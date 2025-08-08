horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 August 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Listen to others – you may find answers to your problems. If your salary is still pending, financial stress might trouble you today. Don’t hesitate to ask a close friend for a loan if needed. Focus on your family – attend to their needs and be there in both their happy and difficult moments. Showing you care will strengthen your bond with them. Singles may come across someone special today. However, make sure to know that person’s relationship status before taking things forward. You may receive valuable advice from a spiritual leader or an elder. For married couples, a peaceful dinner and a good night’s sleep can make the day special. Take care of your health. If you feel uneasy, don’t ignore the signs – consult a doctor if needed. Remedy: For better financial growth, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, jaggery, and ghee, and place it under a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Taurus: You’ll feel energetic and active today, with good health on your side. Use this positive energy wisely, but avoid making impulsive decisions—especially in financial matters or big deals. Your children may seek more attention than usual, but they’ll also show love and care in return. Singles have a good chance of meeting someone special today. However, before moving ahead, make sure you know their relationship status clearly. You might feel drawn towards religious or spiritual activities during your free time. Just be careful to avoid unnecessary arguments or disagreements. Married individuals will feel fortunate in their relationship today. If you’re travelling, a chance meeting with an interesting stranger could turn into a memorable experience. Remedy: For a more stable and fulfilling financial life, wrap seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind today, but try to divert your focus by engaging in something mentally stimulating, like reading an interesting book or article. It’s a favourable day for real estate and financial dealings, so make the most of it. Attending social gatherings will help you connect with new people and expand your circle of friends. A romantic interaction could bring extra joy and excitement to your day. Make sure to use your free time productively—wasting it might leave you feeling left behind. Your evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. You may feel a bit disappointed if friends don’t show up when you need them, but try not to let it affect your spirit. Remedy: If you feel the day is slipping away unproductively, take some time to care for a Peepal tree—it may bring positive energy and purpose.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 om to 4 pm.

Cancer: Letting go of the past is the key to lifting your emotional mood today. Holding on to old memories may keep you stuck in a sentimental state. If you've been trying to secure a loan for some time, today could finally bring success—luck is on your side. Children will demand your attention but will also fill your day with joy. Don’t let worries weigh you down—like ice, your troubles will slowly melt away. You may plan to declutter and organize your home, but a busy schedule might not allow you the time. Be cautious of interference from outsiders, as it could create tension in your married life. Your presence may be important to your family today, so try to spend quality time at home. Remedy: For a healthier and more balanced life, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Overcome feelings of loneliness by spending quality time with your family. Their presence can bring you the comfort you need. You’re likely to earn well today, but be mindful of your spending—don’t let your money slip away. It’s a great day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. If you’re going on a short trip with your partner, it’s bound to become a cherished memory. You’ll feel a strong sense of responsibility and may commit to supporting those who rely on you. If you think marriage is just about making compromises, today may change your view—you’ll feel grateful for the bond you share. A cozy day spent watching movies and chatting with loved ones could make everything feel just right—give it a try. Remedy: Wrap Khirni (Mimusops) roots in a white cloth and keep it with you to support better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Today, you’ll get a chance to enjoy some much-needed leisure time. However, keep your expenses in check—spend only on what’s necessary. Your spouse may motivate you to quit smoking, making this the perfect time to let go of other bad habits as well. As the saying goes, strike while the iron is hot. Your love life will feel positive and full of hope. You might be tempted to spend your free time scrolling on your phone or watching TV, but this could annoy your spouse if you seem disinterested in conversation. A surprise visit or message from an old friend could bring back beautiful memories, especially those related to your life partner. You’re likely to have a warm and friendly conversation with your father today, which will make him feel happy and valued. Remedy: Serve physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based sweets or snacks—it can bring harmony and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: An evening with friends promises to be enjoyable, but watch out for overindulgence in food and alcohol. Politely avoid those seeking short-term loans. Quality time with your family, children, and close friends will help you recharge and uplift your spirits. Romance is in the air, but be mindful—letting intense emotions take over could strain your relationship. Your willingness to help others will earn you admiration and respect. However, be cautious, as neighbors may misrepresent personal aspects of your married life before your family and friends. On a positive note, your good qualities are likely to be acknowledged by elders at home today. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Don’t let minor issues weigh on your mind. A neighbor may approach you for a loan—assess their credibility carefully before lending, as you could otherwise face financial loss. Increasing family responsibilities may add to your mental burden. Beware of one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to trouble today. You might spend much of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the true value of time. Your spouse’s harsh words may leave you feeling low, so focus on staying calm and taking proper rest to avoid stress. Remedy: Offer tandoori (clay oven) rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring more sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. The day may start on a positive note, but an unplanned expense in the evening could leave you a bit concerned. If you’re hosting a party, invite your closest friends—you’ll be surrounded by people who uplift your mood. Sharing candyfloss and toffees with your beloved is likely. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, filling the atmosphere with positivity. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a while, today will bring a sense of blessing. Make the most of your free time—avoid daydreaming and focus on productive activities that can set a stronger foundation for the week ahead. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar to stay fresh and energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, giving you the energy to participate in sports or other physical activities. Financial dealings will keep you engaged, and by the end of the day, you’ll find yourself with a healthy amount saved. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—you’ll be surrounded by cheer and encouragement. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, adding warmth to the day. Travel may not yield instant results but will create a strong foundation for future gains. Your spouse will be brimming with love and enthusiasm, making it the perfect day to enjoy a good movie together in a luxurious multiplex. Remedy: Regularly consuming Tulsi leaves will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Aquarius: Listen attentively to others—you might discover solutions to your problems in their words. Important plans are likely to take shape today, bringing you fresh financial gains. Friends may invite you over for a delightful evening together. In matters of love, emotions may build slowly but steadily. You value personal space, and today you’re likely to enjoy ample free time—perfect for playing a game, hitting the gym, or pursuing a hobby. Make it a habit to surprise your partner with small gestures of care, as neglect could make them feel unimportant. A friend might also step in to help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to strengthen family bonds and foster happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Personal problems may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in a mental exercise—such as reading something interesting—can help you cope with the pressure. Avoid making hasty decisions, especially in important financial negotiations. Plan something special for your children, ensuring it’s realistic and achievable; such gestures will be remembered fondly by future generations. Love will be especially sweet for you today, like savoring rich chocolate. Those living away from home may prefer to spend their evening in a park or peaceful spot after completing daily tasks. Married life will reveal many of its joys, and you’re set to experience them all today. Your father may also surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.