horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 August 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you feel relaxed and cheerful today. If you're looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in safe and reliable financial plans. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a lively and pleasant atmosphere at home. Love is something to be felt deeply and shared—make sure not to take your partner for granted. The day may start off a bit slow or tiring, but things will gradually improve. By evening, you'll find some time for yourself and may even catch up with someone close. If you're married, the evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: For faster career growth, wake up early, offer prayers to the rising Sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Try to ease your stress to maintain peace of mind. Visiting close relatives might unexpectedly increase your financial burden. Your desire to learn new things will help you connect with new people. You may feel incomplete and low in energy due to missing someone’s company. However, your helpful and cooperative attitude at work will bring positive results. You might be given several responsibilities, placing you in an important position in the organisation. Stay focused—your tendency to get distracted can lead to wasted time, and today could be one of those days. On the personal front, you'll get plenty of time to share intimate moments with your spouse, but be cautious as your health may take a hit. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, then bring half of them back and keep them in your locker. This is believed to bring financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong today, which may allow you to take part in a sports competition. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, but your calm and composed nature will help resolve the issue peacefully. Your high energy and enthusiasm will lead to positive results and help ease tensions at home. If you're going on a date, try to avoid sensitive or controversial topics. If your partner breaks a promise, don’t take it personally—have an open conversation to clear the air. It’s best not to reveal too much about your feelings today. Your spouse’s poor health could interfere with your work schedule, but you'll manage to handle things efficiently. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Cancer: You may face a few setbacks today, but don’t let them discourage you. Instead, treat them as stepping stones and put in extra effort to achieve your goals. A relative might come forward to support you during a difficult time. If a family member falls ill, it could lead to some financial strain. However, their health should be your priority right now, not money. Focus on taking up projects that can bring prosperity to your entire family. Love will feel refreshing today—like spring filled with flowers, sunshine, and butterflies. Expect a romantic mood to lift your spirits. It’s a favorable day for people in retail and wholesale businesses. Someone close to you may want to spend quality time together, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to meet their expectations. This could leave both of you disappointed. Tensions with your spouse may rise, and the disagreements could last longer than expected. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a religious place to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Don’t take life too seriously today—try to relax and go with the flow. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today could bring you some good news on that front. Your elders and family members will show you love and support, making you feel cared for. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts or memories from the past. At work, someone who once seemed like a rival might turn into a friend, all thanks to a kind gesture from your side. You might spend your evening with a colleague, but by the end of it, you may feel it wasn't really worth your time. However, when it comes to your married life, the day is likely to be wonderful. Take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: For good health, look at your reflection in mustard oil and then donate the oil.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you're married, you may find yourself spending a significant amount on your children's education. This is also a good time to involve your parents in your new ideas or plans—they're likely to be supportive. Even if there are some disagreements, your love life will remain strong, and you'll manage to keep your partner happy. You’ll have both the energy and knowledge to boost your income today. However, due to the Moon’s position, you may end up with a lot of free time that doesn’t get used the way you’d hoped. On the bright side, your spouse will be very understanding and give you the space to express your feelings openly. Remedy: Donate bronze to enhance Mercury’s positive influence and support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. You may receive financial support from your mother's side—possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. A close relative may seek more of your attention, but they will also be caring and supportive. If you express love and affection, your partner will feel like a true blessing in your life today. Use your professional strengths to boost your career growth. Success is likely in your chosen field, so give your best to stay ahead. The day might begin on a tiring note, but things will improve as it moves along. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself and may get the chance to catch up with someone close. You’ll also come to appreciate just how sweet and loving your life partner truly is. Remedy: To bring more happiness into your family life, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Eat it after moonrise, under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Try to avoid negative thinking today—it can lower your chances of success and also affect your overall well-being. A disagreement with someone close could escalate and may even lead to legal issues, which could cost you your hard-earned money. Be mindful of your words, especially around your grandparents. It’s better to stay quiet than say something that might hurt their feelings. Focus on doing meaningful things that show your love and care for them. Your bond in love remains strong—nothing can come between you and your partner. At work, you’ll notice a positive shift in both your attitude and performance. It’s a lucky day overall, with things going in your favor and making you feel on top of the world. You may also enjoy one of the most beautiful days of your married life today. Remedy: Feed seven different types of whole grains to birds to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Don't let unwanted thoughts take over your mind. Stay calm and relaxed—it will help strengthen your mental resilience. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may have to repay it today, no matter what. Some good news is likely to come your way, bringing joy not just to you but also to your family. However, try to keep your excitement in check. Today, you and your partner will be completely immersed in each other, with everything else—work, money, and family—taking a back seat. Be cautious while handling legal or business documents; make sure to read all the details carefully before signing anything. Finishing your tasks on time and heading home early will do wonders for your mood and your family’s happiness. You may also receive something pleasant in the morning that sets a positive tone for the entire day. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to enjoy a healthy, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your family may have high expectations from you today, which could leave you feeling a bit irritated. However, some financial relief is likely, as unexpected money may come your way and ease your monetary concerns. Spending time with friends and relatives will lift your spirits, as they’ll be supportive and caring. Your love life will flourish beautifully today, bringing you joy and warmth. At work, your dedication and effort will finally pay off. You won’t be too concerned about what others think of you. Instead, you'll enjoy spending your free time alone, appreciating the peace and quiet. Even though love after marriage can be rare, you’ll experience that special connection with your partner all day long. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Today is perfect for outdoor fun and sports activities—make time for some physical enjoyment. However, it's best to avoid making any investments for now. A friend's problems may leave you feeling concerned or emotionally affected. On the brighter side, romance may blossom today as a friendship starts to deepen. If you’ve been meaning to strike up a conversation with someone at work, today could finally give you that chance. However, be prepared for a few tense moments, as disagreements with close associates may arise. Despite the stress, you’ll find plenty of moments to enjoy and appreciate the joy of married life. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and smoking to help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your confidence and energy will be high today, helping you take on the day with enthusiasm. One of your parents might give you advice about the importance of saving money—listen to them carefully, as ignoring it could lead to financial issues in the future. Sharing your concerns with family can help you feel relieved. However, your ego often stops you from opening up about important matters, which only adds to your stress. It's better to let go of pride and communicate honestly. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you today. For businesspeople, the day looks promising—a sudden work-related trip could bring good results. Take some time to reflect on yourself and your personal growth. If you’re feeling lost or overwhelmed, a little self-evaluation can help you reconnect with your purpose. Your spouse's behavior might create some disturbance in your professional life, so try to maintain balance and clear communication. Remedy: Have a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen love and bonding in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.