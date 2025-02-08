Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 February 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. However, financial concerns may weigh on your mind today. Seeking advice from a trusted confidant could provide clarity. Consider organizing an evening gathering with friends and family to uplift your spirits. Your partner may express their thoughts more than usual, which could leave you feeling unheard—try to be patient. Today, you'll have ample personal time, which you can use to indulge in your interests, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner’s love will bring you comfort, making life's challenges feel lighter. If you’re in the mood for shopping, be mindful of impulsive spending, though updating your wardrobe with some new clothes and footwear might be worthwhile. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers to ensure financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that help you grow into a better version of yourself. You may feel a strong urge to earn quick money, but be mindful of the risks involved. Your charm and intelligence will work in your favor, allowing you to influence others positively. Even if love brings disappointment, don’t let it shake your spirit. Children born under this zodiac sign will spend the day engaged in sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. Your spouse’s rude behavior may test your patience today, but after a busy day with others, you’ll make time to reconnect with them in the evening. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by occasionally gifting red clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Gemini: You may feel a bit drained, both mentally and physically, but a little rest and a balanced diet will help restore your energy. Money matters might occupy your day, but financial gains are likely by the evening. Avoid getting involved in controversial discussions that could lead to conflicts with loved ones. A trip to a scenic spot could add a spark to your love life. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Your spouse will set aside past disagreements and embrace you with love, making the day truly special. Time spent with children often flies by, and today will be no exception—you'll realize just how precious these moments are. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

Cancer: Avoid self-medication, as it may lead to dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to ensure your well-being. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a suitable buyer today and secure a good deal. Those in need of emotional support will find comfort and guidance from their elders. In matters of love, trust your instincts and make wise choices. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family? You may feel drawn to seek guidance from a spiritual teacher for inner peace. While some believe marriage is filled with conflicts and passion, today will bring harmony and serenity. Prioritize rest and avoid unnecessary stress to maintain your well-being. Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15–20 minutes to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Leo: You will have an abundance of energy, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritable. To avoid financial difficulties, stick to your budget and spend wisely. A disagreement with your spouse could lead to mental tension, but try not to stress over things beyond your control. One of life’s greatest lessons is learning to accept what cannot be changed. Despite any challenges, a joyful and heartwarming message will brighten your day. You might get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your phone that you neglect important tasks—stay mindful of your priorities. The day has the potential to become one of the most memorable moments of your married life. For job seekers, securing the desired position may be challenging, so persistence and extra effort will be necessary. Remedy: Perform regular Abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2.30 pm.

Virgo: Open up to your spouse about family concerns and spend quality time together to strengthen your bond as a loving and nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, creating a more spontaneous and free-flowing connection between all of you. Financial gains are likely today, but consider giving to charity or making donations to experience a deeper sense of mental peace. This is also a favorable time for those seeking a matrimonial alliance. With persistence and effort, luck will be on your side today. Enjoy some relaxation and entertainment, as the day promises delightful moments. Your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever, strengthening your appreciation for your partner. While sharing experiences, resist the urge to exaggerate—staying truthful will keep things more meaningful. Remedy: Mix jaggery or sugar with wheat dough and offer it to cows to help overcome feelings of exhaustion.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 2 pm.

Libra: Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy. You may feel tempted to travel and spend money, but later, you might regret it—so spend wisely. Family matters could be challenging today, especially if you've been neglecting your responsibilities. Address any lingering disputes now before they escalate further. If something is weighing on your mind, spending time alone may not help—consider seeking guidance from an experienced person and sharing your concerns. Your spouse’s actions might seem unusual at first, but with time, you'll realize they were for the best. By the end of the day, your family will be happy to see you in good health and spirits. Remedy: Avoid tamasic foods like alcohol and non-vegetarian items to promote harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active today, with your health fully supporting you. A valuable lesson about finances may come your way—you’ll realize that your money serves you best when you curb extravagant spending. People will be drawn to you, and you’ll enjoy the attention and warmth of friendships. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with joy. However, you may prefer solitude over socializing, and your free time could be well spent organizing or cleaning your home. Expect a wonderful day with your spouse, strengthening your bond. A special treat awaits, as delicious dishes may be prepared at home, making you appreciate the joy of good food even more. Remedy: Establish a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to promote happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blood Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Take this day to unwind and recharge. A soothing oil massage can help relieve muscle tension and leave you feeling refreshed. Financially, there may be a steady outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Stay mindful of your spending. A letter or message could bring joyful news for the entire family, lifting everyone's spirits. You may also reconnect with a caring and understanding friend, bringing warmth to your day. In your free time, you might seek a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your spouse will make a sincere effort to bring happiness into your life today. As the weekend approaches, a family shopping trip could be on the agenda—just be cautious not to overspend.

Remedy: Improve your financial well-being by using green-colored vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. If you have invested in overseas property, you may get a great deal on its sale, bringing in good profits. Love and companionship will flourish, deepening your bond with your partner. A romantic connection will add excitement and joy to your day. However, your partner may feel neglected as they simply wish to spend time with you—try to be mindful of their feelings, as their frustration may be evident. On a positive note, your spouse will be full of love and enthusiasm, making the day special. You might choose to invest time in personal grooming and self-improvement, which is far more productive than idling away the day. Remedy: Spread joy by offering chocolates and sweets to young girls, as they are considered a divine form of blessings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: Use your free time to pursue hobbies or engage in activities that bring you joy. Today, you may have to spend money on your partner’s health, but there’s no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove useful. Some of you might invest in jewelry or a home appliance. Love will surround you like a beautiful melody, making everything else fade into the background. Pay close attention to tax and insurance matters to avoid future complications. Tensions with your spouse could escalate, which may impact your relationship in the long run—handle conflicts with patience and understanding. Don’t be overly concerned about how others perceive you. Focus on making the right choices, and success will follow. Remedy: Wear white clothing more often to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. Your kindness and selflessness—like a tree that provides shade to others while enduring the sun—have touched many lives. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing fresh income your way. Consider planning something special for your children, ensuring it is realistic and meaningful. Your future generations will cherish and remember this thoughtful gesture. Romance will fill your heart and mind, making the day feel magical. However, be mindful of unnecessary arguments, as they could disrupt your mood and waste valuable time. A meaningful conversation with your partner will remind you both of the deep love you share. Prioritizing your health is important—running could be an excellent, cost-free way to stay fit and energized. Remedy: For a memorable and loving experience, eat honey before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.