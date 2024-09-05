Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 September 2024, Friday.

Aries: Your charming behavior will likely draw attention today. Some individuals under this zodiac sign may need to spend money on a land-related matter. Prioritize the needs of your family members and be involved in their happiness and challenges, showing them that you care. You may experience a unique kind of romance today. Some colleagues might not be pleased with how you handle certain important issues but may not voice their concerns. If the results are not as expected, it would be wise to review and adjust your plans. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked, as it will be well-received. Family disputes could affect your married life. Remedy: Eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Your anger could turn a small issue into a big problem, causing distress to your family. Blessed are those who can control their temper with wisdom. Manage your anger before it overwhelms you. If you're seeking ways to earn extra money, consider investing in secure financial plans. Avoid sharing personal or confidential information. A romantic connection will bring extra joy to your day. Artists and working women will have a particularly productive day. An important invitation may come from an unexpected source. This could be the best day of your married life, where you'll truly feel the bliss of love. Remedy: Offering meals to saints will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Avoid oily and spicy foods today. You may benefit from the help of your brother or sister. Your pleasant demeanor will bring harmony to your family life—few can resist the charm of a genuine smile. When you get along well with others, you are like a fragrant flower. Your partner will go out of their way to make you happy. Investments made today could be profitable, though you might face some opposition from partners. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you relax. Your married life will be filled with fun, joy, and bliss today. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for good fortune: "Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham."

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. If you’ve made investments in the past, you're likely to see returns from them today. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to gain their trust before starting any new project. You may experience the joys of love today. Admitting a mistake at work will work in your favor, but it's crucial to reflect on how you can improve. Apologize to anyone you’ve hurt—everyone makes mistakes, but only fools repeat them. Despite your efforts to make time for yourself today, you may find it difficult. Your spouse is truly your angel—if you have any doubts, just observe and you'll see it for yourself today. Remedy: Prepare and enjoy a sweet dish made from milk, sugar, and rice for great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your health will remain good despite some mental stress. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. You may hear from distant relatives today. Work pressure could cause some mental strain, but try to relax later in the day. It's a day for careful decisions—only share your ideas when you're confident they won’t fail. Even with plenty of free time, you may struggle to find anything that truly satisfies you. Today, you might feel stressed due to concerns about your spouse's health. Remedy: To maintain happiness in your love life, try having a salt-free meal once a day.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your short temper might lead to additional problems today. A sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. If needed, friends will be there to support you. Emotional turbulence may cause some discomfort. A long-standing ambition to join the marketing field could finally come true, bringing you great joy and resolving the challenges you faced in securing the job. Favorable planetary influences will give you plenty of reasons to feel happy today. However, your spouse's demands might cause some stress. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Take some time to rest and recharge your energy. Although spending money on essential household items may cause some financial strain today, it will prevent bigger problems down the road. You might be busy with home repairs or social events. Trust your partner, and avoid unnecessary doubts about their loyalty. Work will bring you a sense of accomplishment, with appreciation from your colleagues and positive feedback from your boss. Businesspeople are also likely to see profits today. Seniors of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Your spouse will remind you of your youthful days, bringing back fond and mischievous memories. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant and care for a banana tree, and offer prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Spend some time with close friends to unwind and relax. You may face some setbacks in your efforts to save money today, but there's no need to worry—the situation will improve soon. Instead of pushing your opinions on children, try explaining things in a way they can understand and accept. Romance is in the air today, making it a great day for love. If you're considering applying for a job overseas, luck seems to be on your side. To fully enjoy your evening, focus on working efficiently throughout the day. If you think married life is all about compromises, today will show you that it's one of the best things to happen to you. Remedy: Improve your situation by ensuring that thirsty birds have access to water.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm 3.15 pm.

Sagittarius: Your child's accomplishments will bring you great joy today. Small business owners might receive valuable financial advice from close ones, leading to potential gains. You'll have an extra burst of energy, perfect for organizing a gathering or party with your friends. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, adding to the day's warmth. Those involved in international trade are likely to see positive outcomes, while professionals can make the most of their skills at work today. After finishing household tasks, homemakers of this zodiac sign may enjoy watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today will be a rewarding day. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. You are likely to receive financial support from your mother's side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Expect a delightful evening as relatives or friends may visit. Romance could spark unexpectedly, and you might find yourself falling in love at first sight. Your hard work is paying off, and a promotion is on the horizon. Don't focus too much on immediate financial rewards—long-term success is in your favor. You’ll challenge your mind today by engaging in activities like chess, crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. Your spouse may receive a special gift from your parents, bringing extra joy to your married life. Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax today. Financially, it will be a mixed day—though you can earn profits, it will require hard work. Unexpected responsibilities might interrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. However, be cautious at work, as a competitor might try to undermine you. Stay alert and focused. To improve your day, make sure to carve out some personal time amidst your busy schedule. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life, as you'll experience the true bliss of love. Remedy: Offering blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati will bring blessings for your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Smile, as it’s the best remedy for all your problems. Money concerns may weigh on your mind today, so it’s wise to seek advice from a trusted confidant. Spending time with friends and relatives will lift your spirits, and you’ll feel happy in their company. The love from your partner will surround you today, making it a truly wonderful and romantic day. Be open to new moneymaking ideas that may come to you. Those born under this zodiac sign might enjoy watching a movie or sports match at home with siblings, strengthening the bond between you. Though love after marriage can seem challenging, you’ll experience it deeply today. Remedy: Wear multi-colored printed clothes to boost success in your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.