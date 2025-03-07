Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 March 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Stay active and channel your energy productively today. Keep a close watch on your expenses to avoid financial troubles in the future. Tensions may arise with close friends and partners, so tread carefully in conversations. If you're going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things smooth. While loved ones may seek your attention, you might prefer some alone time for mental peace. A minor disagreement with your spouse over grocery shopping could irritate you, but stay calm. If your advice is ignored, don’t lose your temper—analyze the situation and respond wisely. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by hanging cream, white, or pastel-coloured curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: Green.

Taurus: Don't take life for granted—cherish and nurture it as a true commitment. Your dedication and hard work will be recognized today, bringing financial rewards. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress, so make sure to actively participate rather than just observe. You may deeply feel the absence of your partner today. Valuing personal space, you'll have ample free time—consider playing a game or hitting the gym. Nostalgic moments with your spouse will rekindle old romantic memories. Heavy workload might lead to mental stress, but a short meditation session in the evening can help you recharge. Remedy: For good health, offer or flow raw turmeric in running water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM to 5:50 PM.

Gemini: Stick to a healthy diet and stay committed to your exercise routine. Be mindful of overspending on entertainment and avoid a carefree approach to finances. Your partner will be supportive and go the extra mile to make you happy. Attending seminars and exhibitions can expand your knowledge and help you build valuable connections. The love of your spouse will make you forget life's struggles, bringing joy to your day. However, be cautious with your words—anger may lead you to speak harshly to a family member. Remedy: Feed cows with Chana Dal (split Bengal grams) to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Cancer: Motivate yourself to embrace optimism—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negativity like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Have a thoughtful discussion with your spouse about finances and future wealth planning. Work pressures may occupy your mind, leaving little time for loved ones. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you. Seek guidance from a spiritual leader or elder if needed. If your spouse is in a bad mood, the best approach is to stay silent and avoid unnecessary conflicts. You might focus on self-care today, as enhancing your personality plays a key role in self-improvement. Remedy: Recite Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening for a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your wife may uplift your spirits today. Financially, it will be a mixed day—you have the potential to earn profits, but only through hard work. It's time to let go of a dominating attitude within the family and start working closely with them to navigate life's ups and downs together. Your positive change will bring them immense happiness. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results today. Students should avoid procrastination and complete their tasks in their free time for better outcomes. Regularly surprising your partner will make them feel valued and cherished. Be mindful of your temper, as there's a chance of a disagreement with an elder. Remedy: Mix turmeric with milk in your bathing water to bring peace and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Virgo: Maintain a healthy lifestyle by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a health club. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected gains—avoid making hasty investment decisions. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, making way for a beautiful day. Though you may plan some "me time," unexpected work commitments could disrupt your schedule. Love and good food are the essence of a happy married life, and today, you’ll get to enjoy both. Playing a musical instrument can uplift your mood and make your day even better. Remedy: Show respect and honour to your wife to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Auspicious Time: Red.

Libra: A day filled with recreation and enjoyment awaits you. However, be mindful of your expenses and avoid overspending. Your cheerful and loving nature will uplift those around you, spreading joy and positivity. On the emotional front, you may have to set aside thoughts of a loved one as you face certain realities. Unexpected news from your in-laws' side could leave you feeling low, leading to moments of deep reflection. Additionally, your spouse may be preoccupied, leaving little time for you. Be mindful of your words today, as a harsh tone could negatively impact your reputation. Remedy: Offer prasad at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga and share it with those in need. This act of kindness will bring you inner peace and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injury. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Avoid making long-term investments today and instead, take some time to enjoy pleasant moments with a close friend. Your family will play an important role in your life, so cherish your time with them. Stay cautious, as someone may attempt to harm your reputation. Students should complete their tasks on time rather than postponing them, as this will prove beneficial in the long run. You might initially feel uncomfortable with something your spouse does, but in time, you'll realize it was for the best. A family member may open up to you about a love-related issue today. Listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Sharing meals together in the kitchen will strengthen bonds of love within the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: A doubtful mindset may lead to setbacks, so try to stay confident and optimistic. A financial boost today could help ease many of your monetary concerns. Consider taking a bold step for the well-being of your family—sometimes, risks in the right direction bring great rewards. Don’t let fear hold you back, as missed opportunities may not come again. Your partner’s harsh words might upset you, but your charismatic and outgoing nature will still draw attention and admiration. Be mindful, as your spouse’s actions could slightly impact your reputation today. The day will start on a bright note, filling you with energy and enthusiasm. Remedy: Placing red flowers in a copper vase can enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Holding onto negative feelings toward others will only create mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Financially, speculation may bring in some profits. However, you might have concerns about an infant’s health, so stay attentive. Be mindful of your words with your partner—today may not be the best time for overly sentimental expressions. This is a great day to test out new ideas. However, if you allow others to influence you more than your spouse, it could lead to friction in your relationship. Engaging in activities like singing and dancing can help you release stress and recharge after a long week. Remedy: Encourage family members to practice yoga and meditation together to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Aquarius: Your health will be in excellent condition today. If you're considering investments, opting for conservative choices could yield good returns. Maintaining close coordination with family members will help foster harmony at home. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they might be fleeting. You’ll find yourself making commitments to those who rely on your support. Later in the day, you may enjoy a wonderful outing with your spouse, strengthening your bond. Engaging in purposeful internet research could provide valuable insights and deeper understanding on important topics. Remedy: Lovers can exchange green clothing as a gift to enhance happiness and fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 6.45 pm to 7.45 pm.

Pisces: You may experience body aches or stress-related discomfort today, so take care of your well-being. Be mindful of your expenses, as visiting close relatives could add to your financial burdens. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires adjusting your schedule—it will bring joy and refresh your spirit. A special friend may offer comfort and support during an emotional moment. Avoid wasting your free time on unproductive activities. Something unexpected yet meaningful may unfold in your married life, making the day stand out from the usual routine. Your positive qualities will earn you appreciation and respect from those around you. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.