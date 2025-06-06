horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 June 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Engage in a sport or physical activity—it’s a great way to stay young and energetic. Your hard work and commitment will be appreciated today, possibly bringing you some financial gain. You might make small changes at home to enhance its appearance. Love could blossom unexpectedly, so stay alert to the signs around you. Try to spend quality time with younger family members; neglecting this might affect peace at home. Your spouse will make you feel loved and remind you that some bonds are truly special. Today may feel slow-paced, giving you a chance to rest and recharge. You might finally get the relaxation you’ve been needing. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If that's not possible, contribute the equivalent amount at a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Doing something creative will help you stay calm and relaxed today. Even though people usually hesitate to lend money, you’ll feel a sense of relief after helping someone in need financially. However, someone close may overreact to money matters, which could lead to some tension at home. Even with unfinished tasks, your mind may drift towards romance and socialising. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will make you feel truly special today, as if you're living a slice of heaven on earth. You may also come across some surprising and interesting facts about your country. Remedy: For peace and happiness in family life, have your meals while sitting on a small wooden stool (chowki) and without wearing footwear.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Stay calm today, as you might face some challenges. Losing your temper could lead to serious problems, so it's important to keep your anger under control—it’s often just a moment of madness. Financial issues may cause tension within the family. Be careful with your words and try to involve others in finding a solution. Focus on your family's needs; they should be your top priority today. Your partner might ask for something that you’re unable to provide, which could leave them feeling disappointed. Avoid wasting time on unimportant things, as ignoring key tasks could create trouble later. On a positive note, you’ll finally get some quality time with your spouse. However, ongoing worries might stop you from fully enjoying the day. Remedy: For better financial well-being, greet the rising sun each morning while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you. Remember, during tough times, your savings can be your biggest strength, so avoid unnecessary expenses and start saving now. You may hear from relatives who live far away. To keep your love life strong, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings. There might be some stress at home if your domestic help doesn't turn up, which could lead to tension with your spouse. Though you’ll mostly stay at home today, family-related issues may still worry you. Remedy: For better financial well-being, eat curd served in a silver bowl.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Leo: You may feel spiritually drawn today and might visit a religious place to gain peace or wisdom from a spiritual person. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good luck. Spending the evening watching a movie or having dinner with your spouse will lift your mood and help you relax. Make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. Although you'd like to spend time with loved ones, your schedule may not allow it. Your spouse’s health might cause you some stress today. However, you may finally get some much-needed rest and sleep, which will leave you feeling refreshed and recharged. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, light a lamp near a Tulsi plant in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Your health will remain good today, even if you have a busy routine. Some money may come your way, helping you ease financial stress. Avoid getting into arguments with people you live with. If there are any differences, try to sort them out peacefully. Love may sweep you off your feet, even without going anywhere—it's a perfect day for a romantic outing. You might have the whole day free to watch movies or TV shows, but be careful not to strain your eyes. Tension may arise in your marriage due to a lack of trust, so honest communication is important. Remedy: To improve your career prospects, float an empty earthen pot with a lid in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. A financial boost is likely, which could ease several of your money-related worries. Plan your day thoughtfully and connect with trustworthy people if you need support. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you may feel motivated to make it up to them. Unfortunately, unexpected responsibilities might interrupt those plans. Be mindful—if you're letting others influence your decisions more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Feelings of loneliness might surface, especially during idle moments. Instead of dwelling on them, try to spend some cheerful time with your friends. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider gifting your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Be extra cautious when consuming exposed or street food today to avoid health issues. However, avoid unnecessary stress—it will only add to mental strain. Financial gains are likely, but sharing a portion through charity or donations can bring you inner peace and emotional satisfaction. Your family will play a meaningful role in your day, offering comfort and connection. Even if love feels disappointing, don’t let it weigh you down. Use your free time to visit a temple, gurudwara, or another peaceful spiritual place—it can help you stay centered and away from unnecessary conflicts. There might be a heated exchange with your spouse, so approach sensitive topics calmly. Later in the evening, you may find comfort in a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts and feelings from your heart. Remedy: Strengthen understanding in your relationship by including more yellow-colored foods like turmeric, saffron, or pumpkin in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: It’s a perfect day to engage in activities that uplift your spirit and boost your confidence. If you’ve been dealing with a financial legal matter, the court's decision is likely to be in your favor, bringing monetary relief. When considering new investments, trust your instincts and make decisions independently. On the romantic front, love will flow effortlessly between you and your partner—your hearts beating in perfect harmony. You may feel drawn to spiritual or religious activities today. Embrace this inclination, but steer clear of unnecessary arguments or confrontations. Married life will feel especially warm and affectionate—perhaps the most comforting day you’ve shared together so far. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful and harmonious family atmosphere, keep a silver bowl containing white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today calls for you to slow down, unwind, and indulge in the hobbies and activities you truly enjoy. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy new things. Some tension may arise within the family or with your spouse, so it’s best to stay calm and patient. Be kind and respectful in your interactions with your partner. To truly enjoy life, make an effort to reconnect with friends—staying isolated can lead to emotional distance, and no one can support you if you push the world away. Misunderstandings with your spouse may leave you feeling unsettled throughout the day, so keep communication clear. A religious ceremony or spiritual activity might take place at home, yet a lingering worry could weigh on your mind. Remedy: For a more harmonious love life, keep white sandalwood roots wrapped in a blue cloth within your home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: Your persistent positive outlook is finally set to bring rewards, as success is likely in your current endeavors. While expenses may rise, an increase in income will help you manage your financial obligations with ease. Your timely support could spare someone from misfortune—your compassion will not go unnoticed. In love, your bond is set to deepen, with the day beginning in your partner’s smile and ending in shared dreams. Take some time today to read spiritual books; they may offer insight and help you rise above lingering worries. Married life will feel especially joyful and harmonious. You may even feel inspired to host a small, impromptu gathering at home. Remedy: For steady financial growth, distribute kadi-chawal (cooked rice and gram curry) to those in need—and have a portion yourself as well.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: You may experience some health-related discomfort today, so take care and don’t ignore any warning signs. If you’ve invested in the stock market, proceed with caution—there’s a risk of financial loss, so staying alert and informed is essential. This is a good time to involve your parents in discussions about your new plans or projects; their support and guidance will be valuable. You may find yourself wrapped in a feeling of sincere and soulful love today. To make the most of your free time, consider reconnecting with old friends—it could bring warmth and joy to your day. Married life will feel especially fulfilling, so express your love openly to your partner. Your evening may be filled with fun and laughter among friends, but remember: moderation is key to keeping everything in balance. Remedy: Wrap Khirni roots in a white cloth and keep them at home to support better health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.