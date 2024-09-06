Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 September 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Today, your health is likely to be in good shape, allowing you to enjoy some time playing with your friends. If you are away from home for work or studies, it's important to avoid people who may waste your time and money. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the support you receive from your brother. A refreshing trip could be on the horizon, helping to recharge your energy and passion. In your free time, you might want to engage in one of your favourite activities, but an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans. Married life will be particularly positive today, so take the opportunity to express your love to your partner. However, be mindful when joking with friends, as crossing boundaries could harm your friendship. Tip: Donate white clothes or fabric to women to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Taurus: Dwelling on past events may lead to frustration and impact your health, so try to relax as much as possible. Be mindful of your spending today, as expenses may arise from various areas. It's a good idea to create a solid budget to handle any financial challenges. You may feel upset due to a family member's behaviour—having an open conversation with them could help. Romance might take an interesting turn today. If you're a person who prefers solitude, you might choose to spend time alone rather than socializing. You could use your free time to clean the house, bringing a sense of order and calm. In your married life, you’ll enjoy reminiscing about the early days of courtship. To improve your health, consider visiting a park or gym. Tip: Offering 2 or 3 lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree can boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Gemini: Discuss any family issues openly with your wife and spend quality time together to strengthen your bond as a loving and supportive couple. The positive energy you create will be felt by your children, fostering a joyful and peaceful atmosphere at home. This will also lead to more spontaneous and free-flowing interactions between you and your partner. An exciting new opportunity may present itself today, bringing potential financial benefits. You might also receive unexpected gifts from relatives or friends. A sweet moment, like sharing candyfloss or toffees, with your loved one could be in the cards. In your free time, you'll focus on completing unfinished tasks from the past, bringing a sense of accomplishment. This evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Before heading out, double-check that you have all your important documents and belongings. Tip: Set aside a portion of your food to share with cows for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 p.m.

Cancer: You may face a setback today as a health issue prevents you from attending an important task. However, stay rational and use your reasoning to move forward. Unexpected bills could put additional pressure on your finances, so plan carefully. With a bit of charm and intelligence, you can persuade others to support your ideas. A personal relationship might be strained due to differing opinions, so take the time to reflect on your weaknesses and work on self-improvement. You may feel upset by a small lie from your spouse but try not to let it affect your mood. Later in the day, you could enjoy a fun time with friends, but make sure not to ignore your health. Tip: Wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: Today, you're filled with a sense of hope and optimism. The key to success lies in following the advice of innovative and experienced people when it comes to financial matters. Work closely with your family members to maintain harmony at home. Love is in the air, and you're likely to feel its magic throughout the day. However, be prepared for some tension, as differences may arise with close associates. An emotional, heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse is likely, where your eyes will say it all. You'll also shower your children with affection and attention, which will keep them happily by your side all day. Tip: Avoid consuming items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Elevate your life to experience the true richness of infinite possibilities. The first step is to let go of worry. A creditor may visit today asking for repayment. While you might clear the debt, it could lead to financial strain, so it's wise to avoid borrowing in the future. You'll have an extra boost of energy today, perfect for organizing a get-together or party with your group. Love will be on your mind so much that it may keep you up at night. It's also a great day to test out new ideas. If you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, be cautious, as it might affect your health. The work you accomplish today will be appreciated by your seniors, bringing a well-deserved smile to your face. Tip: For financial benefits, keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Take care of your mental health—it's essential for your spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life; everything, whether positive or negative, passes through it. A clear mind helps you solve life's challenges and provides the necessary insight. Avoid the temptation to live only in the moment and refrain from excessive spending on entertainment. Your knowledge and good humor will positively influence those around you. Encourage your partner to understand your perspective, as a lack of understanding could lead to difficulties. Pay attention to tax and insurance matters, as they require your focus. Today, the love of your spouse will help you forget life's hardships. Spending time with friends is the best way to combat loneliness, and it will be your most valuable investment today. Remedy: To ensure continued financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with respect, as they are associated with the planet Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Pressure from your superiors at work and disagreements at home may cause stress, disrupting your focus. However, long-awaited payments and dues are likely to be resolved soon. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents, gaining their support. Today, you'll be surrounded by the love of your partner, making it a truly wonderful day. Be cautious, though—jumping to conclusions or acting hastily could lead to disappointment. The day will be filled with romance, affection, and fun with your significant other. While daydreaming isn’t harmful, try to channel those thoughts into creative ideas, especially since you’ll have plenty of time to do so today. Remedy: On holidays, using a gold or copper spoon while eating can give you a sense of royalty.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and hindering your progress. Today is a great day to treat your family to a special outing, even if it means spending generously. Expect to hear from relatives who live far away. You'll find comfort in the embrace of your beloved. Consider spending time with the younger members of your family at a park or shopping mall. However, be mindful—suspicion towards your partner could escalate into a significant argument. You might feel down today without understanding why. Remedy: Wearing red clothes regularly can help you stay energetic and active.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: You'll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses that have been weighing on you. Now is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them at bay for good. For success today, rely on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals when making financial decisions. Rituals will take place at home, and your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. Although the Moon's position suggests you'll have plenty of free time, you may struggle to use it as you'd like. You and your spouse are likely to share a deep, emotional conversation today, where much is communicated through your eyes. To find peace of mind, consider visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati will bring happiness and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Aquarius: Using personal relationships to meet your own expectations may upset your wife. Advice from your father could be particularly helpful at work today. A letter in the mail will bring joyful news for the whole family. Don’t be discouraged—failures are a natural part of life and add to its beauty. Today, you won’t be concerned with what others think of you. Instead, you’ll prefer to spend your free time in solitude, away from social interactions. Your spouse might prioritize their own family over yours in a time of need, but you’ll remain calm, helping to maintain a peaceful atmosphere at home. Remedy: Enhancing your health can be achieved by placing crystal balls in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Today, you’ll need to make an important decision that may leave you feeling tense and anxious. Financial challenges could cause some critical tasks to be delayed. Be wary of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t waste your energy on those who talk but don’t deliver. If you’re planning a short getaway with your partner, it promises to be a truly memorable experience. Your communication and work skills will be particularly impressive today. It's an excellent day for your married life, so take the time to express your love to your partner. Encountering a charming stranger during your trip could lead to some valuable experiences. Remedy: For excellent health, try using copper or gold spoons when eating.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.