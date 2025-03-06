Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 March 2025, Friday.

Aries: A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. However, your attempts to save money might not be successful today. There's no need to worry, as the situation will soon improve. Focus on meeting the needs of your family members and actively participate in their joys and sorrows to show that you care. The power of love will bring warmth to your heart. Your business partners will be supportive, helping you complete pending tasks efficiently. You may stumble upon an old item at home, spending the day reminiscing and cleaning it. Additionally, the actions of those around you may rekindle the affection in your relationship. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, and Narayanam—for prosperity and financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the desired results. However, continue putting in the effort to sustain this momentum. The investments you made in the past for a prosperous future will start yielding positive returns today. Stay cautious of both friends and strangers. Your beloved may prefer expressing their thoughts rather than listening to you, which might leave you feeling upset. At work, your dedication will be acknowledged and appreciated. You will have plenty of quality time to spend with your spouse, making them feel deeply loved and valued. Despite past challenges, your life partner will express their affection for you in a meaningful way today. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to ensure happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons may receive financial gains today, helping to resolve several challenges. Share your happiness with your parents and make them feel valued, easing any feelings of loneliness or sadness they may have. After all, life is about making things easier for one another. Love will bring sweet and memorable moments today. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. If you have travel plans, they may get postponed due to unexpected changes in your schedule. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse might create tension, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cancer: Your energy may dip just as success appears within reach. Be cautious with your investments—only wise decisions will yield good returns, so ensure your hard-earned money is placed wisely. A movie night or dinner with your spouse in the evening will help you unwind and lift your spirits. However, a misunderstanding or miscommunication could dampen your mood. This is a favourable time to build professional connections abroad. While you may intend to spend quality time with your family, a disagreement with someone close could spoil the atmosphere. Tensions may also lead to a serious argument with your spouse today. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and circumambulate it, especially on Saturdays, for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.25 pm to 8.15 pm.

Leo: Your determination will pay off today as you navigate a challenging situation. Stay composed while making emotionally charged decisions. Keep your investment plans and future goals private for now. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires going out of your way—it will bring you joy. The excitement of reuniting with an old friend may make your heart race with anticipation. Expect a socially engaging and dynamic day, where people will seek your advice and readily accept your words. However, avoid being too open about your emotions. While men and women may be different, today is a day when love and understanding will bring them closer. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for your hopes and desires to come true. Avoid lending money to relatives who have yet to repay previous loans. This is a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. Small acts of kindness and love can make your day truly special. Work looks promising, bringing positivity and productivity. Explore any travel opportunities that come your way. With just a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Chant "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" 11 times daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Libra: Your friends will be supportive and help keep you happy. However, unexpected expenses may put a strain on your finances. It's best to steer clear of controversial topics that could lead to disagreements with loved ones. Your love life flourishes today, reflecting the kindness and positivity you have shared. Stay open to new financial opportunities that come your way. Travel, entertainment, and social gatherings will likely be part of your plans. With a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Provide water for thirsty birds to improve your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Dwelling on past events may take a toll on your health—try to relax and let go. Consider taking your family out for a gathering, even if it means spending generously on them. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress, but be sure to actively participate rather than just observe. Your love life will be filled with joy today. However, a busy schedule may leave little room for rest as pending tasks demand your attention. While your family may share their concerns with you, you might find yourself immersed in your own world, indulging in an activity you enjoy during your free time. Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse today. Remedy: Feeding bread or rotis to dogs can contribute to better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Keep your impulsive and stubborn tendencies in check, especially at social gatherings, to maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Avoid making hasty financial decisions, particularly in important negotiations. Your family's support will help meet your needs. A sudden romantic encounter may bring excitement to your day. If you're taking a day off, rest assured that everything will run smoothly in your absence, and any unexpected issues can be easily resolved upon your return. Use your free time wisely to complete pending tasks that were previously left unattended. However, family conflicts may create tension in your married life. Remedy: Ensure your home receives plenty of sunlight to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Maintain your fitness by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. Secure your extra money in a safe investment for future financial stability. A disagreement with a neighbor could upset you, but keeping your temper in check will prevent the situation from escalating. Avoid engaging in conflicts, and instead, focus on maintaining peaceful relationships. Today, you’ll realize that love is the ultimate remedy for everything. Your professional skills will be put to the test, so stay focused and put in your best effort to achieve the desired results. Distance yourself from people who are not a positive influence and may be wasting your time. Love and delicious food form the foundation of married life, and today, you’ll get to enjoy both to the fullest. Remedy: For family prosperity, both men and women should apply a vermillion mark on their forehead.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid raising your voice, as it may negatively impact your health. Refrain from lending money today, but if it's unavoidable, ensure you have a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. Be mindful, as your romantic partner may use flattery—stay true to yourself and your emotions. Approach situations with honesty and clarity; your determination and skills will be recognized. It's a wonderful day for both social and religious gatherings. Expect heartfelt words from your spouse, expressing how much you mean to them. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Pisces: Incorporate meditation and yoga into your routine to enhance both physical well-being and mental resilience. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. Be cautious of those who make big promises but fail to follow through—it's best to focus on actions rather than words. A romantic encounter will bring excitement and joy to your day. At work, things will pick up pace with the support of your colleagues and seniors. However, you may have to face criticism from a superior due to unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time today might be spent catching up on office work. On the bright side, your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy. Remedy: Show affection and respect to your elder brothers to ensure financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.