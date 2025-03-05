Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 March 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your health will remain stable, and your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. However, be mindful of your extravagant lifestyle, as late nights and excessive spending on others could lead to tensions at home. In matters of love, your relationship will reach new heights. The day will start with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other. Stay alert while interacting with influential people, as you may come across a valuable tip. Today, you will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and express your feelings openly. After facing tough times recently, you will experience a sense of bliss and harmony with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness by distributing sour foods like lemons, tamarind, or gol gappas to young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: It will be a great day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will keep you energized and confident. Financial matters look positive—you can successfully raise capital, collect pending payments, or seek funds for new projects. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, but you may find yourself overly sensitive to their remarks. Try to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. Stay alert in business dealings to protect yourself from fraud. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. However, your spouse may express frustration over a lack of excitement in your married life. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Gemini: Your health will be in excellent condition today. If you have an ongoing court case related to financial matters, the decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. However, work commitments may lead to neglecting family needs, so try to balance both. Embracing forgiveness and spreading joy will make your life more fulfilling. A simple ‘Hello’ to someone who dislikes you at work could turn things in your favour. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse’s love and support will instantly ease your worries and bring comfort. Remedy: Distribute milk and sugar crystals (mishri) to five young girls to enhance happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Cancer: Discomfort may affect your peace of mind, but a supportive friend can help you navigate your problems. Listening to soothing music can also relieve stress. Remember, during difficult times, your savings will be your greatest support. Start saving today and curb unnecessary expenses. Expect guests to keep you engaged in the evening. Reality may force you to distance yourself from a loved one. Workplace challenges from colleagues and subordinates may cause some stress. However, you won’t be bothered by others' opinions today. Instead, you will prefer solitude over socializing. Despite a heated argument during the day, you will share a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: Feed green leafy vegetables to cows for professional success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to avoid injury. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also improves your health and boosts confidence. Those facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive unexpected money today, helping resolve several problems instantly. A surprise piece of good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Your partner may struggle to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling upset. Use your intellect to your advantage—it will help you complete professional tasks efficiently and spark new ideas. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign may choose to reconnect with old friends in their free time. However, if you make plans without consulting your spouse, you might face an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: To remove obstacles in your love life, share food with blind people.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Virgo: Take some time to unwind with close friends. Those struggling with financial difficulties may receive unexpected money today, resolving several problems instantly. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their confidence. Your love life is becoming more enchanting—embrace the magic. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new technologies and enhance your skills. Today, you may prefer solitude over socializing, possibly spending your free time cleaning the house. A series of disagreements may create tension, making it difficult to reconcile with your spouse. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm.

Libra: Your hard work and the timely support of your family will lead to the results you desire. However, continue putting in effort to maintain your current momentum. If you have been considering taking a loan and have been engaged in this work for a long time, today is a favourable day for you. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends—many will be there to cheer you on. Express your love by placing flowers on your window. Stay alert in business matters to protect yourself from fraud. Sports play a vital role in life, but be mindful not to let them interfere with your education. Today, your married life will be filled with joy, pleasure, and happiness. Remedy: To achieve success in your professional life, offer raw milk to a Shivlinga.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 4:00 pm.

Scorpio: Focus on improving your health and overall personality for a better and more fulfilling life. Today, with the support of someone of the opposite sex, you are likely to gain financial benefits in your job or business. Expect a delightful evening as relatives and friends pay a visit. Your love life will flourish, making you realize the beauty of your efforts in your relationship. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if you don’t handle situations tactfully. It’s time to address lingering issues—take a positive approach and start working on solutions today. You and your spouse will create a cherished memory together, making this day truly special. Remedy: For progress in business or career, circumambulate a Peepal tree 11 times and place a Nag Devta idol at its root.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could negatively impact your health. Be mindful of your spending habits, especially on entertainment, and focus on long-term financial stability. Before making any changes at home, seek advice from your elders to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts. An unexpected romantic connection may bring excitement to your day. Your recently established business contacts will prove beneficial in the long run. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Today will be a unique and memorable day in your married life, bringing an experience unlike any other. Remedy: For excellent health, use copper spoons while eating, or gold spoons if possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Capricorn: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may feel too weak to travel, which could further drain your energy. To maintain a smooth life and financial stability, stay vigilant about your expenses and money matters. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen past relationships. For some, a new romance is on the horizon, bringing joy and excitement. At work, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. However, you may face criticism from your superiors due to past unfinished tasks, making it necessary to use your free time to complete pending office work. Your married life will be filled with happiness, fun, and cherished moments today. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina and overall well-being. You will radiate a positive aura and step out with a good mindset, but an unfortunate incident, such as losing a valuable item, may dampen your mood. Tension may arise due to the behaviour of a family member, so it’s important to have an open conversation with them. If you seize the right moment, today could become an unforgettable day in your love life. Your dedication and patience will bring you closer to your goals. However, be mindful of your words while communicating with family members, as unnecessary arguments may drain your time and energy. In terms of marriage, your day looks truly wonderful, filled with joy and harmony. Remedy: Rahu, when positively influenced, symbolizes charity, sacrifice, creativity, and transformation. To maintain financial stability and economic growth, always seek creative ways to help and serve others.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Health-related issues may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of yourself. You are likely to receive support and benefits from your brother or sister, which will be helpful. Spending time with friends and relatives will bring happiness, as they extend their kindness and support. However, your partner may feel upset about one of your habits, leading to some tension—so be mindful and considerate. Stay honest and direct in your approach, as your determination and skills will be noticed and appreciated. You might end up spending most of your time resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the value of time and productivity. Your spouse will make extra efforts to make your day special, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: To maintain good health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.