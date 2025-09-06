horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 7 September 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Your swift actions will inspire progress. To achieve success, embrace change and adapt your ideas with time. This will broaden your vision, expand your horizon, refine your personality, and enrich your mind. You already understand the value of money—your savings today will serve as a shield against future challenges. Unexpected visits from guests may occupy your evenings. Avoid resorting to emotional pressure in relationships; instead, nurture harmony with honesty and care. Use your free time wisely—engage in games or activities that refresh your mind. Stay cautious, however, as a minor mishap is possible if you are careless. Some disagreements with your spouse may arise, but with patience and understanding, these can be resolved. If your personality seems to disappoint others today, take it as an opportunity for self-improvement. A positive shift in your attitude and approach can bring lasting change. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your life, donate items representing the Sun God—such as wheat, lentils, jaggery, porridge, red cloth, or vermillion—at a Vishnu or Shiva temple.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Make your life more meaningful and elevated to experience the true grandeur of infinite living. The first step toward this journey is letting go of worries. Financially, real estate investments may prove highly rewarding. On the personal front, your spouse’s health may need some care and attention, so stay supportive. In matters of the heart, your bond will reach new heights—beginning the day with your partner’s smile and ending it in each other’s dreams. The day may bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling moments, leaving you a little drained, but don’t let it overwhelm you. Romance will flow like rain—refreshing and joyful—bringing deep emotional connection with your partner. Make sure to rest well and avoid unnecessary stress. Remedy: Begin your day by chanting ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः (Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to ensure peace, harmony, and bliss in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Gemini: Channel your energy wisely today—avoid wasting it on impossible thoughts and focus on meaningful directions instead. Financial gains are likely, but your aggressive approach may limit the benefits you expect. At home, family members may seem dissatisfied despite your efforts to please them, which could leave you feeling restrained by social barriers. In your free time, you’ll be inspired to start something new, immersing yourself so deeply that other tasks may be sidelined. A disagreement with your spouse involving relatives is possible, so handle matters with patience. Also, be cautious while joking with friends—crossing boundaries may strain your bond. Remedy: To keep love and harmony alive in your life, visit a Laxmi Narayan temple and offer prasad.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Take care of your health today—avoid overeating and make regular visits to a fitness club part of your routine. Financially, there are chances of earning extra income if you act smartly. At home, spend a calm and peaceful day with your family; if others bring their problems to you, don’t let them disturb your inner balance. Be mindful of your behavior when stepping out with your partner. A visit to a park or shopping mall with younger family members may bring joy, though an old issue might resurface during a lighthearted chat with your spouse, possibly leading to an argument. You’ll have ample free time today, so avoid daydreaming and use your energy for something constructive—it will create a strong foundation for the coming week. Remedy: Eat soaked almonds to boost your energy and vitality.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Leo: The support of influential people will greatly uplift your morale today. Be mindful not to overspend in an attempt to impress others. Children’s accomplishments will fill you with pride and joy. You may find it difficult to stay away from your beloved, but avoid overthinking situations—otherwise, you risk wasting your free time dwelling on unnecessary worries. Work pressure that has long affected your married life will ease today, helping to resolve past grievances. At the same time, you might feel misunderstood by family members, prompting you to withdraw and speak less. Handle this calmly, as such phases are temporary. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to strengthen financial stability and ensure steady progress.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

Virgo: Strengthen your mental resilience to lead a more contented life. Today, financial gains in business or work are likely with the support of someone from the opposite sex. A gift from a relative living abroad will also bring you joy. Be mindful of your words with your partner—avoid being harsh or inappropriate. If you manage to carve out time for yourself despite a busy schedule, use it productively to build a brighter future. Stay cautious, as a stranger may create misunderstandings between you and your partner. Otherwise, it’s a day to simply relax, appreciate life’s blessings, and avoid unnecessary exertion. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony, distribute chocolates to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Be mindful of your health today—avoid overeating and high-calorie foods. The money you’ve saved for a long time may come in handy, though expenses might leave you feeling slightly low. Share your ambitions with elders, as they will likely support and guide you. Your partner may seem upset due to family matters; calm them with patience and open communication. Before beginning any new project, consult experienced individuals—their advice will be invaluable. If possible, take time to meet them today. You’ll enjoy a relaxed time with your spouse, and the day may naturally incline toward spiritual activities—visiting a temple, helping the needy, or practicing meditation. Remedy: Use pure honey regularly to maintain good health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: Control your emotions and overcome fear at the earliest, as they can directly affect your health and block your path to well-being. Be cautious in financial matters—losses are possible if you rely blindly on others’ advice. Domestic responsibilities may keep you occupied for much of the day. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior could test your patience, but returning home and engaging in your favorite hobbies will help restore your calm. Some tasks may get delayed due to your spouse’s ill health, so stay supportive. Prioritize proper rest—sound sleep will be your best remedy today. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, drink milk or water mixed with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced. Financially, it will be a mixed day—profits are possible if you put in sincere effort. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Love and romance will dominate your heart, and you may be pleasantly surprised by your partner’s thoughtful actions, creating a memory to cherish. Remember, success comes to those who help themselves. You’ll also realize today the true value of loyal friends who always stand by you. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.

Capricorn: Your generosity will prove to be a hidden blessing today, helping you rise above negativity such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. Businessmen stepping out for work should be cautious and keep money safely stored, as theft is a possibility. A social gathering with family will create a cheerful atmosphere. When it comes to love, you and your partner will be deeply absorbed in each other, setting everything else aside. Though you may wish to spend quality time with family later, a minor disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. Romance will flourish, as your partner draws you into a new world of love and emotions. Channel your creativity—especially in photography—as the moments you capture today may become precious memories. Remedy: Upholding good moral character will pave the way to financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1.15 pm.

Aquarius: Heart patients should avoid coffee for better health. Financial matters are likely to improve later in the day. However, your stubbornness may disturb family peace—listen to your parents’ advice, as obedience will prevent misunderstandings. In love, you may experience moments where even the impossible feels within reach. Avoid wasting time on unimportant things, as neglecting key tasks could create problems. While jokes on married life are common on social media, today you may feel deeply emotional as you recognize the true beauty of your own relationship. Spending meaningful time with your partner will further strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: For health and prosperity, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Pisces: If frustration has been troubling you lately, remind yourself that right actions and positive thoughts today can bring the relief you seek. A creditor may approach you for repayment, and though you might manage to clear the dues, it could strain your finances—so it’s best to avoid borrowing further. Don’t let family tensions distract you; instead, embrace the lessons that tough times often teach. Your beloved may look for deeper commitment, while those living away from home may find comfort spending their evening in a park or a peaceful spot after finishing chores. Married life will bring you moments of joy and fulfillment today. Remember, time is free yet invaluable—make use of it to complete pending tasks now, so you can relax tomorrow. Remedy: For financial stability, wash your feet before meals, or at least remove footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.