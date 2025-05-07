Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 May 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Don’t let unnecessary stress and worry drain your energy. It's better to let go of these negative emotions, as they will only make things worse. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes—they not only harm your health but also affect your finances. Support from friends and family will lift your spirits. Your love life looks great today, so enjoy the romantic moments. Be cautious before starting any new project. You may want to spend time with your family later in the day, but a possible disagreement with someone close could upset you. On a positive note, your spouse may surprise you with a warm and affectionate hug after a long time. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 p.m.

Taurus: Develop a calm and positive attitude to overcome hatred, as it can harm you more than you realise—even more than love can heal. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than good. A sudden flow of money will help you manage your bills and urgent needs. Today might bring a fresh start—new clothes, a new look, and possibly new friends. You may even meet someone interesting. It's a good day to begin new plans or projects. Be polite and pleasant to everyone you meet; only a few will know the real reason behind your charm. Your spouse will be especially wonderful today and may even surprise you with something sweet. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gemini: Spending time with children—even if they aren't your own—can bring you peace and help ease your anxiety. Their presence has a healing effect. If you’ve taken a loan, you may need to repay it soon, which could strain your finances. A disagreement with a neighbour might upset you, but try not to lose your temper. Staying calm and avoiding conflict will help keep things under control. Focus on maintaining friendly relations. Love is in the air, but you’ll need to handle work relationships carefully and with tact. You might manage to take a break from your busy day to spend time with your partner. However, small disagreements may arise. Despite that, today promises to be one of the most memorable days with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, sit under moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 5:20 pm to 7:20 pm.

Cancer: Too much stress and worry can lead to high blood pressure, so try to stay calm. You may have to spend a significant amount on a parent’s health today. While it might strain your finances, it will deepen your bond with them. Avoid being too strict or harsh with your family, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your partner’s eyes may reveal something heartfelt and meaningful—pay attention. Stay focused on your work and what matters most. Although some people close to you may seek your attention, you might prefer spending time alone to find inner peace. Later in the day, your spouse will make you feel truly loved and cherished. Remedy: Donate bronze utensils at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga for better health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Push yourself to stay positive—optimism boosts your confidence and helps you adapt better. At the same time, let go of negative feelings like fear, jealousy, hatred, and the urge for revenge. Your financial situation is likely to improve today as you recover some delayed payments. A new look, new clothes, and possibly new friends could be part of your day. You may feel a bit empty without the presence of your loved one. Pending tasks and plans are finally moving forward. Homemakers may find time to relax today—watching a movie or spending time on their phones after completing household work. Be careful, as some relatives might create tension in your married life. Remedy: For harmony in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Today is a great day to restart your journey towards better health. You’ll be handling money matters throughout the day, but by the end, you should be able to save a good amount. It’s time to let go of any dominating behavior at home. Work together with your family and support each other through life’s ups and downs. This positive change in your attitude will bring them a lot of happiness. A sudden shift in your romantic mood may leave you feeling uneasy. Be honest and clear in your communication—your focus and skills will be noticed. Learn to make the most of your free time; otherwise, you risk falling behind. Your spouse might show more concern for their own family than yours today, which could bother you. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationship, gift your partner something made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 p.m.

Libra: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Businesspeople going out for work should keep their money in a safe place, as there's a risk of theft. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it politely—it could be a pleasant experience. However, avoid sharing personal feelings or secrets with your partner right now, as this may not be the right moment. New tasks you take up today may not meet your expectations. Someone close may want to spend quality time with you, but your busy schedule could prevent it, leaving both of you disappointed. You may also feel stressed due to your spouse’s health. Remedy: For a more positive and active love life, feed and care for black cows.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Scorpio: Your health will benefit from spreading happiness and joy to others. Today, you’ll succeed in saving money, as planned. Team up with your spouse to complete any pending household tasks. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will enjoy a romantic mood that lifts their spirits. Be careful before signing any business or legal papers—read everything thoroughly. Though people close to you may seek your company, you’ll prefer spending some quiet time alone for peace of mind. Your spouse will express their love with heartfelt words, reminding you how much you mean to them. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva for growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Sagittarius: Give more importance to your health today than to social activities. A conflict with someone close may escalate and even lead to legal trouble, which could cost you a lot of your hard-earned money. No matter how much effort you make, those you live with may still seem unhappy with you. A surprise romantic connection might catch you off guard. Your ability to learn and grasp new things will stand out today. You might enjoy a peaceful time reading a good book or magazine. Your married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to attract better financial fortune.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Capricorn: Your energy will be at its peak today. Financial improvement is likely. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight, and your charm will draw attention. Work may get busier due to rising competition. Be mindful of how you spend your time—you might waste too much of it on unimportant things. Expect an exciting and emotionally intense day, especially in your love life. You and your spouse may share a deeply romantic moment today. Remedy: For better progress in work or business, walk around a Peepal tree 11 times and place a Nag Devta idol at its base.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. Ignore anyone who approaches you for business credit, as it's not the right time. Family matters may not be as smooth as expected, and there could be an argument or dispute. In such cases, try to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. You may meet an interesting person today. Those involved in art or theater will find new opportunities to showcase their talents. A relative may unexpectedly visit, and you’ll need to spend time attending to their needs. Your spouse will remind you of your teenage years, sharing some fun and mischievous memories. Remedy: Strengthen your financial situation by helping and serving religious people, such as monks or nuns.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Pisces: Engaging in charity today will bring you mental peace and comfort. Before leaving the house, seek the blessings of your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. Family matters may not be as smooth as you expect, and an argument or dispute could arise. Stay calm and avoid escalating the situation. There’s a chance someone may propose to you today. If you're taking a day off, don’t worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence. If any issues come up, you’ll be able to resolve them easily when you return. Spending time alone is fine, but you might feel anxious about something on your mind. It’s a good idea to talk to someone experienced and share your thoughts. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a shift, and you’ll feel more blessed. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will bring more happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 p.m.