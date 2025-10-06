horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 October 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Give priority to your health over social engagements. Your expenses may rise today, so it’s important to plan your budget wisely to handle financial challenges effectively. A disagreement over money matters might arise within the family — encourage open discussion about finances and cash flow. Be forgiving towards your loved one today. Stay calm and composed while handling important business negotiations. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find some time for yourself — use it to do something creative. Taking your spouse out on a romantic date can strengthen your bond and bring positivity to your relationship. Remedy: To improve your professional growth, help underprivileged girls by gifting them silk clothes on their wedding day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: A surprise reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and fill your day with joy. You’ll radiate positivity and begin the day in a cheerful mood, though a loss or theft of a valuable item could dampen it. Family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. Romantic desires that once felt like fantasies could turn into reality today. Avoid entering joint ventures or partnerships for now. Remember to devote time to the people and relationships that truly matter to you. Your life partner will show extra care and affection today, deepening your emotional bond. Remedy: For improved financial stability, apply oil on your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high today. Financial conditions are likely to improve as the day progresses. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring joy and celebration to your entire family. However, there’s a chance of being misunderstood in a romantic matter. A journey undertaken for better career opportunities could prove fruitful, but be sure to seek your parents’ approval beforehand to avoid objections later. You may plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, though heavy traffic might spoil your plans. Work-related stress has been affecting your married life for a while, but today, mutual understanding will help clear past grievances. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your beloved, offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Don’t lose your calm when faced with a difficult situation. Just as salt adds flavour to food, a little unhappiness helps you appreciate the true value of joy. Attend a social event to uplift your mood. New sources of income may emerge through your contacts. Spend quality time with your children — their presence will bring you immense happiness and peace of mind. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it dishearten you. Today, you’ll realize that your family’s support plays a major role in your success at work. Avoid gossip and rumours, as they may create unnecessary trouble. Be cautious — neighbours might share details of your married life in a misleading way among friends or relatives. Remedy: To strengthen and refresh your love life, feed food to black-and-white cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Make your life more meaningful to experience the true richness of existence. The first step toward this is freeing yourself from unnecessary worries. To ensure a smooth and stable life, stay alert about your finances today. Plan something fun and engaging for the latter half of the day to lift your spirits. Work pressure may cause mental strain, but try to unwind and relax later in the day. Be open to new money-making ideas — they could prove beneficial. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find some personal time, which you can use creatively. However, your spouse may appear more attentive to their own family than to yours during a time of need, which could lead to minor friction. Remedy: To strengthen your bond of love and affection, gift your beloved yellow flowers such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Virgo: Avoid any kind of conflict today, as it could aggravate your health issues. Financial gains are likely through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Guests may visit in the evening, keeping you pleasantly occupied. A short pleasure trip could help rejuvenate your energy and enthusiasm. Things will work in your favour at the workplace, but you might end up spending much of your time on activities that aren’t particularly useful or important. Your partner may do something unexpectedly wonderful today, creating a moment you’ll cherish for a long time. Remedy: Prioritize the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Libra: Take special care of your health today and steer clear of alcohol. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. Spend your free time in the joyful company of children—even if it means going out of your way to do so. A minor disagreement with your partner may arise, but their calm understanding will help ease the tension. A close friend’s valuable support could prove beneficial in your professional pursuits. Remember to invest time in the relationships and people who truly matter to you. After a long while, you and your partner are set to enjoy a serene, love-filled day without any conflicts. Remedy: Perform abhishek of Panchamrit on Lord Shiva to attract good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Scorpio: Use your free time today to pursue your hobbies or indulge in activities that bring you true joy. If you’ve been trying to secure a loan for some time, luck will finally be on your side. Good news about an inheritance of ancestral property will fill your family with happiness. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. Partners will be supportive of your fresh ideas and new plans. If you manage to carve out some time for yourself despite a busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely—it could lead to a brighter future. Expect a heartwarming surprise from your spouse that will make your day special. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Sagittarius: Financial matters may cause some stress today. Even though your monetary situation is improving, ongoing expenses could slow down the progress of your projects. Your cheerful and loving nature will uplift those around you, spreading happiness wherever you go. However, avoid being overly submissive in matters of love—maintain your self-respect. A promising day awaits those in creative fields, as long-awaited fame and recognition may finally come your way. Realizing the value of time, you might prefer solitude today, which will actually help you rejuvenate. Your spouse’s low health may create minor hurdles in your routine, but you’ll handle everything with patience and care. Remedy: Offer wheat and jaggery to cows to ensure continued good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Regular exercise will help you keep your weight under control. Some of you may need to spend money on matters related to land or property today. An invitation to an award ceremony honoring your child will fill you with immense pride and happiness, as they live up to your expectations. You may feel the absence of true love in your life today, but don’t lose heart—time has a way of healing and transforming everything, including your romantic life. Others might seek more of your time and attention; before committing, ensure that your own work doesn’t suffer and that no one takes undue advantage of your kindness. Exciting invitations and even a surprise gift may brighten your day. Your spouse could momentarily be influenced by others, leading to a disagreement, but your patience and affection will restore peace and harmony. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.

Aquarius: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any challenge that comes your way. Today, you’ll find success in earning money through your own efforts, without needing anyone’s help. The cheerful mood of your family members will fill your home with warmth and positivity. You may find yourself enchanted by the beauty of nature around you. Work will progress smoothly as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. After a hectic schedule, you’ll finally get the chance to relax and enjoy some personal time. A piece of wonderful news may also bring joy to you and your spouse today. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Pisces: You will feel drawn to outdoor sports today, while meditation and yoga will bring you inner gains. Influential people may be willing to support projects or ventures that have a touch of uniqueness. Grandchildren will bring you immense joy and happiness. The world around you will appear brighter—the sky more radiant, flowers more vibrant—because love is filling your life! Your ability to take on extra work will impress those who are slower in their pace. In your free time, you will finally complete tasks you had long planned but never managed to execute. Your married life will shine with more color and harmony than ever before. Remedy: For economic growth and prosperity, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.