Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 January 2025, Thursday.

Aries: You might struggle to control your emotions today, and your unusual behaviour could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. Consider investing surplus money in real estate for better financial stability. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and joy to your entire family. A special encounter with someone you admire might fill your heart with excitement. Avoid pressuring others to do things you wouldn't do yourself, and remember the saying, "God helps those who help themselves." The love and support of your spouse today will make you forget all the challenges you've faced. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room or family altar and worship it daily to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: For all-round development, focus on physical education along with mental and moral growth. A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Be mindful of others' feelings and try to adapt to your family's needs. Sharing sweet moments, like enjoying candyfloss or toffees, with your beloved is on the cards. If your partner fails to keep a promise, avoid getting upset—have an open conversation to resolve issues. Avoid making hasty decisions that you might regret later. Today, you will experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Maintain harmony in the family by keeping a white-light zero-watt bulb switched on in the Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: If you've been neglecting proper rest, you'll feel exhausted and need extra downtime today. Monetary transactions will be frequent, but by the end of the day, you'll manage to save a decent amount. You might receive unexpected gifts or presents from friends and relatives, adding a pleasant surprise to your day. However, your partner may be upset about one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. Stay alert during interactions with important people—you might gain valuable insights. Although you plan to indulge in your favourite activities, a busy workload may prevent you from doing so. On the brighter side, you'll have plenty of moments to enjoy the bliss of married life. Remedy: Place a green-coloured glass bottle filled with water in the sunlight, and mix this water with your bath for a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Cancer: Take extra care while consuming exposed food to avoid health issues, but don't stress unnecessarily as it will only lead to mental tension. Stick to your budget to avoid financial strain, and refrain from letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as this could lead to overspending. Some may enjoy a romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers. If you believe you can handle significant tasks without assistance, you may need to rethink your approach. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find quality time to spend with your family. It's a day of extraordinary love and romance—you'll experience the heights of affection with your spouse. Remedy: Use a neem twig for brushing your teeth to maintain both good health and financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Avoid overeating and high-calorie foods to stay healthy. A close relative's support could help you succeed in business, leading to financial benefits. A visit to a religious place or a relative's home is likely. Simple acts of kindness and love can make your day memorable. Stay open to innovative money-making ideas that come your way. Your ability to address problems quickly will earn you appreciation and recognition. This evening, you and your spouse will share a heartfelt and romantic conversation. Remedy: Receive blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women to promote a healthy and fulfilling life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Virgo: You may face criticism for your tendency to point out flaws in others. Maintain a good sense of humour and stay open-minded to handle any sharp remarks effectively. An uninvited guest might visit your home today, bringing financial luck along with them. Enjoy quality time with friends, but exercise caution while driving. Extend support to someone by encouraging them to see success in their love life. Your ability to grasp new concepts will be exceptional today. Speak your mind confidently without hesitation. Later, you may spend a delightful and memorable time with your spouse. Remedy: Place a water-filled red glass bottle in sunlight and drink the water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Lucky Colour: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your health is likely to be in excellent condition today, allowing you to enjoy activities like playing with friends. Significant profits in business are on the horizon, and you may take your venture to new heights. While you might face some challenges, remain realistic and avoid expecting miracles from those who offer help. Matters of love could bring some discomfort today, so approach them with care. You'll have the energy and skills to enhance your earning potential. In your free time, you'll finally tackle tasks you've been planning but couldn't execute earlier. However, high expectations in married life may lead to disappointment, so keep them balanced. Remedy: To foster happiness in family life, throw four pieces of lead into running water.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Sagittarius: Make your life more meaningful by embracing the deeper beauty of life, and start by letting go of worries. Visiting close relatives' homes could lead to financial challenges. Your sisterly affection will be uplifting but try to keep your temper in check over small matters to avoid harming your own interests. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée's company. Your boss will have no patience for excuses—focus on doing your work well to stay in his favour. It's fine to interact with acquaintances, but sharing your personal secrets without knowing their true intentions can waste your time and trust. Today, you’ll realize that your spouse is truly your angel. Remedy: Provide proper water for thirsty birds to improve your circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll feel active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. If you’re concerned about finances, consider seeking advice from an elder about money management and savings. The cheerful attitude of your family members will brighten the atmosphere at home. You may meet an interesting person today. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Any business travel you undertake will be rewarding in the long term. People around you might do something that rekindles your partner’s love for you. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to promote a healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Aquarius: Don’t let small things disturb your peace of mind. Speculation could bring you profits today. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and cheer to your entire family. You will experience today that love is not just an emotion, but a spiritual and religious experience akin to worship. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating a major business deal. To enjoy a pleasant evening, you must work diligently throughout the day. Tensions with your spouse may rise, and if not addressed, it could negatively affect your relationship in the long run. Remedy: Wear shoes of a reddish hue to promote fast growth in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your biggest dream is likely to come true today, but keep your excitement in check, as too much happiness could lead to some issues. You may experience financial gains through your children, bringing you great joy. It’s an ideal day to plan something fun and entertaining with friends. Your love life might face some challenges today, so tread carefully. Focus quietly on your goals without revealing your plans until you've achieved success. Travelling may not bring immediate results, but it will set the stage for future rewards. Your spouse's health may see a slight decline today. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or khadas to make your love life more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.