Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 May 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Health will stay good despite a hectic routine, but don’t take it for granted. Remember, taking care of your health is the real commitment. You may usually avoid lending money, but helping someone in need today will give you a sense of relief. Children will keep you engaged and also bring happiness. Your romantic life will feel more meaningful today, and you’ll see the beauty in your relationship. Retailers and wholesalers are likely to have a profitable day. You might plan to take some time out for yourself, but your schedule may not allow it. On the bright side, your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel special and happy. Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of 9 to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Taurus: Your health will remain stable even with a busy routine. You’ll succeed in your plan to save money today, managing your finances wisely. Stay away from people who make big promises but don’t deliver—focus on those who take action. You might playfully tease your partner by keeping them on a long call. Professionals who work sincerely may see promotions or financial rewards. Take some time to read spiritual books today—it could help ease your mental stress. Be mindful of your spouse’s small wishes. Ignoring their simple needs, like sharing a treat or a warm hug, might upset them. Remedy: Donate pure ghee and camphor at a religious place to bring peace and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:15 pm.

Gemini: Celebrating a recent success will bring you great happiness. Sharing this joy with friends will make it even more special. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to spend it carelessly. Shopping with your spouse will be fun and will strengthen your bond. When going out with your partner, be yourself in both looks and attitude—it will make your connection more genuine. Learning and adapting to new technology will help you stay up to date with the times. You may feel like leaving work early today. Once home, you could plan a movie or a relaxing outing with your family. Your life partner may surprise you in a delightful way today. Remedy: Recite the Ganesh Chalisa and sing devotional hymns to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Focus seriously on improving your personality today. If you’re facing financial stress, consider seeking advice from an elder on saving and money management. Your innocent and playful nature may help resolve a family issue. A disagreement could arise with your partner, and you might struggle to make them understand your point of view. Avoid taking them for granted. A leisure trip will bring you joy and relaxation. However, having too many expectations from your married life today could lead to disappointment—keep your hopes realistic. Remedy: For success in your career, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: “Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.”

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring moments of happiness today. However, you may get into a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters. They might criticize your spending habits or luxurious lifestyle. A friend’s problems could leave you feeling upset and concerned. Be mindful of how you treat your partner—being too harsh could create tension in the relationship. Focus on your work and avoid emotional conflicts. You’ll be mentally active today. Some of you may enjoy chess, crosswords, creative writing, or planning for the future. Your spouse may seem distant or may not support your daily needs today, which could affect your mood. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to help strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: Your energy will be high today. You may feel like traveling and spending money, but doing so could lead to regret—be cautious with your expenses. Your spouse will stay supportive, even if your behavior is a bit unpredictable. A romantic proposal may come your way. You might invest in new technology to make your work faster and more efficient. Your quick response to challenges will earn you appreciation. Take a moment to notice how caring your spouse truly is—you’ll feel lucky to have them by your side. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, always wear clean and properly washed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Libra: You’ll begin to feel relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses that have weighed you down. This is the perfect time to consider a lifestyle change that will help keep such pressures at bay for good. However, be cautious with your finances today—there's a chance of overspending or misplacing something valuable, so stay mindful to avoid losses caused by carelessness. Your compassion and empathy will be recognized and appreciated, though it's important to avoid making hasty judgments that could put others in an uncomfortable position. You might find it challenging to keep certain promises today, which could lead to disappointment, especially in your romantic relationship—try to communicate openly and honestly. On a brighter note, your artistic and creative talents are likely to shine, earning you admiration and possibly some unexpected rewards. You may feel drawn to charitable or social work today, and your involvement can truly make a meaningful difference if you dedicate your time to a noble cause. Later in the day, you’ll have a chance to enjoy intimate moments with your partner, although be mindful of your health—it may require extra attention. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to encourage greater financial abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Open your heart and mind to positive emotions—love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these uplifting energies take root, your mindset naturally becomes more resilient and responsive to life’s challenges in a constructive way. Today, you might receive a visit from a creditor requesting repayment of a loan. While you'll manage to settle the amount, it may strain your finances further. It's wise to avoid borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Socially, the day promises joy—spending time with friends will lift your spirits. Just remember to stay cautious, especially while driving. Romance colors your day beautifully, though a past issue might resurface in the evening and spark a minor disagreement with your beloved. Handle it with understanding and care. Your growing confidence is leading you toward meaningful progress. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again—something they truly deserve. Remedy: Opting for green vehicles can help bring improvement in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Exercise extra caution while driving today, especially around turns—someone else's carelessness could cause unexpected trouble. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so it's best to manage resources wisely. On the brighter side, your evening promises joy and laughter in the company of good friends. Take a moment to browse your partner's recent social media posts—you might stumble upon a heartwarming surprise that brightens your day. Professionally, this is a great time to build connections across borders. Your keen observation and attention to detail will give you an edge, helping you stand out from the crowd. Today may also bring a beautiful reminder of why marriages are said to be made in heaven—cherish the moments with your significant other. Remedy: For enhanced health and well-being, drink water stored in copper vessels—it can help you stay energized and disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Recent events may leave your mind feeling unsettled, but turning to meditation and yoga can help restore both inner peace and physical well-being. Seek guidance from your father today—his advice could prove valuable in your professional life. A timely act of kindness on your part might even save someone's life, bringing pride to your family and inspiring those around you. Love fills the air today, creating beautiful moments with your partner. However, a past issue might resurface in the evening, leading to a minor disagreement. Approach it with patience and love. You possess the potential to achieve great things—so don’t hesitate to seize the opportunities that come your way. Your gift for persuasion will serve you well, opening doors to new success. And today, you’ll be reminded of the healing power of affection. A warm embrace from your spouse will bring comfort and joy, nourishing both heart and soul. Remedy: Enjoy a spoonful of honey before meeting your beloved to sweeten the moments and enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Today brings sheer joy and delight, especially for those stepping out to enjoy life’s lighter moments. Financially, you may gain from commissions, dividends, or royalties—an encouraging boost. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill your heart with pride and happiness, especially as you witness them fulfilling the dreams you’ve cherished for them. It's a moment that affirms love, effort, and belief. You may experience a sense of pure, soulful love—something that touches your spirit deeply. At work, someone you once found least compatible might pleasantly surprise you with a warm, constructive conversation. A spark of creativity will inspire you to try something new during your free time. You'll find yourself so absorbed in this passion project that everything else fades into the background. In your personal life, today marks a beautiful chapter—your marriage will feel more fulfilling and harmonious than ever. Remedy: For excellent professional growth, feed dogs rotis or bread baked in a traditional clay oven.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Pisces: You may find the people around you particularly demanding today. Be mindful not to overcommit—only promise what you can realistically deliver, and avoid pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion just to meet others’ expectations. Financial gains may not meet your hopes, so it’s wise to stay prudent and focus on long-term stability. Dedicate your efforts to the well-being of your family, guided by love and a positive outlook—not by pressure or material desire. Your partner may find it challenging to cope with your unpredictable mood today. Work-related stress may still linger, making it difficult to fully engage with your loved ones. Although the Moon’s position suggests you’ll have free time, you may find it difficult to use that time in a fulfilling way. A sense of emotional distance from your spouse might trouble you, but by the end of the day, you'll discover they were quietly working behind the scenes to make thoughtful arrangements for your comfort and happiness. Remedy: For enhanced health and well-being, consider using copper—or if possible, gold—spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.