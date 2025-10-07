horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 October 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Channel your thoughts and energy toward what you truly want to manifest in reality. Merely imagining will not help unless you take action. So far, your main problem has been wishing without trying. Today, you will realize the true value of money and how careless spending can impact your future. A letter arriving by post is likely to bring happy news for your entire family. In love life, things look promising and hopeful. Businesspersons may have to go on an undesired work-related trip, which could cause some mental stress. Working professionals should stay away from gossip at the workplace and concentrate on important matters. A pleasant and passionate change is likely in your married life. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Your wife is likely to lift your mood today. With smart planning, you could earn some extra money. Spend your free time doing selfless service, as it will bring deep happiness and satisfaction to you and your family. Be cautious in your love life — your partner’s flattering words like “don’t leave me alone in this world” might be emotionally persuasive. Avoid getting into any joint ventures, as your partners may try to take undue advantage of you. Travel plans, if any, could get delayed due to sudden changes in your schedule. Today promises to be one of the most beautiful days in your married life. Remedy: For steady professional growth, avoid shifting your place of worship or family altar (pooja ghar).

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You are likely to enjoy some leisure and relaxation today. If you have invested in property abroad, you may be able to sell it at a good price, bringing in solid profits. A disagreement with your wife could cause some mental strain, but avoid taking unnecessary stress. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. If you feel your partner doesn’t understand you, take some time to be with them and have an open, heartfelt conversation. Your artistic and creative talents will draw admiration from others. While sports are important, avoid getting so involved that it affects your studies or main responsibilities. Today, you will let go of old sorrows from your married life and fully enjoy the happiness of the present moment. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony in your family, seek the blessings of your father or father-like elders every morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Avoid long journeys today, as you may feel too weak to travel. You are likely to gain support and benefits from your brother or sister. Children may make the day challenging, so use patience and affection to keep them engaged and prevent unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts love. Romance promises to be enjoyable and exciting. Learning new skills and techniques will be important for career growth. Spending a quiet day alone with a good book could be the perfect way to recharge. Today also offers a wonderful opportunity to share the best moments with your spouse. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home can bring significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Make the most of your high energy today. You may meet someone at a social gathering who offers valuable advice to strengthen your financial position. It is a favorable day for taking care of domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. Your professional work may take a backseat as you find joy and deep pleasure in the company of your beloved. An increase in responsibility is likely in your career, but taking some time off to spend quality moments with your spouse will be rewarding. Today, the love of your partner may make you forget all the stresses of life. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in colorful cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career advancement.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.

Virgo: You will find relief from the tensions and pressures that have been troubling you for a long time. Today is the right moment to make lifestyle changes that can help keep these stresses away permanently. The arrival of money can ease several financial worries. However, someone close may overreact to financial matters, causing some uneasy moments at home. Your love life is set to reach new heights, with the day beginning with your partner’s smile and ending in shared dreams. A dominating attitude at work could attract criticism from colleagues. A distant relative may drop by unexpectedly, taking up a significant part of your day. Love and good food will define the joys of your married life today, offering a truly delightful experience. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, chant Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: A day filled with joy and positivity awaits you. Financially, things are likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there’s a good chance of getting it back today. However, be mindful of your spending habits—extravagance or late-night outings may cause tension at home. Let go of your worries; like melting ice, your sorrows will fade away. You may feel inspired to set ambitious goals today. Even if results don’t meet your expectations immediately, stay patient and persistent. Students should focus on their studies rather than wasting time in casual hangouts—this is a crucial phase to shape their future. Married life will be pleasant and harmonious, adding sweetness to your day. Remedy: To attract positivity and strengthen family harmony, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or pour them into a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Scorpio: Your generous and kind-hearted nature will prove to be a hidden blessing today, helping you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, and ego. Financially, it’s a favorable day — you may successfully raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for a new project. Children could bring exciting news that lifts your spirits. However, your partner might feel upset about one of your habits, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. Be cautious before investing in any expensive or risky venture. To make the most of your day, spend some time outdoors or at a park — but avoid unnecessary arguments with strangers, as they could spoil your mood. After a long gap, you’ll finally get precious moments to enjoy with your life partner. Remedy: For career growth and stability, light a lamp filled with sesame oil both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius: Engage in acts of charity or donation today to experience mental peace and inner satisfaction. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. However, be prepared for minor tensions within the family or with your spouse — patience will help maintain harmony. An exciting moment awaits as you may receive a call from someone special. Professionally, make the most of your authority and experience to strengthen your career prospects — success is well within reach if you channel your skills effectively. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions; your insights will be valued and appreciated. The day will also rekindle sweet memories of love, allowing you to relive those beautiful romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: For good health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Spend some quality time with your children today — their innocent energy will help you release stress and rediscover inner peace. Children carry immense emotional and spiritual strength, and being around them will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Be cautious about your belongings, as there’s a possibility of theft involving movable property. Fortunately, your children will lend a helping hand with household tasks, bringing warmth to your day. Try to understand your partner’s emotions with empathy and care. Your creativity will shine today, earning admiration and appreciation from those around you. Guidance from a spiritual mentor or an elder will offer you clarity and wisdom. In your personal life, your spouse may take you down memory lane, reminding you of your fun-filled teenage days. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or fatherly figures.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Don’t take life for granted—recognize that valuing and caring for it is the truest vow you can make. If you’re involved in any court case related to financial matters, the judgment is likely to be in your favor, bringing you monetary gains. Friends and relatives may seek your time and attention, but today is ideal for turning inward and pampering yourself. Indulge in some self-care and allow yourself the peace you deserve. You’ll add meaning to your life by choosing joy and letting go of past mistakes through forgiveness. At work, expect positive progress or advancement. Travel plans may prove fruitful, though they could be a bit heavy on your wallet. On the personal front, you’ll feel fortunate and grateful for the bond you share with your spouse. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay balanced and energized throughout. These practices will help you maintain focus and positivity all day long. Married individuals may need to spend a considerable amount on their children’s education today, but the investment will be worthwhile. Participating in group activities could lead to new friendships and meaningful connections. For some, a new romance may blossom, bringing joy and freshness to life. You have great potential to achieve success—so don’t hesitate to pursue the opportunities that come your way. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to unwind and enjoy your favorite activities. Married life will feel harmonious and fulfilling, making this one of the most beautiful days of your relationship. Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal (holy water) to your bath to attract prosperity and enhance financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.