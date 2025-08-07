horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 August 2025, Friday.

Aries: Your friends will be supportive and help keep your spirits high. A new financial deal is likely to be finalised, bringing in fresh income. This is also a favourable time if you're considering marriage. However, your partner's harsh words may leave you feeling low. You may also feel disappointed if recognition or rewards you were expecting get delayed. Spending time with an elder in the family today could give you valuable life lessons. Be careful, as a small lie from your spouse might upset you, even if it isn’t a big issue. Remedy: To boost your love life, keep a clean piece of white silk or satin cloth in your wallet or pocket. Make sure it stays neat and doesn’t get dirty.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicius Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Taurus: Your health will flourish as you enjoy joyful moments with others. However, don't ignore it completely—carelessness now could lead to trouble later. You may receive financial support from your mother’s side today, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Avoid getting into sensitive or controversial discussions with loved ones to keep the peace. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. On the professional front, completing important tasks on time will bring you significant success. Any efforts you make to improve your appearance or personality will bring satisfying results. Expect to do something fun and exciting with your spouse today. Remedy: Bring positivity and good fortune to your family life by doing charity, like setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: You may finally find relief from a prolonged illness. Fresh and innovative ideas are likely to bring financial benefits your way. Try to avoid arguments, confrontations, or unnecessary criticism of others today. You may find yourself missing a close friend and cherishing their memories. It’s a favourable day for businesspeople—a sudden business trip could bring positive outcomes. Attending seminars or exhibitions will help you gain new knowledge and valuable connections. Your spouse will offer you their full attention today, giving you a chance to express your feelings freely. Remedy: To bring harmony and happiness into your family life, donate a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Stay alert today—someone might try to blame you for something you didn’t do. Stress and tension may increase, so take care of your mental well-being. It’s a good idea to put your extra money into a safe investment that can support you in the future. Domestic matters may leave you feeling disturbed or upset. You’ll find emotional comfort in the presence of your partner. The day may bring positive developments in business or education for some. An uninvited visit from a relative could take up your time, as you’ll need to attend to them. Also, avoid letting doubts about your partner’s sincerity creep in—they could harm the peace of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Include milk and curd in your diet to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Your emotions may be a bit unstable today, so be mindful of your words and actions, especially around others. Avoid spending money on alcohol or cigarettes—it could harm both your health and finances. On the bright side, your domestic life will feel peaceful and filled with love. Be considerate of your partner’s preferences—even something as simple as wearing clothes they dislike might upset them. After a tough period, work may bring you a pleasant surprise today. You’ll have some free time, which is perfect for meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and centred. Be careful not to let others have more influence over you than your partner does—it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: For better health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and a coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Today, your health should take priority over social commitments. You'll realise the value of saving money, as avoiding unnecessary expenses will help your finances stay on track. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. When you’re with the one you truly love, nothing else seems to matter—and today, you’ll feel that deeply. Your efforts at work will earn appreciation. In the middle of life’s fast pace, you’ll finally get some time just for yourself—make the most of it. No matter what chaos the world brings today, the warmth of your partner’s embrace will keep you grounded and happy. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or any elder woman in your life to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Avoid dwelling on discomfort—keeping yourself engaged in meaningful work will help shift your focus in a positive direction. Financial matters may see resolution today, bringing potential gains. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home could be on the cards. Be cautious of external interference in your personal relationships, as it may cause misunderstandings with your partner. You are likely to find yourself in a position of influence, and your actions will carry weight. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open doors to valuable knowledge and new connections. However, a disagreement with your spouse over a significant expense is possible—handle the matter with understanding. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva to promote physical well-being and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your health remains in excellent shape. However, it's wise to monitor your expenses closely to avoid financial stress in the future. Friends will offer more support than you anticipate, uplifting your spirits. Your boundless love means the world to your partner and strengthens your bond. New tasks or assignments may not meet your expectations today, so approach them with patience. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a sense of peace and positivity. You'll come to truly appreciate your spouse today—they may surprise you with their warmth and care. Remedy: For a thriving professional life, keep Dhruv grass, green leaf stems, and sweet basil at home. Replace them with fresh ones as soon as they dry out.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Nurture a calm and balanced mindset—harboring resentment only harms you from within, often more deeply than you realize. Keep in mind that negativity spreads faster than goodness, so choose harmony over hatred. Today, your business may see remarkable growth and profitability, offering new opportunities to elevate your success. Family members will have a meaningful presence in your life, bringing warmth and connection. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your appearance—overlooking small details might unintentionally upset your partner. New job prospects or business proposals could brighten your day, but workplace concerns might also distract you. Don’t let minor setbacks consume too much of your energy. An old unresolved issue might spark tension with your spouse, perhaps something as small as a forgotten date—but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail. Remedy: Feed stray dogs to enhance harmony and joy in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: An enjoyable evening with friends awaits, but be mindful—overeating could leave you feeling uneasy the next morning. Financial gains are likely today with support and guidance from your siblings, so don’t hesitate to seek their advice. At home, your children may present an exaggerated issue—take time to understand the full picture before reacting. Your romantic relationship might face some disapproval, so handle matters with care and clarity. This is also a favorable time to express your thoughts and immerse yourself in creative pursuits. You’ll have some free time today to socialize and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Keep the spark alive in your marriage with thoughtful gestures—regular surprises, no matter how small, help your partner feel cherished and valued. Remedy: To maintain a healthier lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

Aquarius: Take time to ease your mind and let go of unnecessary tension—inner peace begins with clarity. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. Expect a delightful evening, as friends or relatives may drop by and uplift your spirits. Be mindful of your words, especially with your partner—harsh remarks can disrupt harmony and strain the relationship. Some colleagues may quietly disagree with how you’re managing key matters. If outcomes aren't aligning with your expectations, consider reassessing your approach and making adjustments. Stay focused on what truly matters today, and avoid getting sidetracked by less important tasks. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel slightly under the weather. Remedy: Strengthen love and emotional bonds by distributing kesar halwa to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in creative pursuits will bring you a sense of calm and contentment today. A sudden financial gain from an unexpected source may help ease ongoing monetary concerns. Make a conscious effort to spend quality time with your family—let them feel your presence and care, leaving no room for complaints. When stepping out with your beloved, be authentic in both appearance and behavior—it will strengthen your bond. At work, your ideas and opinions will be respected and taken seriously by others. Although the Moon’s influence suggests ample free time today, you may struggle to use it as effectively as you’d like. On the bright side, your married life shines with happiness and warmth. Remedy: To sustain joy in your love life, show respect and reverence toward saints and spiritual teachers.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.