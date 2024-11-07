Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 November 2024, Friday.

Aries: Take care if you're experiencing persistent neck or back pain, especially if it's paired with general weakness. Rest will be crucial today. Connections with people you know could open up new income sources. Spending quality time with family will help you set aside any worries. However, today may feel challenging for romance. Slow progress at work might bring some minor stress. Be mindful of spending too much time with friends, as it could lead to issues down the road. You and your partner could benefit from some space to nurture your marriage. Remedy: Eating foods with high water content can support better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 6 pm.

Taurus: Your quick decisions will inspire you today. To reach success, be open to adapting your ideas over time. This will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. A parent might give you advice on the importance of saving money—take it seriously, as ignoring it could lead to future challenges. Some changes at home might make you feel emotional, but you'll be able to communicate your feelings effectively to those who matter most. Avoid being overly submissive in your relationship. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is visible. Your creativity and enthusiasm will make this a productive day. While everything may not go exactly as planned, you'll enjoy a beautiful time with your partner. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain strong financial health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Your straightforward and bold opinions may unintentionally hurt a friend’s pride. If you owe money to a relative, be prepared to repay it today, as it may be unavoidable. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Your partner may find it challenging to cope with any unpredictable behaviour you show today. For those in art or theatre, there will be fresh opportunities to showcase your creative talents. Spending quality time with family will help you appreciate the value of relationships. However, differing opinions could lead to a disagreement with your partner. Remedy: Enhance your health by sharing food with those in need or with people who have physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Cancer: Don't take your life for granted; taking care of it is the true commitment. Businesspeople and traders with international connections might face financial losses today, so proceed with caution. A friend may approach you for advice on personal matters—be there for them. However, falling in love today might not be ideal for you. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today seems to be a fortunate day. You’ll want to spend time with your partner, but important work might prevent you from doing so. A past issue could resurface during a lighthearted conversation, eventually leading to an argument. Remedy: Honoring and providing meals to saints will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Today is a special day and your good health will allow you to achieve something remarkable. With the support of a close relative, your business can see significant progress, bringing financial benefits. Your family will recognize and appreciate your hard work and dedication. However, your harsh attitude toward someone you love could create tension in your relationship. Business partners will be supportive, and you'll work together to finish pending tasks. Elders of your zodiac sign might take some time to visit old friends today. You may witness a tougher, more assertive side of your spouse, which could make you feel uneasy. Remedy: To improve your relationship with your partner, try flowing black-and-white sesame seeds in a river.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Talk to your wife about any family issues. Spend quality time together to reconnect and strengthen your bond as a loving couple. Your children will feel the positive energy of peace and harmony in the home, which will make interactions with each other more spontaneous and free. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables to avoid theft or misplacing items. Plan an evening with friends and family for some enjoyable moments. Your charm will bring the desired results. Those still looking for a job should put in extra effort today to secure a good position; hard work will bring rewards. Avoid gossiping, as it can waste your time. Your partner will seem even more wonderful than usual today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your family deity.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Today, unresolved issues may reappear, bringing some mental stress. However, you have a good chance of meeting your savings goals, as you’ll find an opportunity to save effectively. Domestic tasks might feel exhausting and could contribute to tension. If you spend time with friends this evening, you might find yourself in an unexpected romantic moment. At work, someone may show appreciation with a small treat or gesture. Staying on top of your tasks will leave you with valuable personal time at day’s end, unlike procrastination, which only adds to your load. You’ll also have a chance to reminisce with your spouse about cherished, romantic memories from the past. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Om Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

Scorpio: Lean on your family for support today; their encouragement can help ease your worries, so accept their help with gratitude. Instead of keeping your feelings bottled up, try sharing your concerns regularly, as this will relieve some pressure. Financial improvements will make it easier to clear outstanding dues and bills, adding some peace of mind. You’ll enjoy quality time with family and friends today. It may be challenging to focus on romance as real-world responsibilities demand your attention. Even with a heavy workload, you’ll maintain high energy at the office, potentially completing tasks ahead of schedule. Try to see things from a clear perspective, or you might find yourself caught in unnecessary overthinking during your free time. An argument with your spouse could arise, but it’s likely to resolve itself peacefully over dinner. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multicolored spots may contribute to your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.

Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take special care today. While you seem in tune with what others expect from you, try to be mindful of your spending. Engaging in activities that bring you together with like-minded people can be rewarding. Your partner may hope for some time and a thoughtful gift from you today. Those in the workplace might encounter some challenges; unintentional mistakes could attract feedback from supervisors. For traders, the day should be steady. You might manage to find time for a pleasant outing with your spouse, though minor disagreements may arise. Guard against doubts about your partner’s sincerity, as they can undermine harmony in the future. Remedy: To support your health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid letting unwanted thoughts fill your mind—stay calm and tension-free to strengthen your mental resilience. Be cautious with investments; it’s best to avoid joint ventures or uncertain financial schemes right now. Sharing your goals with supportive elders can open doors to valuable guidance. You may feel a spark today when meeting someone special, bringing joy and excitement. Some may see progress in business or academics. Today, you won’t be concerned with others’ opinions, preferring solitude to unwind. For those in relationships, you’ll experience the deeper, genuine aspects of love beyond physical attraction. Remedy: For good health, consider wearing gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Consider engaging in charity or donation work to bring yourself a sense of mental peace today. If you previously invested on a tip from someone you didn’t know well, you may see positive returns. By evening, a piece of sudden good news could bring joy and celebration to your family. Romance may feel especially sweet today, like savoring rich chocolate. Be prepared for potential issues with colleagues or coworkers. Charity and social causes will be appealing today—dedicating time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. While relationship challenges might make you feel like giving up, try not to let temporary setbacks overshadow your commitment. Remedy: Since Mars is known as "Bhoomi-Putra" (Son of Earth), paying respect to Mother Earth each morning before you step out of bed can help positively impact your work and business life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Practicing yoga and meditation will support both your physical and mental well-being today. An old friend may reach out with valuable advice to increase your business profits—if you follow it, you could see great results. You’ll enjoy extra affection from your spouse and children, adding warmth to the day. Take a moment to reconnect with a friend by reminiscing over the good times you’ve shared. Your supervisors might be especially supportive today. Although the morning may feel a bit exhausting, positive outcomes will gradually unfold. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, perhaps to connect with someone close. Your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful, unforgettable gesture. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati can bring blessings and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 pm.