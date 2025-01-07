Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 January 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your father might decide to disinherit you from his property but don't be disheartened. Remember, while prosperity can comfort the mind, deprivation often strengthens it. Today, you might meet someone at a gathering who offers valuable advice to boost your financial prospects. Your domestic life will remain calm and delightful. Plan something special for the evening, and aim to make it romantic. Your eagerness to learn new things will shine. Students are advised not to delay their work—using free time to complete tasks will prove beneficial. Your spouse will bring energy and affection into your day. Remedy: Maintain happiness and good health by feeding fried snacks (pakoda) to crows, which are associated with Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Taurus: It’s a cheerful day filled with laughter, where most things go your way. However, financial worries may trouble you. Consider seeking advice from a trusted confidant to address these concerns. Your timely assistance might save someone's life today, bringing pride to your family and inspiring them. A disagreement with your partner might arise, but their understanding nature will help defuse the situation. Ensure that any important files are fully prepared before handing them over to your boss. Be cautious with your belongings, as there’s a risk of loss or theft if you’re careless. An old friend might visit, bringing back cherished memories of your life with your partner. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Gemini: Stay calm and patient, especially during difficult times. Financial relief may come your way today, easing many of your worries. Your cheerful and pleasant demeanour will brighten family life, and your sincere smile will be hard for anyone to resist. When you maintain good relations with others, you become like a fragrant flower spreading positivity. However, your gloomy mood might cause concern for your spouse. Avoid pressuring others to do things you wouldn't do yourself. A family member may request some of your time today, and while you'll agree, it could take longer than expected. Your spouse's behaviour might create some challenges in your professional life. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water to gain health-related blessings.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Spend a delightful evening with children, whose lively presence will refresh you. Plan a pleasant dinner to unwind after a long and tiring day. Their energy will leave you recharged. Today, you may receive financial gains in your business or job through the support of someone of the opposite sex. Grandchildren, if you have them, will bring immense joy. You may feel your partner's presence even in their absence, deepening your connection. Consider enrolling in short-term programs to upgrade your skills and learn new technologies. An old acquaintance might reconnect, making the day memorable. Your spouse will rekindle the charm of your early days of love and romance. Remedy: Ensure your home gets ample sunlight to enjoy the benefits of good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Leo: Smile—it’s the best remedy for all your problems. If you’ve borrowed money, you may need to repay it today, which could strain your finances. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and focus on practicality. Spending time with friends will lift your spirits and benefit you greatly. If you've been rude to your partner, take a moment to apologize and mend things. Your colleagues are likely to be more understanding than usual today. Make an effort to connect with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could disrupt harmony at home. If your married life feels dull, look for ways to bring back excitement and joy. Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, feed dogs.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Sharing happiness with others will bring a positive boost to your health. However, planetary alignments may not favor you financially today, so be extra cautious with your money. Grandchildren, if you have them, will bring immense joy and brighten your day. Your love life might face some disapproval, so tread carefully. With your energy and expertise, you’ll find ways to enhance your earning potential. You may prefer solitude over socializing today, using your free time to tidy up your home. Although your plans might be disrupted by your spouse's urgent work, you’ll eventually realize it was for the better. Remedy: For enhanced financial prosperity, turn off your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm.

Libra: Your charisma will draw attention today, making it an excellent time to focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Children may demand your time and energy, but their presence will bring joy. Despite some conflicts, your love life will flourish, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you gather all the necessary information before making any commitments. For married individuals with children, your family might express concerns about not spending enough time together. However, for most, this day will add a sweet touch to married life, like a delightful dessert. Remedy: Chant the twelve names of Ketu to support career growth.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Make dedicated efforts to enhance your personality. Employed individuals may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past overspending might limit their resources. Your cheerful and loving demeanor will bring joy to those around you, creating a positive atmosphere. Romance will flourish beautifully today, adding a special charm to your love life. Stay focused on your work and avoid getting caught up in emotional confrontations. As a native of this zodiac sign, you have a unique balance: at times, you thrive in the company of friends, while at others, you cherish solitude. Today, you'll successfully carve out some much-needed "me time" from your busy schedule. Regardless of the chaos around, you'll find comfort and bliss in the arms of your life partner. Remedy: Boost your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Discomfort might disrupt your mental peace today, but a supportive friend will help you navigate your challenges. To alleviate tension, consider listening to calming music. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial dealings. You may struggle to win your parents’ approval, but try to see things from their perspective. They deserve your love, attention, and time. Be on your best behavior, as your partner may be in a particularly unpredictable mood. Maintaining a professional attitude at work will earn you recognition and appreciation. Students under this zodiac sign may find it hard to concentrate on studies and could end up spending valuable time with friends instead. Meanwhile, your spouse might be deeply immersed in their work, leaving you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Bring good fortune and positivity into your family life by engaging in charitable acts, such as setting up free water kiosks for those in need.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, the Moon's position may lead to unnecessary spending. If you're aiming to save money, consider discussing financial planning with your spouse or parents. Your domestic life will be peaceful and filled with warmth. You may feel the urge to share your struggles with your partner, but their focus on their own challenges might leave you feeling more upset. At work, your energy levels might dip due to family-related concerns. Businesspeople under this zodiac sign should be cautious and keep a close watch on their partners, as there could be risks involved. An old acquaintance may reach out to you, adding a memorable touch to your day. Though your spouse's chatter might irritate you at times, they’ll surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. Remedy: For career growth, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle that has been kept under the Sun.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Aquarius: You may finally recover from a long-standing illness. If an investment opportunity catches your eye, dig deeper and consult with experts before making any commitments. Youngsters might approach you for guidance on school projects. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, adding charm to your day. Your competitive spirit will keep you ahead of the pack, but be mindful not to jump to conclusions or take hasty actions, as this could lead to unnecessary frustration. Today, you'll have a heartfelt realization that the vows of your marriage truly hold meaning, reaffirming that your spouse is your soulmate. Remedy: For sustained financial growth, distribute kadi-chawal (curry and rice) to those in need, and partake in it yourself.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Pisces: Spend quality time with your children to alleviate stress and experience their incredible healing energy. Children possess a uniquely powerful spiritual and emotional presence, and their joy will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. While you may feel inclined to travel and spend money, think carefully, as it could lead to regret later. Your partner will offer valuable support and assistance, and your deep, unwavering love will demonstrate its transformative, creative power. Avoid entering into joint ventures today, as partners may attempt to take advantage of you. Numerous issues may demand your immediate attention, but by the end of the day, you might find it to be one of the most memorable and fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Add red sandalwood powder to your bathing water to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.