Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 April 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: A lot of responsibility may fall on you today, so keeping a clear mind will help you make the right decisions. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make now could help you avoid big problems in the future. Spend a peaceful day with your family. If people come to you with complaints or issues, don’t let them disturb your peace of mind—just ignore them. In matters of love, physical presence doesn’t matter much now, as you and your partner feel deeply connected emotionally. It’s a great day for those in creative fields—you may finally get the fame and recognition you’ve been waiting for. If you live away from home, you might want to relax in a park or a quiet place after finishing your work for the day. Even if the world feels chaotic, you’ll feel safe and comforted in your partner’s embrace. Remedy: Showing kindness and support to widows will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11 am.

Taurus: You may experience body pain today, so it’s best to avoid any physical activity that could add extra strain. Make sure to get enough rest. Today, you’ll realize the value of money and how careless spending can affect your future. Your charm and ability to impress others could bring you some good results. Be respectful in your relationship—avoid using rude or hurtful words with your partner. During business meetings, try not to be too emotional or speak without thinking, as it could harm your image. You might enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond. However, your spouse may seem a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Using Gangajal (holy water from the Ganga) is considered beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You'll feel relaxed and in a good mood today, making it a great time to enjoy yourself. Influential people may be willing to support or invest in ideas that have something unique or classy about them. However, someone from your past could create a few issues—stay alert. Stay cheerful and have the courage to face any ups and downs in your love life. At work, your colleagues will be more understanding and supportive than usual. If you're feeling disappointed with money, relationships, or family matters, you might feel drawn to meet a spiritual guide today in search of peace. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still enjoy a lovely time with your life partner. Remedy: Share sour food items like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappe with young girls to boost family happiness and bonding.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Today, you’re filled with hope and positivity—it feels almost magical. If you’re a well-established businessperson, be very careful and thoughtful with your investments today. Friends and family may seek your attention, but it’s a great day to take a break from everything and pamper yourself. Your smile can lift your partner’s mood and ease their worries. Relatives may bring you new opportunities that could lead to growth and success. You might decide to watch a movie in your free time, but chances are you won’t enjoy it and may feel like it was a waste of time. There could be a lovely surprise waiting for you that brings happiness to your married life. Remedy: Mix Gangajal (holy Ganga water) in your bath water—it may help attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Leo: Use your intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to deal with the problems that are on your mind today. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a long time, there's a chance you might receive money from an unexpected source, which could solve many of your problems quickly. Plan something fun and entertaining for the second half of the day—it will lift your mood. You might play a role in preventing someone’s heartbreak today, which will be emotionally fulfilling. Putting extra effort into learning new skills or gaining knowledge will benefit you a lot. However, some upsetting news from your in-laws may leave you feeling low, and you might spend a good amount of time thinking about it. On a brighter note, your spouse may surprise you with something special that fills your day with love and joy. Remedy: Set aside a portion of your food and feed it to cows—this is believed to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo: It’s a cheerful day filled with laughter, and most things will go the way you want. Make sure to value both time and money—if not, you could face difficulties and challenges in the near future. Before making any final decisions, consult your family members. Taking decisions on your own may lead to problems. Focus on creating harmony within your family—it will help you achieve better results. If you're social and active within your group, someone special may take notice of you. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone around you. Time passes quickly, so make the best use of every moment. Today, you’ll truly feel how important you are to your life partner. Remedy: For better financial stability, offer food items made with jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or someone you see as a father figure.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Spending time with children today can bring a deeply healing and joyful experience. Financially, you’re likely to come across a good sum of money, which brings a sense of peace and security. Harmony with your spouse enhances the atmosphere at home, filling it with happiness and prosperity. If you’ve been feeling lonely, that chapter is finally closing—you may find someone who truly connects with your soul. Professionally, the day looks promising, with things working in your favor. However, approach decisions with care—let your mind lead over your heart today. Your partner will radiate warmth, energy, and affection. Remedy: Wearing more green in your outfits can help boost your overall health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun and games with friends. However, it’s not the most favorable day financially—be mindful of your spending and review your budget carefully. You’ll be brimming with enthusiasm, making it a great day to plan a get-together or organize a fun event for your group. On the romantic front, your relationship may face some criticism or disapproval. Professionally, you might find yourself managing significant land deals or leading projects in the entertainment space. Don’t overlook the younger members of your family—spending quality time with them will go a long way in maintaining harmony at home. If your married life feels a bit monotonous, now’s a good time to add a little spark. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: You’re likely to engage in sports or physical activity today to maintain your stamina and well-being. If you’re married, pay close attention to your children’s health, as there may be signs of illness that could lead to unexpected expenses. Be mindful in your interactions—trying to impose your decisions on others may backfire. Patience is your best ally today. Avoid using emotional pressure in your relationship, as it could create unnecessary tension. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills or learn new technologies. You’ll also find some free time to reconnect with your favorite hobbies and catch up socially. However, there may be a clash of moods with your spouse—one of you might want to go out while the other would rather stay in, leading to a bit of irritation. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare and share rice pudding (kheer) made with milk and sugar with young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid getting too involved in your spouse’s personal matters today, as it could lead to tension. It’s best to give each other space and avoid creating unnecessary dependency. Be cautious with your finances—investing based on someone else’s advice may lead to losses. Guests may drop by in the evening, keeping you engaged. Emotionally, your partner might struggle to express their feelings, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. On the brighter side, attending lectures or seminars could spark fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. Despite a busy schedule, you may find time to step out with your partner, though minor disagreements could arise. Don’t let them bother you too much. Someone might seem overly interested in your spouse today, but by day’s end, you’ll see there’s no cause for concern. Remedy: For improved health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.

Aquarius: Your health is likely to be in good shape today, giving you the energy to enjoy some fun time with friends. If you're planning to go out, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary financial setbacks. A wave of positivity and confidence will carry you through the day, thanks to the support of family and friends. Love and romance will be on your mind, filling your heart with warmth. At work, your efforts may finally be recognized and appreciated by your boss. It's also a good time to distance yourself from people who drain your energy or don't add value to your life. The day holds beautiful moments for you and your partner—make time for each other and enjoy it fully. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothing today can bring success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: You may feel drawn to outdoor sports today—great for both fun and fitness. Practicing meditation or yoga can bring added mental and physical benefits. It’s a good day to learn more about managing your finances wisely and putting your savings to good use. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, making things feel lighter. With a bit of extra effort, luck will be on your side today. You might be entrusted with more responsibilities at work, which could lead to better pay and a stronger position. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Romance is in the air—your spouse may put past disagreements behind and wrap you in a warm embrace, making the day truly special. Remedy: To boost your career growth, offer green Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.