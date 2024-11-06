Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 November 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Outdoor activities will be beneficial for you today. Living a highly guarded lifestyle, and constantly worrying about security, can restrict both your physical and mental growth, potentially making you more anxious over time. Today, your focus should be on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural pursuits. While children may not meet your expectations in some ways, try to support and motivate them to follow their aspirations. For some, a romantic evening awaits, with thoughtful gifts and flowers enhancing the atmosphere. You will find yourself in the spotlight today, with success close at hand. This is a great day to spend quality time with close friends and enjoy some relaxation. For those married, it's a wonderful day to strengthen your bond by expressing your love openly. Remedy: Wearing a copper bangle today may help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. Instead of staying idle, consider taking up something productive that could enhance your earning potential. Be mindful of your household responsibilities, as someone at home might be feeling neglected if tasks have been overlooked. Romance is in the air, filling your heart with joy. At work, the support of seniors and colleagues will elevate your confidence. During your free time, you can unwind by watching a web series on your phone. If you've ever thought married life is all about compromise, today might show you it’s one of the best things that has happened to you. Remedy: Chanting Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening can help maintain family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Gemini: Work and home pressures today might make you feel more short-tempered than usual. If you're a businessperson heading out, ensure your money is securely stored, as there's a risk of theft. Try dedicating some of your free time to selfless acts of kindness, which will bring joy to both you and your family. Nothing can come between you and your loved one. Your boss's upbeat mood might create a lively atmosphere at work today. Spending time alone with a good book could be your perfect way to unwind and enjoy the day. Although social media often jokes about marriage, today, you'll feel genuinely touched as you reflect on the beautiful truths about your married life. Remedy: To support good health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am and 11:40 am.

Cancer: Watch your weight and avoid overeating today. Investments related to your home could turn out to be profitable. Try to avoid making snap judgments about others' motives—they may be going through their own pressures and could benefit from your empathy. Keep conversations with your partner light and avoid overly sentimental topics. Your artistic and creative talents will likely gain recognition today, possibly bringing unexpected rewards. Businesspeople might feel a strong desire to spend time with family rather than focusing solely on work, which will help build family harmony. A relative may surprise you with a visit, potentially altering your plans for the day. Remedy: For family happiness, consider offering bundi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You possess remarkable confidence and intelligence, so make the most of these qualities. Avoid lending money today to relatives who haven’t yet repaid previous loans. A dominating attitude with family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and possibly some criticism. While you may have heard phrases like "love is boundless," today you’ll actually feel it deeply. Sharing your knowledge and experience could earn you recognition. However, be prepared, as things might not go exactly as planned today. Your spouse will make you feel truly special, as if you’re the most important person in their life. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, offer raw turmeric to flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your playful, childlike side will come through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. Financial gains are likely with the support of your siblings, so don't hesitate to seek their advice. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to the whole family. However, your plans may face some disruption due to involvement from your spouse's family. Spend time around experienced individuals and learn from their insights today. It’s a good day to reflect on your own strengths and areas for growth, which can bring positive changes to your personality. However, your spouse might seem a bit self-focused today. Remedy: Adding jaggery and lentils to your diet can help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Libra: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope and optimism. If you've borrowed money, you may need to repay it today, which could impact your finances. A deeper understanding with your spouse brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Your romantic partner might surprise you with something truly special. It's a promising day for retailers and wholesalers, and remember, anything is achievable if you’re determined to make it happen. You’ll also feel just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to help improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Scorpio: A day of pure enjoyment awaits those stepping out for some fun. You could make a solid profit through conservative investments. Consider making the evening memorable with a candlelight dinner with your family. Offer support to someone seeking success in love—it can make a meaningful difference. Work might not yield the best results today, and you may feel troubled if someone close betrays your trust. Family members may come to you with concerns, but you’ll likely focus on your own interests and enjoy a personal activity in your spare time. Spending quality time with your partner could also make the day special. Remedy: For professional success, offer water to the Sun God from a copper vessel, along with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion, and a red flower.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.35 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, combined with good judgment and understanding, will lead you to success. An exciting new opportunity could arise today, bringing potential financial rewards. Children may cause some concern as they seem more focused on outdoor activities than on career planning. For some, a new romance is likely, adding joy to life. It's wise to hold off on new projects or major expenses for now. Focusing on unimportant activities at the expense of essential tasks might have negative consequences. On a brighter note, you may receive a wonderful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: To support success in business or career, keep a piece of lead in your pocket or wallet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Capricorn: Today, you might encounter tensions and differences of opinion that could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. It’s best to avoid making investments today. This period is ideal for discussing your new projects and plans with your parents to gain their support. Your boundless love will mean a lot to your partner. At work, it’s one of those days when you’ll feel great—your colleagues will praise your efforts, and your boss will be pleased with your progress. Business owners can expect to see profits today. While your family may share their concerns with you, you’ll likely stay absorbed in your own thoughts and enjoy personal activities in your free time. Your marriage has never felt as fulfilling as it does today. Remedy: For improved financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Health issues may cause some discomfort today. If you've borrowed money from a relative, you may need to repay it, no matter what. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and joy to your family. Despite work pressures, your partner will bring you a great deal of romantic pleasure. Putting in sincere efforts in the right direction will lead to great rewards. Today, you might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, strengthening the bond between you. You might even fall in love with your spouse all over again today, as they truly deserve it. Remedy: Wearing more green in your daily attire can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Recognize your true potential—it's not a lack of strength, but willpower that you need to tap into. Financial improvement is on the horizon. An unexpected piece of news from a distant relative will brighten your day. Love today will feel as refreshing as spring—filled with flowers, sunshine, and butterflies, making you feel the romantic spark. Those in creative professions may face challenges today, which could help you realize the value of a steady job over creative work. Housewives can relax after completing household chores by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. In married life, love and good food are essential, and today, you'll experience the best of both. Remedy: For a healthy life, set aside a portion of your food and share it with cows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am and 11 am.