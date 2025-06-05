horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 June 2025, Friday.

Aries: Today is a great day to make a fresh start towards better health. Spending money on necessary household items may strain your finances temporarily, but it will help you avoid bigger problems later. Children might test your patience, so handle them with love and care to maintain harmony and reduce stress. Remember, love attracts love. Your romantic moments may be sweet but short-lived—think carefully before committing to any expensive plans. In your free time, enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky and breathe in the fresh air. This will help you stay mentally calm and balanced throughout the day. There may be some attempts by neighbours to create issues in your married life, but your strong bond will be hard to break. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Your kind and generous nature will work in your favour today, helping you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of trust, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Be cautious with investment opportunities—take a closer look before making any commitments. This is a good time to involve your parents in your plans and seek their support for new ventures. Emotionally, you’ll feel deeply connected with your partner today—clear signs that love is in the air. If you're planning a journey to boost your career, it may bring positive results. However, make sure to inform your parents beforehand to avoid any objections later. You’ll get quality time with your spouse today, and your partner will truly appreciate your love and attention. Your married life is likely to feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, worship Lord Hanuman regularly.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Exercise caution while driving today, especially around turns, as someone else's carelessness could lead to trouble. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. You’ll enjoy pleasant moments with family and friends. If there’s a lingering dispute, this is the right time to resolve it—waiting longer might make it harder. Be straightforward and honest in your approach. Your focus and determination will be recognised and appreciated. You often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and seek time alone. Fortunately, today will offer you the peace and personal space you crave. However, your spouse might spend more time with friends than with you, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman to bring positivity and strength.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: Avoid self-medication today, as it may lead to dependency and health risks. Investing in antiques and jewellery is likely to bring financial gains and prosperity. Pay close attention to the needs of your family—being emotionally present in their happiness and struggles will show how much you care. Love will dominate your thoughts today, filling your heart and mind. At work, your past efforts may finally receive recognition, possibly leading to a promotion. Businesspeople may benefit from valuable advice from seasoned professionals, which could help in expanding their ventures. You’ll find yourself in the limelight today, appreciated for the help you extended to someone in need. Expect to feel deeply loved and cherished by your spouse, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa regularly will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Good health will keep you active and may even encourage you to take part in sports or physical competitions. You seem to have a good sense of what others expect from you, but be mindful of your spending—avoid going overboard. Taking an emotional risk today is likely to bring positive results. Your love life feels magical right now—just soak in the feeling. Businesspeople should focus on creating new strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. You’re likely to have a relaxed day with plenty of free time to enjoy your favourite movies or TV shows. No matter what’s happening in the world, the warmth and embrace of your partner will make everything feel perfect. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by offering sweetened rice to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: You may feel uneasy about socialising today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome it. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Try to resolve personal issues by seeing things from each other’s perspective—avoid discussing them publicly, as it could damage your reputation. Your smile can work wonders in lifting your partner’s mood. At work, your efforts might earn you appreciation from your boss. While your family may come to you with several concerns, you’ll likely stay absorbed in your own thoughts and find time to do something you enjoy. Though you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you'll feel genuinely touched by the beautiful truths of your own relationship. Remedy: To bring happiness into your family, place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Today is favorable for focusing on activities that enhance your health and well-being. You might spend a significant amount on a gathering with friends, but your financial position will remain stable. Though you're dealing with some deep concerns, those around you may fail to notice or empathize—perhaps thinking it’s not their place. You'll experience moments of pure and heartfelt love. However, the professional front may bring some disappointment, and someone close might let you down, causing emotional unrest. In the midst of life’s hustle, it's rare to find time for yourself—but today, you'll get that precious opportunity. Cherish it. Your spouse may bring back memories of your youthful mischief, making the day even more nostalgic and warm. Remedy: Offer Prasad at the Shree Lakshmi Narayan temple and distribute food to the needy for a harmonious and joyful family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Your dearest wish is likely to come true today—but try to keep your excitement in check, as excessive elation might lead to unexpected complications. Investing in stocks and mutual funds could prove fruitful for long-term returns. Prioritize your family’s needs, and make an effort to be present in both their joys and challenges to show how much you care. You may find yourself immersed in the warmth of love. Professionally, it’s an ideal day to negotiate with new clients. A surprise message or visit from someone in your past could turn the day into a special one. Marital life will feel exceptionally fulfilling and blissful today. Remedy: To boost your well-being, distribute white, fragrant sweets to underprivileged children—especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your friends will be supportive and bring joy to your day. Married individuals may face significant expenses related to their children's education. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, as it could upset your spouse. An encounter with someone intriguing may be on the horizon. Though you might face resistance from higher-ups at work, staying calm and composed will help you navigate the situation effectively. You may feel that your partner hasn't been giving you enough attention, prompting an honest and heartfelt conversation. Later, your spouse might surprise you by rekindling memories of your early romantic days, filling your heart with warmth. Remedy: To foster harmony and balance in your home, keep a white zero-watt bulb lit in the northwest corner.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Excessive excitement or intense emotions could strain your nervous system today, so it’s essential to remain calm and composed. Secure any extra money by investing it in a safe option that ensures future returns. Take time to indulge in your hobbies and support your family—it will bring inner satisfaction. You may find yourself mending someone’s broken heart today, offering comfort when it's most needed. At work, colleagues or subordinates may cause some tension, demanding your patience. Although the Moon's position suggests ample free time, you might struggle to make the most of it.

On the brighter side, the evening promises romance, warmth, and joy. With delightful food, soothing scents, and your partner by your side, love will fill the air. Remedy: For positive outcomes in your career, chant the Mercury Gayatri Mantra in the morning:

ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात

Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Tanno Budhaḥ Prachodayāt

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 9 am.

Aquarius: Pay close attention to your health today, as it may require extra care. An unexpected increase in expenses could disrupt your peace of mind, but supportive friends will be there if you need help. A delightful surprise awaits, as you may receive an affectionate call from your beloved, lifting your spirits. Work might feel uninspiring today, and a personal dilemma could distract you from focusing on your tasks. Consider exploring travel opportunities—they may bring both relief and inspiration. On the personal front, your marriage will feel especially fulfilling, radiating warmth and deep connection. Remedy: To maintain a healthier lifestyle, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Wear a smile today—it’s the simplest and most powerful remedy for any troubles you face. You seem attuned to the needs and desires of those around you, but be mindful not to overspend. Some domestic matters may require your immediate attention and care. A passionate moment could become truly unforgettable—don’t miss the chance to express your love meaningfully. Positive changes are on the horizon at work, bringing a sense of progress. While spending time alone can be refreshing, unresolved thoughts may cause restlessness. Consider reaching out to a trusted mentor or confidant to share what’s on your mind. Though love after marriage may seem rare to many, you're likely to experience it in the most beautiful way today. Remedy: For a harmonious and peaceful family life, honor and follow your father's guidance.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.