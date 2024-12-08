Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 December 2024, Monday.

Aries: Take some time to unwind between work and try to avoid staying up late. You may feel the urge to travel and splurge, but think twice, as you might regret it later. Your cheerful and energetic demeanor lifts the spirits of those around you, spreading joy and positivity. Love transcends the physical, but today, your senses will indulge in its delightful bliss. Your colleagues, especially seniors, are in a surprisingly pleasant mood today. Focus on completing your tasks promptly, keeping in mind that someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. Today is set to be wonderful, as your spouse has planned something special. Remedy: Keep yourself healthy by regularly consuming pure honey.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

Taurus: Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits and change your mood. For those who are employed, you'll need a steady income, but past unnecessary spending may leave you short. This is a great time to engage in activities with younger people. Personal matters will be well under control. Today, you'll recognize that your success at work is thanks to the support of your family. If you go shopping, avoid overspending. It seems your spouse feels fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment today. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family or close circle, and this will help improve your finances.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Gemini: Your mind will be open to positive influences today. Those running small businesses may receive valuable advice from loved ones that can lead to financial benefits. An old friend might reach out in the evening, bringing back fond memories. Today, everything—time, work, money, friends, family—will take a backseat, as you and your partner focus entirely on each other. At work, you'll find yourself in a position of strength, with the upper hand in every situation. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, and your lover will feel deeply touched by your affection and attention. However, the day may bring some tension, as disagreements could arise, weakening your relationship. Remedy: For better career, work, or business outcomes, use a herbal-based toothpaste, such as neem or babool, to brush your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cancer: Don’t rely solely on fate—take proactive steps to improve your health, as luck favors those who put in the effort. Investing in real estate could prove to be profitable. It’s also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and rekindle relationships. You may meet someone interesting today. At work, you'll find yourself in control, with a strong hand in every situation. Students of your sign might get absorbed in their phones for the day, so be mindful of your focus. You’ll also enjoy some of the best moments of your life today, spending quality time with your spouse. Remedy: For better health, wear gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 am to 1:00 pm.

Leo: You may find it difficult to focus on your work today due to health issues. It's a good idea to avoid friends who ask for loans but don’t repay them. A disagreement could arise within the family over financial matters, so it's important to encourage everyone to be transparent about money and cash flow. Keep your love life private and refrain from boasting about it. Don't pressure others into doing things you wouldn't do yourself. Your family may share some concerns with you today, but you’ll likely be absorbed in your own thoughts. Take some time for yourself and engage in something you enjoy. You might have a disagreement with your spouse, but it will likely be resolved over dinner. Remedy: For better health, use copper spoons, or if possible, gold spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 AM to 11 AM.

Virgo: Your wife may bring a smile to your face today. If you've borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to return it without delay. Your accomplishments will boost your family’s spirits, as you continue to build your reputation. Strive to be a role model for those around you. A surprise message will bring you joy and sweet dreams. Clearing your backlog of correspondence should be your top priority today. You could also spend some quality time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. It’s set to be one of the best days of your life, especially with your spouse by your side. Remedy: Serve and assist patients in a hospital to enjoy strong financial health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

Libra: It's the perfect time to turn to spirituality, as it offers one of the best ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can significantly boost your mental resilience. While new contracts may seem appealing, they might not deliver the expected returns, so avoid making impulsive decisions when it comes to investments. Your partner will be supportive and caring, but unnecessary suspicion can damage your relationship. Never doubt your loved one, and if something is bothering you, talk it through with them to find a solution. Expect a lot of positive energy at your workplace today. Travel will be rewarding, though it could be costly. A cherished memory might help resolve any tension between you and your spouse, so during an argument, remember the beautiful moments you've shared. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Hue Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Scorpio: Be cautious when sitting to avoid any potential injuries. Good posture not only improves your appearance but also plays a key role in enhancing your health and boosting your confidence. You may feel the urge to travel and spend money, but you might regret it later. Tensions may arise with family members or your spouse. Be aware, as someone may try to flirt with you. New projects you take on might not meet your expectations. Today, you’ll challenge your mind—some of you may engage in chess or crosswords, while others might write stories, poetry, or plan for the future. Your spouse might interfere with one of your plans or projects, but try to stay patient. Remedy: Wear perfumes and scented accessories when meeting your lover. Venus governs fragrances and scents, and using them will help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: Exercising regularly can help you manage your weight effectively. A boost in finances will make it easier for you to settle your long-overdue bills and dues. Your sharp wit will make you the center of attention at social events. If you're apart from your lover, you may feel their absence deeply today, leading to long, heartfelt phone conversations into the night. New business opportunities will be tempting and seem to promise good returns. After work, you may find comfort in indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you unwind. Today, your partner may reveal a wonderful side of themselves. Remedy: To keep your partner happy, gift red or maroon clothing to your father and teacher.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Capricorn: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to everything in life—whether good or bad—since all experiences come through the mind. It is also key to solving life’s problems and bringing clarity. Today, you can successfully achieve your goal of saving money for yourself. You will find yourself managing your finances well. Friends and loved ones will offer their support. Love will feel deeply meaningful, and you'll experience this connection today. Travel may benefit your business relationships. It's also important to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could hinder harmony at home. There might be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, leading to tension in your marriage. Remedy: Feed grass (Chara) to cows to promote a prosperous family life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Today will be a day of relaxation. Consider massaging your body with oil to ease your muscles and relieve any tension. It’s important to manage your finances wisely—be mindful of where and when you spend your money, or you may regret it later. Parental guidance in your decisions will be highly beneficial. A third-party interference may cause tension between you and your partner, so try to maintain your peace. New challenges may arise at work, especially if you're not careful in handling them diplomatically. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer valuable insights and new connections. You might find yourself in a serious argument with your spouse today. Remedy: Chant ॐ बृं बृहस्पतये नमः (Om Bhram Bruhaspatayai Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Today, your mind will be open to positive influences. If you're involved in a legal matter related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing you financial benefits. You may find your patience limited today, so be careful with your words, as harsh or unbalanced remarks could upset those around you. Romance may feel a bit complicated today. You’ll have opportunities to showcase your skills, which will be fulfilling. After work, you can unwind by engaging in your favorite hobbies, helping to calm your mind. Domestic help might not show up today, which could cause stress between you and your partner. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need for peace, happiness, and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.