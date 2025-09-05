horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 September 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Include physical education along with mental and moral growth, as only then true all-round development is possible. Always remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. The money you had invested earlier for a secure future is likely to bring you positive returns today. Sharing your concerns with family will make you feel lighter, but holding back due to ego is not right. Hiding important matters may only add to your problems. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. Despite your busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and indulge in your favorite activities. Today, you will also realize that your spouse is nothing less than an angel in your life. Your good qualities will earn you praise from others. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Your childlike side will come alive today, keeping you cheerful and playful. An unexpected financial gain from an unknown source may ease many of your money-related worries. Family members will respond positively, adding to your happiness. However, your beloved may seem slightly irritable, which could weigh on your mind. Despite this, the day looks favorable overall, bringing you joy and a sense of accomplishment. At some point, you might feel your spouse is not giving you enough attention, but later you will realize they were actually busy making special arrangements for you. This is also a good day to practice photography—you’ll capture moments that will become cherished memories. Remedy: Have food together in the kitchen to strengthen love bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Work pressure and disagreements at home may cause stress today. The Moon’s position indicates chances of unnecessary expenses, so be mindful with money. If you want to build wealth, discuss financial planning with your spouse or parents. Your busy involvement with office work could create some tension in your married life. However, your partner’s affection will also fill you with energy and joy. You can pleasantly surprise your spouse by putting work aside and spending quality time together. A sweet surprise from your beloved is also on the cards. But sometimes, staying apart is better than meeting—today, a meeting may lead to arguments. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Cancer: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. However, stay alert as there are chances of theft involving your movable property. Family disputes over money may arise, so it’s better to encourage clarity and transparency in financial matters. In love, your emotions may grow slowly but steadily. Avoid company that could damage your reputation. A relative may surprise you, though it could disrupt your schedule. Ending the day with a candlelight dinner with someone special will help you unwind and recharge after the week’s stress. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your cherished dream is set to come true, but try to keep your excitement balanced—overenthusiasm may create unnecessary issues. Your plan of saving money will succeed today, giving you financial satisfaction. Family responsibilities may feel heavy and bring some mental strain. On the brighter side, love will blossom and you may find yourself experiencing a deep emotional bond. Compliments from others will boost your confidence, while your spouse will radiate energy and affection. Remember, procrastination can lead to setbacks. Practicing meditation or yoga will help you overcome it and maintain focus. Remedy: For family happiness, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (father’s or mother’s sister), or sister-in-law (spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your expectations, as it may upset your spouse. You may feel like traveling and spending money, but doing so could lead to regret later. Remember, someone around you looks up to you as a role model—let your actions be inspiring and praiseworthy, as this will enhance your reputation. You will experience the essence of pure love today. Keep in mind that God helps those who help themselves. Your bond with your spouse will deepen, making you fall in love with them all over again. True happiness lies within—you just need to recognize it. Remedy: Eat your meals while facing East to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Your polite nature will win hearts today, and many will praise you openly. Remember, in times of difficulty, your savings can provide real support—so start saving wisely and curb unnecessary expenses. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be completely honest. Still, your persuasive skills will help you handle upcoming challenges. A chance encounter with natural beauty is likely to leave you mesmerized. Communication will be your biggest strength today, and your married life may bring you a delightful surprise. Take care of your health, as drinking cold water could cause trouble. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious occasions like marriages, as it can weaken Venus. Staying away from such acts ensures financial stability and security.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Poor health may make it difficult for you to focus on work today. Remember, money can provide support during tough times, so start saving and investing wisely to avoid future troubles. Happy moments with family and friends are on the cards, while romance may blossom as a friendship grows deeper. Recognition will come your way when past help you extended to someone gets acknowledged. Your partner may reveal a beautiful side today, filling you with joy. Expect lighthearted moments, as your sweetheart will be in a cheerful mood and enjoy your jokes wholeheartedly. Remedy: Use Gangajal for good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, combined with practical sense and understanding, will lead you to success. Support from your brother or sister is likely to bring you benefits today. Keep yourself engaged with household tasks, but also set aside time for recreation to refresh your mind and body. You may have to set aside thoughts of your beloved as you face certain realities. On the positive side, you’ll get ample time for yourself—use it to pursue hobbies, read, or enjoy music. However, differences in opinion may spark an argument with your partner. Even in the company of others, you could feel a sense of loneliness today. Remedy: Wrap five iron nails and lime in a black-and-white cloth and release it in flowing water to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Finances are likely to improve, but rising expenses may balance out the gains. A quarrel with your spouse could cause mental strain, so avoid unnecessary stress and focus on accepting what cannot be changed. Your smile can work wonders in uplifting your partner’s mood. If you manage to carve out personal time despite your busy routine, use it wisely—it can help shape a better future. Married life looks especially positive today, with moments to cherish. You may also spend time on self-care, like a new hairstyle or spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed. Remedy: Spread joy and family harmony by offering sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: A fun trip with friends or family will leave you feeling refreshed. Financial gains may fall short of expectations, but don’t let that bother you. Shift your focus to improving your standing at home and among friends. A disagreement with your partner may arise as you try to prove your point, but their calm and understanding nature will ease the situation. Remember, nothing is impossible if you have the will to overcome challenges. After a long time, you and your partner are likely to enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and harmony. Meaningful internet browsing may also give you deeper insights and fresh perspectives. Remedy: Wear gold, according to your means, to support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Pisces: Poor choices made in the past may cause frustration and confusion today, leaving you unsure of your next move. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others. You might also feel tempted to make quick money, but be cautious. Spend quality time with your family in the evening—perhaps a candlelight dinner to make the day memorable. You may playfully tease your romantic partner, while also finding moments to step away from your busy routine for an outing with your spouse. Small disagreements could arise, and your married life may feel a little monotonous—so try to add some excitement. Remember, positive thinking has the power to transform your outlook. Reading something motivational or watching an uplifting film can help. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.