with your children will be deeply healing, as their presence fills your day with boundless joy. A sweet gesture, like sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved, will add charm to your relationship. Attending lectures or seminars could spark fresh ideas and inspire personal growth. Be cautious while driving home from work at night—carelessness may lead to accidents or health issues. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to relive the cherished moments of your early romantic days, bringing renewed warmth to your bond. Remedy: For a happy and memorable family life, offer water on a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Rest will be essential for you today, as recent mental pressures have taken their toll. Engaging in recreation and light entertainment will help you unwind. Financial gains are possible, though an overly aggressive approach may limit your earnings—patience will work in your favor. Children may not meet your expectations, but instead of disappointment, offer encouragement and guidance to help them pursue your shared dreams. On the brighter side, your love life is set to flourish beautifully, filling your heart with joy. If you are considering applying for a job abroad, today could prove especially fortunate. Remember, time moves swiftly—make the best use of every moment. An exciting and memorable experience awaits with your spouse, strengthening your bond further. Remedy: Light a lamp and add both black and white sesame seeds to it. This practice will help restore harmony within the family and deepen your bonds of love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Today calls for courage and inner strength as you deal with certain challenges. Your optimism will be your greatest ally, helping you rise above difficulties with ease. Before committing to an investment that catches your interest, look deeper and seek advice from trusted experts. Some tension may surface at home, so choose your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. A sense of longing may weigh on you as you miss someone’s presence, making your smiles feel incomplete. On the professional front, learning new skills and adopting fresh techniques will be crucial for career growth. You may feel nostalgic today, drawn to activities you once enjoyed in childhood. A relative’s unexpected visit could surprise you, though it might slightly disrupt your plans. Remedy: For a steady flow of wealth, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.50 pm.

Aquarius: Fear may cloud your happiness today, but remember—it is often born of our own thoughts and imagination. Left unchecked, it can stifle spontaneity, drain joy, and reduce efficiency. Confront it early, before it takes away your confidence. New avenues of income may open up through people in your network. Some of you might consider purchasing jewelry or a household appliance. Work pressure could bring moments of mental unrest, but the latter half of the day offers a chance to relax and regain balance. It’s also a favorable day to put fresh projects and plans into action. However, be mindful of your belongings—carelessness may lead to loss or theft. On the personal front, your spouse’s behavior could cause some strain in your professional dealings, so handle matters tactfully. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots is believed to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Heart patients should avoid coffee today for the sake of their health. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons are likely to gain financial benefits, which could help resolve many ongoing issues. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—their presence and cheer will lift your spirits. Romance is strongly favored today, and new contacts made now could give your career a refreshing boost. Make sure to spend time with friends, as true joy comes from shared moments. Remember, staying isolated and disconnected will only keep help and happiness away. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a while, today brings the sense of being truly blessed. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will have a positive effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.