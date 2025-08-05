horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 August 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your health will remain good today, even if the day gets busy. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's best to return it now—delaying could lead to legal trouble. Try to balance your personal life with some charitable work. Doing good for others will bring you peace of mind, but make sure it doesn't affect your family life. A surprise romantic encounter is likely today. If you're taking a day off from work, don’t worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you’ll be able to handle it easily when you're back. An unexpected trip may come up today, which could disrupt your plans to spend time with family. Still, there's a chance to reconnect emotionally with your spouse—you may find yourself falling in love with them all over again. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothes today may bring success in work or business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: You’ll feel full of energy today and finish tasks in half the time it usually takes. Socialising with large groups will be fun, but be careful—your spending may increase. Take some time to focus on your children's needs. You may feel the presence of pure and genuine love in your life today. Hard work in the right direction will lead to good results. Despite a hectic routine, you’ll find time for yourself and enjoy doing things you love. If you think marriage is just about making compromises, today will change your perspective—you’ll realise how beautiful and fulfilling it can be. Remedy: For financial gains, prepare kheer (a dessert made with milk, rice, and sugar) and distribute it among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: You'll be full of energy today and may end up doing something remarkable. The money you’ve been saving for a long time might finally be put to use. However, some unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children may bring exciting news that lifts your spirits. Be mindful of your words though—harsh language could disrupt the harmony in your relationship. Fresh ideas will prove to be productive. If you're out shopping, try to avoid overspending. In married life, things may feel a bit out of control today, so stay calm and patient. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by gifting your partner yellow clothing or fabric.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Just like salt gives flavour to food, a bit of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate joy. Today, you may see great profits in business, and there’s a good chance to take it to new heights. Make your family a priority—spend time with them, share in their happiness and concerns, and show that you care. If you express your love, your partner will feel like a blessing in your life today. However, a busy day lies ahead, as unfinished tasks will keep you occupied. You may want to clean and reorganise your home, but free time might be hard to come by. Some arguments in your relationship could leave you frustrated, but don’t give up easily—stay strong and work through it. Remedy: Wear a silver chain around your neck to boost success in business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Unwanted thoughts might trouble your mind today. Try to stay active—physical exercise can help clear your head, as an idle mind often invites negativity. Your hard work and commitment will be recognised, possibly bringing financial gains. However, be mindful of your spending habits—an extravagant lifestyle may create stress at home. Avoid staying out late or spending too much on others. You may enjoy playfully teasing your partner during a phone call. On the work front, your business partners will be supportive, and together you’ll be able to complete pending tasks. Wrapping up your work on time and heading home early will bring joy to your family and leave you feeling refreshed. If your plan to meet someone gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, don’t worry—you may end up having an even more meaningful time together. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to support a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high today, which may even allow you to take part in a sports activity or competition. Try using your creativity to earn some extra income. Spending quality time with your family will help you relax and recharge. However, your day might get slightly disrupted due to interference from your spouse’s family. At work, your professional skills may be put to the test, so stay focused and give your best to achieve the desired outcome. You might feel the need to step out alone today without informing anyone. While you'll be by yourself, your mind will be full of thoughts. Your spouse may make certain demands that could cause you stress, so try to handle the situation calmly. Remedy: For a joyful and fulfilling love life, gift your partner blue-hued flowers like orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Seniors are advised to channel their surplus energy into meaningful pursuits for rewarding outcomes. Investments in antiques and jewellery are likely to yield financial gains and enhance prosperity. Your brother may offer more support than you expected. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands in your romantic relationship. Collaborate with creative individuals who share your vision and values. Use your time wisely—once lost, it cannot be reclaimed. After a period of misunderstanding, the evening promises warmth and renewed affection from your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic bond by drinking water stored in an orange-coloured glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health offering full support. Consider placing your surplus funds in a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. Be mindful of your tone with children—harsh words may upset them and create emotional distance. When spending time with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour. Today, you may find yourself contributing to something significant, earning recognition and rewards. However, a pending task at work may require your attention during the evening, demanding some of your personal time. On the bright side, your spouse will express deep appreciation for you—cherish and make the most of this beautiful moment. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, sprinkle Gangajal in your living space.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Spreading joy and sharing happiness with others will have a positive impact on your health today. Financial dealings will keep you engaged throughout the day, but by evening, you'll find you've managed to save a decent amount. Pleasing your parents may seem challenging—try to see things from their point of view. They deserve your time, love, and undivided attention. You may fall short on a few promises, which could leave your partner feeling disappointed. At work, your past efforts might finally receive the recognition they deserve, potentially paving the way for a promotion. Businesspersons could benefit from the guidance of experienced mentors regarding expansion plans. You’ll strike a balance between socializing and enjoying solitude—both equally fulfilling. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, helping you recharge and reflect. After a difficult patch, married life begins to feel more peaceful and comforting today. Remedy: Donate to the poor using iron utensils to invite harmony and joy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: You may struggle to focus on work today, as your health might not be at its best. However, your creative talents hold great potential—if channelled wisely, they could bring significant gains. If you're planning a gathering, make it special by inviting close friends—their presence will uplift your spirits. Your bond with your partner is strong and unshakeable. When handling work, be sure to review important files thoroughly before handing them over to your boss. Your family may open up about various concerns today, but mentally, you might remain distant—choosing instead to indulge in something you enjoy during your free time. Meanwhile, your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful that will leave a lasting impression on your heart. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to help maintain good health and stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: Be mindful of your eating habits and keep a close watch on your weight. Today may not be financially favourable, so monitor your spending and avoid unnecessary expenses. Steer clear of unrealistic fantasies—ground yourself in practicality. Spending quality time with close friends will lift your mood and offer a much-needed break. Misunderstandings may arise in your romantic relationship, so choose your words wisely. With consistent effort and patience, you are well on your way to achieving your goals. Students should avoid distractions and focus on their studies—this is a crucial phase that can shape their future. You might notice someone showing undue interest in your spouse today, but by day's end, you'll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: There's no need to worry about your health today—those around you will uplift your mood and boost your confidence. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when dealing with important financial matters. Your innocent, childlike nature may help ease a family issue and bring warmth to the household. A sweet and playful exchange—perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees—with your partner is likely. Friends will appreciate your dedication and applaud your success in completing a challenging task. You may feel neglected in your relationship and decide to express your concerns honestly—an open conversation can bring clarity. Later in the day, your spouse may surprise you by letting go of past disagreements and embracing you with genuine affection, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants and unhealthy habits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.