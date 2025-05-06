Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 May 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Don't waste your time daydreaming about unrealistic goals. Instead, focus your energy on doing something productive and meaningful. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in shady financial schemes. Trying to meet everyone's expectations might leave you feeling overwhelmed. You're missing someone deeply — your smiles feel empty, your laughter lacks joy, and your heart feels heavy in their absence. You may face some resistance from seniors at work, but staying calm and composed will help you handle it well. Today is a good day to go out with younger family members — maybe visit a park or a shopping mall. If your plans to meet someone got cancelled due to your spouse's health, don’t worry — you might still enjoy a special and meaningful time together. Remedy: Donate a cot to the saints or differently-abled individuals to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Today, your confidence will be high, and progress is assured. Support from your brother or sister may bring you some benefits. It's a good day to begin a new family venture — involve other members to make it a success. You'll feel that love can truly replace everything else in life. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage while dealing with colleagues. Take time to reflect on your weaknesses and work on self-improvement. You’re likely to share a beautiful and memorable day with your spouse. Remedy: Use Gangajal for positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or exercising today to stay fit. Married individuals might face high expenses related to their children's education. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. If you're in love, today you'll feel deeply connected — as if you're hearing a melody more beautiful than any song in the world. Those in creative professions may finally receive the recognition and fame they’ve been waiting for. By night, you may feel the urge to step out alone for a walk on the terrace or in a park to clear your mind. Disappointment from your partner could deeply hurt you, possibly leading to serious thoughts about your relationship. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Cancer: It may not be a great day for expectant mothers — take extra care while walking to avoid any mishaps. Financially, this isn’t a very favourable day, so watch your spending closely. On the brighter side, love and bonding are set to grow. Romance will be in the air, much like the freshness of spring — full of charm, warmth, and joy. You’ll likely feel that special spark today. Businesspeople might have to go on an unplanned work trip, which could cause mental fatigue. Working professionals should stay away from office gossip, as it might lead to trouble. Things might not go exactly as planned today, but your partner may surprise you with an emotional and romantic connection that feels like entering a new world. Remedy: For better health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it at the base of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Leo: Creative activities will help you stay relaxed today. However, you might face some financial concerns — consider seeking advice from your father or a father figure you trust. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them how much you care. Don’t leave room for any complaints — your presence and attention will mean a lot to them. Take a look at your partner's recent social media posts — you might come across a pleasant surprise. The day will be filled with positive energy, especially at work, keeping you motivated from start to finish. Avoid rushing into decisions that you might regret later. As for romance, just like rain brings joy and freshness, you’ll feel a similar emotional connection and happiness with your partner throughout the day. Remedy: Sleep on the floor mats to maintain good financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo: Today, you may find yourself lost in childhood memories, which could stir up some unnecessary emotional stress. A part of your anxiety might come from feeling like you've lost the ability to be carefree and childlike. On the positive side, someone of the opposite sex could help you gain financially in your job or business. It's also a good time to think about home improvement projects. Your love life might face some challenges today, so stay patient and understanding. Avoid taking your seniors for granted — showing respect will help maintain harmony at work. Use your strong self-confidence to step out, meet new people, and build useful connections. Married life might bring a few ups and downs today, so handle situations with care. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Misusing personal connections to meet your own expectations may upset your spouse, so it's best to act with understanding and respect. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Today, avoid imposing your decisions on others. Patience and a calm approach will help you navigate challenges and bring about favorable outcomes. There's a possibility of meeting someone intriguing, adding a spark to your day. At work, everything seems to be aligning in your favor. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills are likely to earn you appreciation and recognition. On the personal front, your partner is likely to surprise you in a delightful way—making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it—especially on Saturdays—can greatly benefit your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio: It's important to keep your emotions in check today. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it may bring you unexpected support and positivity. Family responsibilities may arise suddenly and require your immediate attention; ignoring them could lead to bigger issues. Be mindful of your passions, especially in matters of the heart, as impulsiveness could strain your relationship. The women in your life will play a significant role in your progress, regardless of your field—be sure to acknowledge their support. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, avoid revealing your innermost thoughts too freely—trust should be earned, not given away lightly. On a brighter note, your partner is likely to lift your spirits with a heartfelt surprise that will warm your day. Remedy: Supporting and serving individuals with physical challenges will contribute greatly to your own well-being and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.45 am.

Sagittarius: Be mindful of your diet today—try to steer clear of rich, high-cholesterol foods to maintain your well-being. Your efforts to save money are likely to pay off, as you're able to manage your finances wisely. A visit to a spiritual place or a relative may be on the horizon, offering a refreshing change of pace. If there's been tension with your partner, today is a good day to forgive and let go—love thrives in understanding. Work-related stress may weigh on your mind, leaving little room for socializing or family time. However, you may find comfort in revisiting simple joys from your childhood—engaging in nostalgic activities could lift your spirits. Your spouse may be caught up in their own commitments today, but patience and understanding will help maintain harmony. Remedy: For a prosperous professional life, consider feeding green leafy vegetables to cows—it’s believed to bring positive energy and success.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Practicing yoga and meditation today will help you stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Financially, it's a favorable day—you may find it easy to raise capital, recover dues, or secure funding for new ventures. Make an effort to spend your free time with children; their energy and innocence can bring unexpected joy, even if it means going out of your way. Romance may feel sweet but fleeting today, so cherish the moments without holding on too tightly. Work may present some challenges, and you might not see the desired results. Be cautious, as someone close to you could act in a way that feels like a betrayal, leading to emotional strain. On the bright side, auspicious ceremonies, rituals, or spiritual gatherings at home will bring warmth and positivity. If you sense someone showing unusual interest in your spouse, stay calm—by the end of the day, you’ll find there’s no real cause for concern. Remedy: To rise to new heights in your professional life, consider worshiping a silver idol of your personal or family deity—it’s believed to attract divine blessings and success.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities today will help you recharge and regain your lost energy. You may feel a strong urge to boost your income quickly, so be mindful of your choices and stay grounded. Enjoy quality time with friends and family—it’s a great day for lighthearted moments. However, stay alert, as misunderstandings could put a valued friendship at risk. At work, things are likely to pick up speed, thanks to the support and cooperation of your colleagues and superiors. You may also receive the kind of praise and compliments you've longed to hear, lifting your spirits. Be cautious in your personal life—a stranger could stir up tension between you and your partner. Trust and open communication will help keep your bond strong. Remedy: To add charm and harmony to your love life, consider feeding fish—it’s believed to attract positive vibrations and emotional balance.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Stick to your fitness routine today and avoid high-calorie foods to maintain your health and energy levels. If you’ve invested in property overseas, there's a good chance it could be sold at a profitable price today. Fostering cooperation and open communication at home will help create a peaceful and harmonious environment. In matters of the heart, luck is on your side—your partner may pleasantly surprise you by fulfilling a long-cherished dream. Trust your instincts when it comes to career decisions; taking charge will lead to rewarding outcomes. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Expect a delightful and adventurous experience with your spouse that will make the day truly special. Remedy: Incorporating milk and curd into your diet can bring excellent health benefits and boost overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.