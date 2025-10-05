horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 October 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your spouse’s cheerful mood may lift your spirits today. The day will begin on a positive note, but unexpected expenses in the evening could cause some worry. Be careful with your words while interacting in groups, as impulsive remarks might draw criticism. Seeking personal advice can help strengthen your relationship. Spend time with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Travel opportunities are worth exploring. Your partner may pleasantly surprise you today with their affection and warmth. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay positive — optimism will boost your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, try to let go of negative emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and revenge. The Moon’s position today may lead to unnecessary expenses, so be cautious with your spending. If you wish to build savings, discuss financial plans with your spouse or parents. Your sense of humor will lighten the mood around you. Avoid upsetting your partner, as it could lead to regret later. You may face difficulty convincing colleagues or partners to follow your ideas. Offering your children guidance on time management and productivity will be beneficial. However, a difference of opinion with your spouse could lead to an argument. Remedy: Wrap lentils in a red cloth and keep them with you to attract success in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your confidence will be high today, paving the way for progress and success. Extra income should ideally be invested in real estate for long-term benefits. Minor disagreements with family members may arise, but try not to let them disturb your peace of mind. A planned outing or date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve favorable outcomes today, while working professionals will have the chance to showcase their full potential at the workplace. Family members might share their concerns with you, but you’ll prefer spending your free time doing something you enjoy. Make an effort to surprise your partner regularly — it will keep the relationship warm and prevent feelings of neglect. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: You’ll be full of energy today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritated. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign clients should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think twice before making any major decision. Household responsibilities could feel exhausting and mentally draining. Be careful in matters of love, as your partner may not be entirely truthful. Businesspeople might have to undertake an unwanted work trip, adding to their stress. At work, avoid getting involved in gossip or office politics. Though the day may begin on a tiring note, things will gradually improve, bringing positive results by evening. You’ll find some personal time later in the day, which you may use to reconnect with someone close. Married life, however, might feel a bit suffocating today, and some space may be needed. Remedy: Share food with the poor and needy to attract positivity and peace.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Try to leave the office early today to enjoy some leisure time. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Be careful with your words, especially around your grandparents, as careless remarks could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, staying quiet is better than indulging in unnecessary chatter. Meaningful actions give life its true value, so show your loved ones that you care. You’ll feel your partner’s love all around you today, making it a truly beautiful and memorable day. Your colleagues will understand you better than usual, though you may face criticism from your seniors for unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time might be spent catching up on office work. Today, you’ll experience the joy of being deeply connected with your soulmate — your spouse truly is your perfect match. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara tree in water overnight, drink it the next morning, and enjoy quality time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Some family members may irritate you with their envy, but avoid losing your temper, or the situation could escalate. Remember, what cannot be cured must be endured. You may not always value money, but today its importance will become clear, as you could face a financial need without sufficient resources. Friends and relatives may demand your attention, yet this is the right time to take a step back and treat yourself well. Personal desires or fantasies could surprisingly come true today. Your business acumen and negotiation skills are likely to bring profits. Outstation travel may be uncomfortable but will help you establish valuable contacts. Minor quarrels with your spouse could arise and, if unchecked, may affect your relationship long-term. Be cautious about trusting the advice or suggestions of others. Remedy: Offer Prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Today brings you plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. If you have been planning to take a loan or working toward it for some time, luck may finally be on your side. However, growing family responsibilities could weigh on your mind. Avoid doubting your partner’s loyalty—it may only create unnecessary stress. If you’re exploring a new business partnership, ensure you have complete information before making any commitments. You might feel a bit disheartened realizing you haven’t spent enough time with your loved ones lately. Yet, by the end of the day, you’ll cherish some truly beautiful moments with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable days of your life. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: Your spouse’s health may require extra care and attention today. Financial matters look brighter as long-pending payments are likely to be recovered. Offer support to your brother to help manage ongoing issues, and avoid adding fuel to any conflicts—seek peaceful resolutions instead. Take a positive step by planting a sapling today. Stay alert and attentive while interacting with influential people—you might gain an important insight. Enjoy some peaceful moments outdoors, walking under the open sky and breathing in the fresh air. Your calm and composed state of mind will help you navigate the day smoothly, though concerns about your spouse’s health may linger. Remedy: Donate black and white blankets at a sacred place to promote better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Nurture your mental well-being, as it forms the foundation of a balanced and spiritual life. The mind is the gateway through which all experiences—good or bad—enter, guiding you toward clarity and helping you overcome life’s challenges with wisdom and light. You may need to spend money today on repairing a faulty electronic device. However, unexpected good news later in the day will lift your spirits and bring joy to your family. Your love life is likely to bring a delightful surprise, filling your heart with happiness. At work, stay mindful of your approach—efficiency and focus are key to maintaining a positive image. Unfinished tasks from the past could invite criticism from superiors, so use your free time productively to tie up loose ends. Though some disagreements may strain your relationship, don’t give up easily—patience and understanding will help you overcome them. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) generously at home to attract prosperity and strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: You may feel uneasy about socializing today, but boosting your self-confidence will help you overcome this hesitation. Financial conditions are set to improve, bringing you a sense of relief. If you’re seeking emotional comfort, your elders will likely offer the support and reassurance you need. Love and romance will dominate your thoughts, adding warmth to your day. However, be cautious not to mix business with personal matters, as it may create unnecessary complications. Differences of opinion with close associates could make the day a bit tense, but understanding and patience will help you manage them. By day’s end, you’ll come to realize just how deeply your partner values and cares for you. Remedy: For swift career growth, steer clear of dishonesty, deceit, and unethical practices.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Channel your thoughts toward positivity as you confront the intimidating shadow of fear. If you allow fear to dominate, it can turn you into its helpless victim—so face it with courage and optimism. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry may see financial gains today. Work-related pressures might occupy most of your attention, leaving little time for family or friends. However, in your relationship, long-held misunderstandings and complaints are likely to fade away, bringing warmth and harmony. It’s best to postpone new ventures or major expenses for now. If you’re married with children, they may express their disappointment about not spending enough time with you. Still, the day holds promise for beautiful moments of love and shared joy—good food and affection will remind you of the essence of a happy married life. Remedy: For a blissful family life, install a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze, and worship it daily with devotion.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Listen attentively to others—you might discover valuable insights that help resolve your problems. Today, you could end up spending quite a bit on small household needs, which might leave you mentally drained. Try not to overextend your time at work, as doing so may strain your domestic life. Love will be in the air, fresh and vibrant like spring—filled with warmth, charm, and joy. You’ll feel a delightful spark of romance today. Businesspersons should be cautious and avoid disclosing sensitive details about their projects or plans, as doing so could lead to complications. Focus on completing your tasks on time; remember, someone at home eagerly awaits your company and care. By the end of the day, you’ll truly feel the joy of being with your soulmate—your spouse will make you realize what togetherness truly means. Remedy: To attract prosperity, distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4 pm.