Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 April 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Take enough rest and try to relax whenever you get a break from work. You may find new sources of income through people you already know. However, someone might try to harm you, and with strong negative forces at play, it's best to stay away from any situation that could lead to conflict. If you ever feel the need to settle scores, do it respectfully and with dignity. Thinking about meeting an old friend after a long time might make your heart race with excitement. Today, your artistic and creative talents will likely be praised and may even bring you some unexpected rewards. Focus on improving your weaknesses, and for that, make sure to take out some time for self-reflection. Your spouse may express their love and appreciation for you today in a touching way. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony in your family life, regularly recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Start your day with yoga and meditation — it will help you stay energetic and focused throughout the day. Avoid spending too much money just to impress others. Today, your attention will mostly be on your children and family. You'll be in a joyful mood, spreading love and positivity all around. Work-related stress might still be on your mind, which could leave you with little time for your loved ones. However, your charming and friendly nature will win hearts wherever you go. Your married life will feel especially beautiful and fulfilling today. Remedy: For success in your career, clean the entrance of your house with fresh water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Gemini: Your health will be good today. You may learn how to manage and save money better and use it wisely. Share your happiness with your parents — your love and attention can help them feel valued and lift their spirits. As the saying goes, what is life if not to make it easier for each other? Today, you'll truly feel that love has no limits. You may experience deep emotional connection and warmth. You have great potential, so make the most of any opportunities that come your way. However, students under this zodiac sign might struggle to focus on studies today, possibly getting distracted by friends and wasting valuable time. On a brighter note, your spouse will be more caring and affectionate than usual. Remedy: For a happy family life, feed brown cows with wheat, maize, and jaggery.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:15 pm.

Cancer: Recent events may leave your mind a bit unsettled. Practicing meditation and yoga can help you find peace and also boost your physical well-being. Financially, things will improve as you recover some delayed payments. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Romance will be joyful and full of excitement. Your growing confidence will be noticeable, and you may see clear signs of progress. You often focus so much on your family's needs that you forget to take time for yourself. But today, you’ll finally get a chance to relax and maybe even explore a new hobby. Meanwhile, your life partner may fall in love with you all over again because of something special others do around you. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp beneath it.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Leo: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious about overeating and drinking too much. Keep your investment plans and future goals private for now. It’s a good day to focus on household matters and finish any pending chores at home. You may meet a friend who is caring and truly understands you. However, be alert — someone might secretly try to bring you down or prove you wrong. On the positive side, you'll have plenty of time for yourself today. Use it to do things you enjoy, like reading, listening to music, or pursuing a personal interest. Your spouse might bring back memories of your younger days, along with some playful moments from the past. Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off your gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virgo: Your impulsive behavior might hurt your relationship with your spouse. Think carefully about the consequences before doing or saying anything unwise. If you're feeling low, try taking a short break to refresh your mind. New sources of income may come through people you already know. At home, the cheerful mood of family members will lift your spirits. Your love life will feel especially blessed today. Those involved in creative fields like art or theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. It's also a great day to attend social or religious events. Your spouse might be planning a romantic surprise for you — respond warmly and enjoy the moment. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Your friends will be supportive and bring you joy today. However, be cautious with commitments and financial dealings—handle them with care. You'll find that many people want to befriend you, and you'll happily welcome the attention. A surprise call from your beloved could make the day even more exciting. Before jumping into any new ventures, take a moment to think things through. Elders of this zodiac sign might find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Meanwhile, your parents could bestow a thoughtful gift or gesture upon your spouse, strengthening the bond in your married life. Remedy: Place green stones in flower pots, use green bottles for your plants, and consider adding green tiles in your bathroom to invite prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Let go of health-related worries—maintaining a positive mindset acts like a powerful shield against illness. The right attitude will always triumph over the wrong one. Though spending on essential household needs may strain your finances today, it will help prevent bigger issues in the future. Reconnecting with old contacts and friends could prove beneficial. However, your love life might stir up some controversy today, so tread carefully. A cheerful mood from your boss could uplift the entire work environment, making the day feel more vibrant. You'll have plenty of personal time today—use it to indulge in what you enjoy, whether that’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. On the flip side, there’s a chance of a serious disagreement with your spouse, so patience and understanding will go a long way. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: You might face some discomfort today due to a toothache or an upset stomach. Don’t ignore it—consult a doctor promptly to find relief. If you've been looking to sell property, today could bring a promising buyer and a profitable deal. Practice patience, especially with children or those less experienced—it will go a long way. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared wholeheartedly with your partner, so cherish those moments. A long-standing project may face some unexpected delays, testing your persistence. Travel plans might not go smoothly today, so it’s best to postpone if possible. On the brighter side, your married life will shine today—you'll feel a deep sense of connection and joy with your spouse like never before. Remedy: Offer your help with sincerity and dedication during auspicious occasions like weddings. Doing so will invite positive energy and help your professional life thrive.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Your health remains in good shape today, keeping you energized and upbeat. However, businessmen heading out for work should take extra care to store their money securely, as there's a risk of theft. It’s a great day to reconnect with people you don’t often get a chance to talk to—those conversations may bring unexpected joy. Romance is likely to be on your mind, especially when you’re around your beloved—expect a dreamy, affectionate vibe. Avoid assuming you can tackle major tasks solo—seeking help will lead to better results. Some students under this sign might find themselves unwinding with a good movie on their laptop or TV. When it comes to love, your spouse will surprise you with a level of warmth and affection that reminds you just how beautiful your relationship truly is. Remedy: Apply a tilak of sandalwood or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work—it’s believed to attract positive energy and success in your career.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: A friend may challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every situation with calm reasoning. While you might feel tempted to travel or splurge, doing so may lead to regret—it's wise to hold back for now. Children could test your patience, but a gentle, loving approach will help you connect with them and ease any tension. Remember, love attracts love. There might be minor disruptions caused by your spouse’s family, which could leave you feeling unsettled. Also, be mindful in your conversations—your colleagues or associates may get frustrated if you avoid giving direct answers. Steer clear of gossip and unfounded rumors—they won’t serve you well. And if your spouse unintentionally disrupts a plan or project, try not to let frustration take over—patience will preserve harmony. Remedy: Feed cows boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric. This simple act is believed to strengthen love and harmony in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: You'll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health offering strong support. Those running small businesses may receive valuable advice from a close friend or family member, leading to potential financial gains. Any lingering misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to clear up, bringing harmony back into your relationships. Romance and social interactions may dominate your thoughts—even with unfinished tasks waiting. It’s a good day to hold off on starting new projects or making major expenses. You may find yourself preferring solitude over socializing, and using your free time productively—perhaps by tidying up your home. On the brighter side, your spouse is likely to shower you with extra care and attention, making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their weddings by gifting them silk clothes—this compassionate act is believed to bring positive growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.