Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 January 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Feeling insecure or disoriented may lead to dizziness. Handle all commitments and financial transactions with caution. Spend quality time with your family to strengthen bonds. Avoid displaying your affection excessively, as it might harm your relationship rather than enhance it. A new partnership opportunity could prove beneficial today. To make the most of the day, carve out some time for yourself despite a busy schedule. Your partner will show understanding and care for your shortcomings, bringing you immense joy. Remedy: To enhance income flow, consider donating and using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Taurus: Let go of the past to overcome the sentimental mood affecting you today. An old friend may approach you for financial help, but offering assistance could strain your finances. Guests visiting your home will add joy and warmth to your day. Avoid one-sided infatuation, as it may only lead to heartbreak. Those in creative professions might face challenges and come to appreciate the stability of traditional jobs. While you may plan to engage in activities you love, a heavy workload could prevent you from following through. Your spouse's behaviour might impact your professional relationships, so handle situations with care. Remedy: Enjoy a milk bath to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your polite and courteous behaviour will earn you admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Investments related to your home are likely to yield good returns. Plan an enjoyable evening with friends and family to strengthen your bonds. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today. Attending lectures or seminars will inspire fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. Speak your mind confidently without hesitation. If you believe married life is about compromises, today you’ll realize it can be one of the most beautiful aspects of life. Remedy: To enjoy a blissful family life, establish a Guru Yantra made of gold or bronze and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Your child’s performance may bring you immense joy today. While your financial situation remains strong, be cautious not to overspend or make unnecessary purchases. If children fall short of your expectations, encourage and motivate them to pursue shared dreams with positivity. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling might occupy your thoughts. You’ll have chances to showcase your talents throughout the day. In your free time, you may visit someone close, but a remark from them could upset you, prompting an early departure. Your spouse will make you feel today that true happiness exists right here on earth. Remedy: To improve family life, worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2:30 p.m.

Leo: It’s an excellent day for your health, with a cheerful mindset boosting your confidence and energy. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not deliver the expected profits, so avoid rushing into financial decisions. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine to attend a family gathering or party. It will help you unwind and overcome any hesitation. Your love life is set to improve as mutual understanding deepens. If you’ve been waiting to connect with someone at work, today might be your chance. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness lies in everyday moments. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothes and snacks (namkeens) to underprivileged people.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 pm.

Virgo: Low energy levels may feel draining, but it’s important to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to overcome health challenges. A sudden influx of funds will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Criticizing others unnecessarily might attract disapproval from relatives, so it’s wise to reflect on this habit and work on changing it. Interference from a third party could strain your relationship with your partner, so handle the situation with care. Your professional skills will face scrutiny, requiring focused efforts to achieve desired outcomes. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family time, managing it effectively might remain a challenge. Additionally, your spouse’s behaviour could impact your professional relationships, so tread carefully. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into water to enhance happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Libra: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Instead of idling, engage in activities that can boost your earning potential. Someone close to you may exhibit unpredictable behaviour, so approach them with patience. A harsh attitude toward your loved one could lead to discord in your relationship, so be mindful of your words and actions. Challenges at work can be overcome with timely support from colleagues, helping you regain your professional momentum. It’s a great day to participate in social or religious gatherings. However, you might encounter some difficulties in your marriage, so handle matters with care and understanding. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to foster happiness among family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Scorpio: The support of influential people will significantly boost your morale. While new contracts may seem appealing, they may not yield the desired profits, so avoid making rushed investment decisions. Focus on projects that bring prosperity to your entire family. A third-party’s interference could cause tension between you and your partner, so handle the situation delicately. Investing extra time and effort into learning new skills will bring substantial benefits. This could be a highly productive day for planning a prosperous future. However, unexpected guests in the evening may disrupt your plans. You might also experience some challenges in your marriage, so approach matters with patience and understanding. Remedy: For financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and refrain from engaging in mental conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time; 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Sagittarius: Your confidence and manageable work schedule give you ample time to relax today. However, some important tasks may be delayed due to financial constraints. Focus on working hard for the well-being of your family. Let love and positive intentions guide your actions, rather than greed. Love and romance will lift your spirits and keep you in a joyful mood. New ideas will prove fruitful. It’s a good day, and you'll be able to carve out quality time for yourself, even with others. You’ll also find joy in revisiting the cherished memories of courtship and romantic moments in your married life. Remedy: Add Gangajal (water from the Ganges) to your bathwater to enhance your income.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Capricorn: Today, you’re filled with hope and positivity, making it easy to understand what others expect from you. However, be cautious not to overspend. It’s a great day to indulge in self-care and enjoy activities you love. Imagine the delightful combination of chocolate, ginger, and roses—that’s how your love life will feel today. It’s also a good time to express your creativity and work on artistic projects. However, tension may arise as differences emerge with close associates, and a lack of trust may strain your relationship with your spouse, creating challenges in your marriage. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:45 pm and 5:15 pm.

Aquarius: Take time to relax between tasks and avoid staying up late tonight. You may face difficulties managing your finances today—be cautious as you could overspend or even lose your wallet, leading to some losses due to carelessness. The cheerful nature of your family will uplift the mood at home. You’ll be in a loving mood, and plenty of romantic opportunities will come your way. Be honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will gain attention. Today, your ideas will flow freely, and the activities you choose will bring rewards beyond your expectations. You and your spouse will have a meaningful and romantic conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: To support continued financial growth, distribute Kadi-Chawal (rice and lentils) to those in need and also eat some yourself.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Today, you’ll be full of energy, and whatever you do, you’ll accomplish in half the usual time. You’ll come to realize the importance of managing money wisely, and understanding how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Someone you know may overreact to financial matters, causing tension at home. You might find yourself arguing with your partner, trying to prove your point, but they will help calm you down with their understanding. This is also a time when new job opportunities or business proposals will brighten your day. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. Your day will be filled with romance, with soft music, scented candles, delicious food, and drinks shared with your spouse. Remedy: To bring peace and happiness to your family, add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathwater.

Lucky Colour: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Auspicious Time: Pink.