horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 June 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Take complete rest today to recharge your energy. Financial improvement is on the horizon. Be mindful not to let your children misuse your generous nature. Your love life blossoms today, reminding you of the beauty in your actions and intentions. Despite a hectic schedule, you’ll find ample time to indulge in your favorite activities. Married life feels especially fulfilling and harmonious today. Meanwhile, young individuals of this zodiac sign may feel a sense of emotional emptiness or a longing for love. Remedy: Uphold strong values and integrity to bring more joy and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

Taurus: Your child’s performance may bring you immense joy today. Property matters are likely to be finalized, offering significant financial gains. Some of your time will be occupied with pending household tasks. You may feel the urge to open up to your partner about your struggles, but their focus on their own concerns might leave you feeling unheard and disappointed. Still, your boundless creativity and enthusiasm pave the way for a productive and rewarding day. An unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, but their presence could pleasantly brighten your mood. Be cautious—avoid starting anything new until you’ve completed your current responsibilities, as ignoring this could lead to complications. Remedy: Wearing red clothes often will help keep your energy levels high.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Gemini: Your health will remain strong despite a hectic schedule. However, be cautious at work—there’s a chance a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. Stay alert and keep your belongings secure. Embrace new opportunities and don't hesitate to seek support from close friends. Matters of the heart might bring some disappointment, but don’t lose hope—true love is never far away. Today is ideal for unwinding with a good book or an engaging magazine. A surprise visit from a relative may disrupt your plans, but it could turn out to be a pleasant change. Later, you might enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends and treasure the shared moments. Remedy: Make arrangements to provide water for thirsty birds—it will bring positive energy and improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 10 am.

Cancer: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through today, putting you in a cheerful mood. A promising financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Make the most of your free time by sharing warm, loving moments with your family. Romantic matters may feel a bit complicated today, so give them space and patience. To truly recharge, consider spending some quiet time doing what you love. This solitude can inspire positive changes in your life. Family interference might create some tension in your married life, but with mutual understanding, you and your partner will navigate it wisely. Your dedication at work won’t go unnoticed—your seniors will appreciate your efforts, bringing a well-deserved smile to your face. Remedy: Wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain can help strengthen the bond and understanding between you and your partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.

Leo: Encourage your mind to welcome positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take the lead, your mindset naturally begins to respond positively to life’s challenges. You may face a disagreement with your spouse today over financial matters. They might express concern about your spending habits or lavish lifestyle. However, love, companionship, and emotional connection are set to deepen, bringing warmth to your relationship. The world will appear brighter, the sky more vivid, and flowers more vibrant—all because love is in the air. Although your family may approach you with several concerns today, you might remain absorbed in your own thoughts and choose to spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. An emotional, heart-to-heart exchange with your spouse is likely today—sometimes, the eyes speak louder than words. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be the perfect way to unwind and melt away the week’s fatigue. Remedy: For lasting financial stability, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive influences, avoid negative thoughts about others, and steer clear of emotional or mental conflict.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident outlook can open doors to the fulfillment of your hopes and dreams. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign partners should tread carefully today, as financial losses are possible—exercise caution before making decisions.

Neglect from your life partner may create strain in your relationship, so pay attention to their emotional needs. Take some time to revisit cherished memories and reconnect with the joy of earlier days. A new romance may blossom for some, bringing a refreshing spark to life. Remember, to truly enjoy life, it's important to make time for your friends. Isolation can lead to loneliness—stay connected with the people around you. Your parents may gift something special to your spouse today, adding warmth and harmony to your married life. An unexpected guest may visit, and their presence and conversation will likely bring a pleasant surprise. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony at home, place flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You may experience body aches today, so it's best to avoid any physical exertion that could worsen your condition. Ensure you get enough rest to help your body recover. Someone with grand ideas and plans might grab your attention—but before making any investments, be sure to verify their credibility and intentions. Avoid allowing friends or relatives to manage your finances, as it could lead to overspending or budget issues. A sudden romantic encounter might leave you feeling uncertain or confused. On a lighter note, you may have the whole day to yourself—perfect for indulging in your favorite movies or TV shows. Today, you'll likely let go of past regrets in your married life and focus on the joy of the present. Spending time chatting with friends will lift your spirits and is a great way to beat boredom. Remedy: For better health, make it a habit to consume pure honey regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Scorpio: A hectic work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today, so try to manage your stress levels. Financially, speculative ventures could bring in some gains—just be cautious and calculated. Love, companionship, and emotional bonding are on the rise. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so consider making thoughtful plans to spend quality time with your partner. While sports and recreation are vital for a balanced life, avoid getting so immersed that it begins to interfere with your studies or responsibilities. It’s one of those rare days when the energies of Venus and Mars harmonize beautifully—expect a magical connection in your relationships. At home, you’ll get to enjoy some delicious dishes, reminding you of the joy food can bring to life. Remedy: For excellent health and to stay disease-free, drink water stored in copper vessels regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Your charming personality will draw positive attention today. If you've been spending money carelessly, it’s time to rein in those habits and start focusing on saving. You’ll find your family responding warmly, creating a supportive and uplifting environment. Personal guidance or heartfelt conversations will help strengthen your relationships. Auspicious rituals, hawans, or ceremonies may take place at home, adding a spiritual touch to the day. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, deepening the harmony in your married life. You may also find yourself immersed in a wave of creativity—perhaps through writing or another artistic pursuit. Remedy: Never engage in or support foeticide, and always treat pregnant women or new mothers with kindness and respect. Jupiter, the giver of life, blesses those who honour life—leading to continuous growth in your financial and spiritual well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Embrace life with a generous and open heart. Complaining about your circumstances only dims the light of your spirit. It’s the mindset of lack that steals the joy of living and clouds the possibility of a fulfilled life. Businesspersons dealing with international clients are likely to see financial gains today. You may find yourself in the spotlight, receiving the attention you’ve long desired. With many opportunities before you, the challenge may lie in choosing which ones to pursue. Share small acts of kindness and love—they hold the power to make this day truly meaningful. To find peace and clarity, consider spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any sacred place, far from noise and conflict. If you believe marriage is all about compromise, today might show you its deeper beauty—it could feel like one of the best things that’s ever happened to you. A chance meeting with an old friend may remind you just how quickly time flies when hearts connect. Remedy: For good health and spiritual well-being, offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the moist soil from its roots on your forehead. This simple act can bring auspicious energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Psychological fears may unsettle you today, but staying positive and focusing on the brighter side will help keep anxiety at bay. With the support of someone of the opposite sex, you’re likely to see financial gains in your business or job. Some tension may arise at home, so be mindful of your words to avoid conflicts. For some, wedding bells may ring soon, while others will find their spirits lifted by new romance. Take a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse. They might even remind you of your teenage days, sharing some playful, mischievous memories. Family will play an important role in your day—you may enjoy a pleasant hangout with your loved ones. Remedy: To maintain good health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain excellent despite a busy and hectic day. Today, focus your attention on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Stay involved in household tasks, but also make time for recreational activities to maintain your energy and recharge your body. You may experience the bittersweet pain of love, but overall, the day is favorable as things tend to go your way, making you feel on top of the world. Your spouse’s health might cause some challenges in your work, yet you will manage to handle everything successfully. This is an ideal day to plan for the future since you may have some free time. However, keep your plans practical and avoid unrealistic dreams. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your lover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.