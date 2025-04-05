Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 April 2025, Sunday.

Aries: A surge of spiritual energy may inspire you to visit a sacred place and seek wisdom from a holy person. This is a favorable time for investments, but be sure to consult a trusted advisor before proceeding. Social gatherings will offer valuable chances to strengthen your connections with influential individuals. Travel may spark a romantic encounter or deepen an existing bond. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and engaging in activities you truly enjoy. Doing so can lead to meaningful and positive changes in your life. You may also find yourself receiving special attention from your spouse today. Meanwhile, young individuals of this zodiac sign may become more aware of the absence of love in their lives. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance your professional and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Be mindful of your eating habits and make regular visits to a health club to maintain your fitness. Financial discipline is key today—stick to your budget to avoid unnecessary stress. Your friends and loved ones will be supportive and ready to lend a helping hand. Refrain from being overly sentimental with your partner, as it might not be well received today. Although you'll want to spend quality time with your family later in the day, a disagreement with someone close could dampen the mood. Work-related stress may have impacted your married life lately, but today brings a welcome shift—past grievances are likely to dissolve. However, you may find yourself lost in your own thoughts, and this withdrawn behavior might leave your family feeling neglected. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, consider gifting books or educational materials to deserving individuals, scholars, or educators.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

Gemini: Avoid raising your voice today—it’s important for your health and peace of mind. Financial gains are likely tonight, as previously lent money may return unexpectedly. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to lift your spirits. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your struggles, but they might instead focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling a bit disheartened. Despite a few setbacks, this day holds great potential—you may find yourself planning for a bright and successful future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening could throw your schedule off track. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a warm and meaningful time with your spouse. You’ll also come to appreciate the joy of delicious food, as some delightful dishes might be prepared at home today. Remedy: For improved health and well-being, offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your health is likely to flourish as you share joyful moments with others. However, don’t take it for granted—neglecting your well-being now could lead to issues later. The money you've been saving for a while may come in handy today, though increased spending could dampen your spirits a bit. A visit to a sacred place or meeting a spiritual figure may bring you peace and emotional clarity. Luck is on your side today—put in that extra effort, and you'll likely see positive results. In the midst of meeting family obligations, you often overlook your own needs. Today brings a chance to pause, unwind, and perhaps explore a new hobby or interest. If you’ve been yearning for affection from your spouse, you’ll find your heart full today. There’s also a chance of reconnecting with an old friend and reliving cherished memories from the past. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room or family altar, and offer daily prayers to support good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Leo: Daydreaming won’t get you far—it's time to take practical steps to meet your family’s expectations. Financially, the day may not be in your favor, making it challenging to set aside savings. However, your friends and loved ones will be there to support you when needed. You may plan a special outing with your partner, but unexpected work might interfere, possibly leading to tension or a disagreement. While your family may turn to you with various concerns, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. On the brighter side, your spouse will offer you plenty of time and space to express yourself openly. For those in business, today could feel like a dream come true, with profits bringing a sense of accomplishment. Remedy: To support good health, keep a container filled with milk by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the milk at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Engaging in a sporting activity today is likely to boost your physical fitness and uplift your mood. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no cause for concern—the savings you’ve set aside will come to your rescue. You might uncover a surprising family secret that catches you off guard. On an emotional note, you’ll have the chance to protect someone from heartbreak, bringing a sense of fulfillment. It’s also a good day for leisure and light-hearted fun. However, be mindful—growing suspicion in your relationship could escalate into a serious argument. On a brighter note, you’ll have plenty of free time today, and indulging in a bit of daydreaming might lead to some truly creative ideas. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, distribute chocolates, toffees, or white sweets among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in a perfect mood to enjoy life. If you channel your creative talents wisely, they could bring rewarding opportunities. Your brother may turn out to be more supportive than you expected, offering help just when you need it. Holding grudges or seeking revenge in your relationship won't help—stay calm and express your feelings honestly to your partner for a more meaningful connection. A party or social gathering at home might take up more of your time than planned, disrupting your schedule. You may also feel a bit off if your spouse seems less attentive to your daily needs. While you might have a lot of free time today, avoid wasting it on idle fantasies. Taking real, productive steps now will set a positive tone for the upcoming week. Remedy: Wear a pure silver bangle to enhance harmony and positivity in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: The support of influential individuals will give a significant boost to your morale today. If you're considering an investment opportunity, take time to dig deeper and consult financial experts before making any commitments. Avoid falling into self-pity—instead, reflect on the lessons life has to offer. Be cautious in your interactions, as there’s a possibility of tension or even losing a valued friendship. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may crave solitude and choose to spend time alone, which could prove refreshing and beneficial. However, a hidden truth from your past may come to light and hurt your spouse’s feelings. You might also find yourself drawn toward thoughts of spiritual retreat, contemplating a life beyond material attachments. Remedy: Reciting the Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, can help bring harmony and growth to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but don't let that lead to complacency—neglecting your well-being now could cause issues later. Be mindful of your spending, especially on entertainment and cosmetic indulgences. Unexpected guests may take up your evening, shifting your plans. You may feel the need to open up to your partner about your struggles, but instead, they might focus on their own concerns, leaving you feeling a bit overlooked. Spending excessive time with friends might seem harmless, but it could lead to complications in the near future. If a planned meeting gets canceled due to your spouse’s health, you might still end up enjoying some unexpectedly meaningful time together. You’ll also come to appreciate the joy of good food today, as some delicious dishes may be prepared at home. Remedy: For better financial stability, include moderate amounts of spices, dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily meals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: One of your dearest dreams is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much emotional high can bring its own set of challenges. Stay cautious and avoid getting involved in any suspicious financial dealings. Your spouse’s health may become a source of stress and concern, but a heartfelt phone call from them or your beloved could brighten your entire day. It's also a good time to reflect on your personal shortcomings and set aside moments for self-improvement. The love and warmth of your spouse will help you momentarily forget life’s past struggles. Make sure not to delay any tasks you’re capable of completing today—it’s the right time to stay productive. Remedy: For improved financial stability, apply a small amount of oil to your body and belly button before bathing.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Aquarius: Be extra cautious about your health today, especially if you suffer from blood pressure issues. Keep your spending in check—focus only on essentials and avoid unnecessary purchases. If you're planning any changes at home, be sure to get everyone's approval to maintain harmony. Your beloved will go out of their way to make you feel happy and appreciated. A shopping trip may lead you to pick up a lovely piece of clothing or fabric for yourself. If you've been feeling weighed down by negativity lately, today brings a refreshing shift—you’ll feel truly blessed. Your inner calm will help you foster a warm and peaceful atmosphere at home. Remedy: To support better health, try incorporating more green into your daily wardrobe.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

Pisces: You may finally find relief from lingering stress today. Those running small-scale businesses might receive helpful financial advice from close contacts, which could prove quite beneficial. Children will be more inclined toward sports and outdoor activities, bringing energy to the day. Be mindful while managing situations at home, as your spouse may not be in the best of moods. Also, spending excessive time with friends could lead to challenges in the near future—balance is key. Your partner’s expectations might feel overwhelming, adding to your stress levels. A conflict may leave you feeling unsettled. It’s best to have an open conversation with your family to find a resolution and regain your peace of mind. Remedy: For a stronger love life, consider gifting your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.