horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 8 September 2025, Monday.

Aries: Personal worries may affect your peace of mind today, but engaging in mental exercises like reading something interesting can help you handle the pressure. Make the best use of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. Social gatherings will bring joy, but be careful not to share your secrets with others. A sudden romantic encounter may surprise you. Businesspersons could gain unexpected profits or windfalls. Focus your attention on important matters. However, doubting your partner’s sincerity may disturb the harmony of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Drink milk and curd to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so avoid situations that could hurt you. Seek guidance from elders in your family on financial planning and savings, and try to apply their advice in daily life. A gift from a relative abroad will bring happiness. Love life looks bright, filling your day with joy. Be cautious while signing any business or legal documents—read them carefully. Your quick response to problems will earn you appreciation. The affection of your spouse will make you forget all past struggles and hardships. Remedy: Maintain good health by helping leprosy patients and extending care to people with hearing or speech impairments.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Just as food gets its taste from salt, a little unhappiness is sometimes necessary to truly appreciate happiness. If you are looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in safe financial schemes. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. The power of love will give you fresh reasons to cherish it. You may successfully handle major land deals or coordinate with many people on entertainment-related projects. Finding an old item at home could bring you joy, and you might spend the day happily restoring or cleaning it. Married life will bring you moments of true bliss today. Remedy: For good health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it will boost your confidence and flexibility. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Pending salaries may cause financial worries, prompting you to seek help from a friend. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. Romance could feel complicated today. People connected with art and theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. You’ll make promises to those who rely on your support. However, overeating or indulging in rich food and drinks with your spouse might affect your health. Remedy: For stable finances, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Dwelling on past events may increase frustration and harm your health, so try to stay relaxed. Focus today on matters related to land, property, or cultural projects. Your patience may run thin, so choose your words carefully to avoid upsetting others. Wedding bells may ring for some, while others could find romance that lifts their spirits. Postpone new projects and expenses for now. An old acquaintance might reconnect with you, making the day memorable. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special, strengthening your married life. Remedy: Maintain good health by helping leprosy patients and supporting people with hearing or speech impairments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for spiritual growth. The mind is the gateway of life, shaping both good and bad experiences, and guiding you in solving problems with clarity. Stay alert at the workplace, as a colleague may try to take something valuable from you. A family social gathering will bring relaxation and joy. This is a good time to resolve old quarrels before they drag on any longer. Your good deeds may earn you recognition at work. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and enjoy activities you love. However, interference from relatives could create tension in your married life. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and friend circle, as this will also support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Elders are advised to channel their extra energy into constructive pursuits to enjoy fruitful outcomes. Financially, the day looks favorable—you may find it easier to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new ventures. On the personal front, however, someone close might create challenges. To keep your love life harmonious, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Your business partners will remain cooperative, helping you clear long-pending tasks. Give priority to significant matters today. A sweet memory from the past could help ease tensions with your spouse—so during disagreements, recalling cherished moments together can bring warmth and reconciliation. Remedy: Strengthen family ties by occasionally gifting your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful presents.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: You are likely to recover from a prolonged illness, but it’s best to stay away from selfish or short-tempered individuals, as they may cause unnecessary stress and hinder your progress. Financially, the day looks promising—an old investment may yield profitable returns, reaffirming the value of wise planning. You may get opportunities to attend social gatherings, where you could meet influential people. A close friend may offer comfort and wipe away your worries. However, be cautious of a hidden rival who might attempt to challenge or undermine you. Travel plans, if any, could face delays due to sudden changes in schedule. On the personal front, your married life today will be filled with joy, warmth, and harmony. Remedy: Recite the Thousand Names of Lord Ganesha to enhance job satisfaction and foster professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain steady despite a demanding schedule. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of your parents. Friends may invite you for a pleasant evening, giving you a chance to unwind. Thoughts of you will linger in your soulmate’s mind throughout the day. At work, adopting new methods can enhance efficiency, while your unique style will draw attention and admiration. Focus on completing tasks on time—remember, someone at home is waiting for your presence and care. However, recurring disagreements with your spouse may create strain, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Extend support to underprivileged girls from weaker socio-economic backgrounds to ensure peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Today brings you a chance to relax and recharge. A soothing oil massage will help ease muscle tension. Though financial matters may keep you occupied during the day, profits are likely to come your way by evening. On the domestic front, be cautious with your words to avoid unnecessary tension. In romance, you may playfully tease your partner by stretching out a conversation. At work, your seniors will appear especially supportive, making the day easier. In your free time, a peaceful walk under the open sky and fresh air will lift your spirits, keeping you mentally calm and balanced. Your spouse may be swayed by outside influences, leading to conflict, but with patience, love, and understanding, harmony will be restored. Remedy: Include pure honey generously in your daily diet to nurture family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: You will find plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Financially, it’s a good day to learn the art of saving and making wise use of money. A pleasant evening spent at the movies or dining with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. If you sense a gap in understanding with your beloved, set aside time to be with them. Honest, heartfelt conversations will strengthen your bond. At work, your efforts may win praise from your boss. Later at night, you may feel like stepping out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Expect a heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse that will bring you closer. Remedy: Strengthen love in your relationship by drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: Children may not behave as you expect today, which could leave you feeling restless. Try to keep your temper in check, as uncontrolled anger drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making matters worse instead of better. On the brighter side, businesspeople may gain financially with the support of a close friend—this could help resolve several problems. Friends will add cheer to your day by planning something exciting for the evening. Travel may bring opportunities for deeper romantic connections, and long-pending proposals are likely to move forward. In your free time, you’ll find yourself finally completing tasks you had long planned but couldn’t execute earlier. A piece of wonderful news shared with your spouse could make the day even more special. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.