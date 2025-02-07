Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 February 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Maintain your patience, as a consistent effort, combined with common sense and understanding, will lead you to success. A sibling may ask to borrow money today. While you may fulfil their request, it could add to your financial strain. Cultivate a positive mindset and offer thoughtful suggestions to support your family. Learn from past failures, as making a proposal today might not yield favorable results. You will plan to focus on fitness and well-being but may struggle to follow through. A dispute with your spouse over a major expense is possible. You may also have a disagreement with a senior at school, so it's important to control your temper. Remedy: Show kindness and support to differently-abled individuals, as helping them can contribute to financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Taurus: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. However, excessive spending on small household items may leave you feeling mentally stressed. Enjoy quality time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Experience the beauty of pure and sincere love. You may receive long-awaited compliments that uplift your spirits. Your relationship with your spouse will take a joyful turn as they set aside past disagreements and express their love for you. Spending time with your younger brother will bring happiness and strengthen your bond. Remedy: To enhance financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Gemini: You will be filled with energy and enthusiasm, making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Avoid long-term investments and instead, spend some enjoyable moments with a close friend. Be cautious, as someone may try to harm you. With strong opposing forces at play, steer clear of confrontations and handle conflicts with dignity. Love is in the air, and Cupid may bring romance into your life—just stay mindful of your surroundings. You may plan to engage in creative activities today, but executing them successfully could be challenging. A truly wonderful partner makes life magical, and today, you will experience that joy. Be mindful of your health, as drinking cold water may cause issues. Remedy: Feed cows with grass (Chara) to ensure a prosperous family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Cancer: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and positive thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend carefully to avoid regrets in the future. You may get a chance to attend social gatherings where you'll connect with influential people. Your partner may have certain expectations from you today, but if you're unable to fulfill them, it could lead to disappointment. You will be full of creative ideas, and your chosen activities could bring unexpected rewards. Your spouse will display their most caring and loving side today. Ensure you have complete knowledge of any task you delegate to others. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a religious place for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.25 pm to 8.15 pm.

Leo: Regular exercise will help you maintain your weight and stay fit. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be completely honest with you. However, your persuasive skills will help you navigate upcoming challenges. A new relationship could bring happiness into your life. Students may struggle to concentrate on their studies today and might end up wasting valuable time with friends. Your spouse will display their most loving and caring side today. If you're married, you may receive a complaint regarding your children, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Share the prasad offered at a Durga temple with the needy to ensure a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Virgo: Your playful and childlike nature will shine through today, keeping you in a cheerful mood. Some unemployed individuals of this zodiac sign may secure a job, bringing financial stability. Shopping for essential kitchen items will keep you occupied in the evening. Your dull mood may cause worry for your spouse, so try to stay positive. You will utilize your free time to complete pending tasks from the past. However, marital relationships may face some challenges today. On a brighter note, you will appreciate the joy of delicious homemade food as special dishes might be prepared at home. Remedy: To bring happiness and harmony to your family, apply saffron on a Peepal tree and loosely tie a yellow thread around it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm and 2:00 pm.

Libra: Household concerns might cause you some anxiety. Those who are employed will need a stable income, but past overspending may create financial strain. On a positive note, your children’s achievements will bring you pride. You’ll find meaning in your life by choosing to forgive your partner for past indifference. An unexpected early departure from work may give you the opportunity to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. If you believe that marriage is all about compromises, today may show you that it's one of the most rewarding aspects of your life. You might spend more time than usual watching television, but be mindful of your eye health. Remedy: Eat while facing east to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.35 pm to 4.45 pm.

Scorpio: You'll feel happy as those around you offer their support. New income opportunities may arise through your connections. Friends and relatives will be helpful, and their company will bring you joy. The power of love will give you a deeper reason to cherish it. Today, you may step out alone without informing anyone, lost in your own thoughts. Though physically alone, your mind will be filled with countless reflections. You often come across jokes about marriage on social media, but today, a heartfelt realization about your married life will touch you deeply. Love is one of the greatest emotions, so take a moment to express something that strengthens your partner’s trust and deepens your bond. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water for good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health is expected to be in good shape today, allowing you to enjoy outdoor activities with friends. Financially, you’ll be able to earn money independently, without any external support. Make the evening special by sharing a candlelight dinner with your family. However, romance may feel a little off today, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. Consider making changes to your appearance to boost confidence and attract potential partners. Be mindful of expenses, as financial strain could create tension with your spouse. On a positive note, your mind will be drawn toward spiritual or religious activities, bringing you inner peace. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Shake off the gloom that’s holding you back and slowing your progress. A visit to close relatives may unexpectedly strain your finances, so plan wisely. Your daughter's illness might dampen your spirits, but your love and care will uplift her as she recovers. Love has a remarkable healing power—never underestimate its effect. Be cautious in matters of the heart today, as falling in love could lead to complications. If you're spending excessive time with friends, reconsider—this habit may bring challenges in the future. Keep the spark alive in your relationship by surprising your partner regularly; feeling unappreciated can create distance. Seeing your boss's name flash on your phone over the weekend isn’t exactly ideal—but be prepared, as it might happen today. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Outdoor sports may draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring significant benefits. A financial inflow could ease many of your money-related worries. If you're feeling mentally burdened, confide in close friends or relatives—it will help lighten your load. Your love life may take an interesting turn, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. Surprise your spouse by prioritizing quality time over work today. You may find them showering you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly special. Self-care will also be on your mind, and indulging in grooming activities like a new hairstyle or a spa session will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to promote a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Pisces: Foster a sense of harmony within yourself to overcome feelings of hatred, as negativity can be more harmful than love and take a toll on your well-being. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness, so stay mindful. Be cautious with your finances today—avoid unnecessary expenses and lavish spending. Prioritize your family by giving them your time and attention, ensuring they feel valued and appreciated. Make the most of your moments together and leave no room for complaints. A setback in love won’t shake your resolve. However, avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. Your spouse may say something hurtful today, which could upset you, but try not to let it affect you deeply. Although you have many plans in mind, procrastination might hold you back. Take action before the day slips away, or you may feel like you’ve wasted precious time. Remedy: Consume honey daily to bring more sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.