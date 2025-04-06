Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 April 2025, Monday.

Aries: Try to leave work a little early today and make time for some relaxation. If you're feeling short on money, talk to an elder for advice on how to manage your finances better. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. You might feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t worry — things will improve with time. Your ability to handle extra work will impress those who are slower in their tasks. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to be with your children. This will remind you of the little joys you’ve been missing. Also, if you’re letting others influence you more than your partner, it could upset your relationship, so be mindful. Remedy: Keep a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room and worship daily. This will help build mutual trust and understanding in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: By 5 pm.

Taurus: Take part in some donation or charity work today — it will bring you a sense of peace. A new financial deal is likely to get finalized, and you can expect fresh income to come in. Things will be calm and pleasant at home. Make your partner's day special with a warm and loving smile. Be cautious, as someone may secretly try to oppose you or prove you wrong. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen, today might bring some positive changes. Your partner might unintentionally do something amazing that you'll remember for a long time. Remedy: For better financial growth, place 7 small soft copper pins inside your shoes (make sure they don’t hurt you).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:15 pm.

Gemini: A friend may challenge your patience and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and make decisions with a clear and rational mind. On the financial front, things look good — you may clear off debts or ongoing loans. Try to spend your free time with children, even if it means going the extra mile. Their company will bring you joy. Your partner will fill your day with romantic happiness, even though work pressure might weigh on your mind. However, you may feel a bit let down if the recognition or rewards you were hoping for get delayed. Time is valuable, so use it wisely to reach your goals. At the same time, remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is equally important. An old friend might reconnect, bringing back lovely memories with your life partner. Remedy: For success in your professional life, accept whatever happens as a blessing from God and stay humble.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cancer: Today will be a relaxing day for you. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage to ease any muscle tension. If you have extra money, think about investing it in property — it could be a smart move. It’s a lucky day for giving and receiving gifts with loved ones. You might get an exciting phone call from your partner that lifts your spirits. Businessmen can expect a productive day. An unplanned business trip could bring positive outcomes. While taking a walk in the park, you may bump into someone from your past with whom you had some disagreements. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with something thoughtful and special today. Remedy: Keep a piece of yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow is known to boost mood and supports both mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant situation. Try to see things from all sides before making any judgment. There’s a chance of gaining money today, but your aggressive behavior might prevent you from earning as much as you could. It’s a good day to take part in activities involving young people. You may go on a fun trip that will refresh your energy and excitement. Encouragement and praise from your seniors will boost your morale and confidence. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you take on. Today, your life partner will make you feel more loved and special than ever before. Remedy: For better health, distribute white, sweet-scented treats to poor children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:45 am.

Virgo: Taking part in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain your lost energy. You might spend quite a bit on a party with friends today, but your finances will still remain stable. Joining group activities could help you make new friends. Everything around you will feel brighter and more beautiful — that's the magic of being in love! Focus your energy in the right direction, and you’ll see great rewards. However, be prepared to handle several matters that need urgent attention today. On the bright side, your married life may take a positive turn with unexpected joy and harmony. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Lord Hanuman for blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Libra: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today—don’t ignore it, especially if it’s accompanied by general weakness. Prioritize rest; your body will thank you. On the brighter side, today holds great potential for business success. Significant profits are likely, and you might find new opportunities to take your venture to the next level. Friends could offer valuable advice regarding your personal life, so stay open to their insights. When spending time with your partner, embrace your authentic self—let your appearance and behavior reflect who you truly are. You’ll have the energy and skills needed to boost your income today. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll also find time to unwind and enjoy your favorite activities. A romantic evening awaits—think soulful music, aromatic candles, delicious food, and a few drinks shared with your spouse. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your home temple and offer daily prayers to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be essential for making sound decisions. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it’s wise to repay it now—delaying could lead to unnecessary legal complications. Good news may arrive in the form of your sister’s matrimonial alliance, filling your heart with joy. Though the thought of parting from her might bring a touch of sadness, try to stay in the moment and cherish the happiness of today rather than worrying about the future. Spend meaningful time with your partner to deepen your bond and better understand one another. If you're planning to take a day off, don’t stress—things will likely flow smoothly in your absence. And even if something comes up, you’ll be able to handle it with ease upon your return. If you’re living away from home due to work or studies, use your free time today to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation might even stir up some emotions. Your spouse is likely to be in a very romantic mood today, making for a warm and memorable evening. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your home temple and offer daily prayers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Pressure from seniors at work and tension at home might create stress today, making it difficult to stay focused on your tasks. Still, it's a good time to learn the art of saving and managing money wisely—it could pay off in the long run. You may receive invitations to social gatherings, where you'll have the chance to meet influential people. These connections could open up new opportunities. A romantic relationship may take a meaningful turn, possibly leading to a marriage proposal. However, you might find yourself feeling unmotivated at work today, caught in a dilemma that affects your concentration. Remember, time is valuable—use it wisely to achieve the results you want. That said, life isn't just about goals and deadlines. Flexibility and quality time with family are equally important. Make space for both in your day. Expect some special attention from your spouse—it could bring warmth and comfort amid the day's challenges. Remedy: Keep your workspace clean and organized to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Aquarius: Despite a hectic schedule, your health is likely to remain strong today. Financially, things are looking up—if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance it will be returned. Enjoy some peaceful moments with your family. If others come to you with their problems, try not to let it weigh on your mind—maintain your inner calm. Keep your romantic thoughts private today. At work, your past efforts may finally receive the recognition they deserve, potentially opening the door to a promotion. Business owners could benefit from the guidance of experienced mentors, especially when it comes to expanding their ventures. As a native of this zodiac sign, you likely have a dynamic personality—enjoying lively moments with friends, but also craving solitude from time to time. Fortunately, you’ll find a bit of ‘me time’ in your busy day to recharge and reflect. However, a minor letdown in your relationship might leave you feeling frustrated—your spouse may not be as responsive to your emotional or physical needs today. Patience and understanding will help ease the tension. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds in the morning to strengthen your romantic bond.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

Pisces: Today offers a much-needed chance to unwind. Consider treating yourself to an oil massage—it’ll help ease muscle tension and leave you feeling refreshed. Good news is likely on the financial front, especially with property matters—deals may finally come through, bringing substantial gains. However, be mindful of your words at home, as tensions could arise. A little tact will go a long way in keeping the peace. Love might surprise you—there’s a chance you could be struck by Cupid’s arrow when you least expect it. At work, your efforts might not go unnoticed, and your boss could acknowledge your contributions with praise. If you've been caught up in a hectic routine, you'll finally find some time for yourself. Just be prepared—some household responsibilities might cut into that solitude. Married life takes a turn for the better today. After a challenging period, a renewed sense of warmth and connection will brighten your relationship. Remedy: Bring happiness into your home by helping those who are physically challenged—offer them sesame-based treats as a gesture of kindness.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.