horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 June 2025, Monday.

Aries: People with high blood pressure should take extra care of their health while travelling in overcrowded buses, as it may affect their condition. If you’ve been trying to get a loan for a long time, today could be your lucky day, as things may finally move in your favour. Be mindful of your words—what you say could unintentionally hurt the feelings of your grandparents. Sometimes, staying silent is wiser than speaking unnecessarily. Remember, life becomes meaningful through thoughtful actions. Show your loved ones that you care. You may feel emotionally distant today, even if you're smiling—missing someone's company might leave you feeling empty. At work, your boss won’t entertain excuses. Complete your tasks responsibly to maintain your reputation. Your competitive spirit can help you succeed in any challenge or contest you take up. Family matters may feel tense during the day, but by evening, you will find comfort and support in your spouse's affection. Remedy: To move forward in your professional life, chant the mantra Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Some unexpected situations may cause discomfort today. However, it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. A thoughtful response will help you manage things better. You might face financial issues during the day. It would be wise to seek advice from your father or someone you respect as a father figure. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being. Let your actions be driven by love and a positive outlook, not by selfish desires. Romance is in the air—today's energies are favourable for love. You’re likely to feel enthusiastic and energetic throughout the day, especially at work. If you are travelling, ensure that you carry all important documents with you. Married individuals may find this to be one of the most memorable and joyful days of their married life. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: You will finally feel some relief from the stress and pressure you’ve been dealing with for a long time. This is a good time to consider making changes to your lifestyle to avoid such issues in the future. Be cautious with new contracts—they may seem promising but might not deliver the expected results. Avoid rushing into financial decisions or investments today. Your charm and pleasant personality will help you make new friends. Love is likely to take you to a dreamy space today, where your feelings and reality beautifully blend. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if you don’t handle matters with care and diplomacy. The day may start off on a tiring note, but things will improve as it goes on, and you’ll begin to see good outcomes. By evening, you’ll find time for yourself, which you may use to connect with someone close. You’ll also realise how loving and sweet your life partner truly is. Remedy: For better financial prospects, apply red vermilion (sindoor) on your forehead before stepping out today.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: You’ll find sheer joy in living life to the fullest today. It’s a good day to enjoy yourself, but be cautious—if you've been involved in betting or gambling, you may face financial losses. It's best to stay away from such activities. You’ll get a lot of attention today and may have several exciting opportunities in front of you. However, deciding which one to go for might feel overwhelming. In your love life, your partner might struggle to express their emotions clearly, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Despite some minor hurdles, the day promises achievements. Stay alert at work—some colleagues might become moody if things don’t go their way. You’ll manage to complete your important tasks and even make time for yourself. But you may not be able to use that time exactly the way you’d planned. There could be a small argument with your spouse during the day, but things are likely to smooth out by dinner. Remedy: Respect and show kindness to women outside your family or close circle—doing so can help improve your financial fortune.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Leo: Today is likely to be full of fun and relaxation. You may finally use some money you had saved for a long time. However, unexpected spending might dampen your mood a little. Focus on working sincerely for your family’s well-being. Let your actions be guided by love and good intentions, not by selfish motives. A sudden shift in your partner’s mood could leave you emotionally disturbed. On the bright side, your efforts at work will be appreciated, and your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge or contest you take on. There’s a chance your spouse may say something hurtful on purpose today, which could upset you for a while. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, try wearing blue shoes today.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Virgo: Pay close attention to your health today, as it needs extra care. You may receive money from an unexpected source, which could help ease many of your financial worries. It’s a good day to focus on home-related tasks and complete any pending household work. As evening approaches, you might find yourself unexpectedly drawn toward romantic feelings. At work, your efforts may be recognised and appreciated by your boss. Later in the day, you might feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk—either on the terrace or in a nearby park. By the end of the day, you are likely to enjoy a memorable and beautiful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Support and assist people with physical disabilities to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Libra: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you've been striving for. Keep up the momentum and continue putting in consistent effort. Those involved in small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from a close one today, potentially bringing financial gains. Steer clear of arguments, criticism, and unnecessary confrontations—choose peace over conflict. Nurture your love like something rare and precious. You'll have both the energy and the insight needed to boost your income. You may spend the evening with a colleague, but by the end, you might feel the time wasn't well spent. However, with a bit of effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Light Loban incense at home to enhance harmony and positivity in your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Share your concerns and family matters openly with your spouse. Taking time to reconnect and support each other will help you rediscover the strength of your bond. This renewed harmony will naturally create a joyful and peaceful atmosphere at home, which your children will also sense and benefit from. It will lead to more spontaneous, free-flowing interactions between you both. While people are often hesitant to lend money, today you may feel a sense of relief in helping someone in need. Don’t lose sight of your family responsibilities—prioritize them with sincerity. Expressing love is important, but displaying it at the wrong time or place may sometimes harm rather than help your relationship. Be open to adopting new methods to improve your efficiency at work. Your distinctive style and approach will capture the attention of those around you. Acts of charity and social service may call to you today, and your involvement can bring about a meaningful impact. You might also enjoy a delightful outing with your life partner, strengthening your bond further. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness within the family, offer water to the Shivling regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Pressure at work and home may test your patience, making you more irritable than usual—try to stay composed. Businesspersons and traders are likely to enjoy financial gains today, bringing a sense of relief and happiness. An unexpected visit from friends or relatives will brighten your evening and lift your spirits. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your heart with joy and tenderness. At work, you'll feel appreciated, and your keen observation skills will help you stay one step ahead of others. However, trust issues may create tension between you and your spouse, potentially straining your relationship. Open communication and understanding are key to healing this rift. Remedy: Distribute sweets or savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need—it will bless you with remarkable health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: Elders should channel their extra energy into constructive activities to enjoy meaningful rewards. You have the potential to earn well—with the right support and, more importantly, belief in yourself. Some household cleaning or organizing needs immediate attention, so don’t put it off any longer. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected with your partner—your hearts will beat in perfect harmony, a beautiful sign of love blossoming. Your energy and insight will empower you to explore new ways to boost your income. While you’re often caught up in fulfilling family responsibilities, today offers a chance to focus on yourself. Take a well-deserved break and consider exploring a new hobby or interest that excites you. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate if left unchecked, potentially affecting your relationship over time. Stay calm and avoid letting small issues create lasting distance. Also, be cautious about trusting others’ opinions without careful thought. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can help promote good health and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Aquarius: A friend’s astrological advice may inspire you to focus more on your health and well-being. Employed individuals may find themselves in need of funds, but past impulsive spending might limit their options. Use this day to enjoy some calm and quality time with your family. If others bring their problems to you, try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. An unexpected romantic encounter could leave you feeling uncertain or surprised. If you’ve been meaning to strike up a conversation with someone at work, today might be your chance. Attending seminars or exhibitions will not only expand your knowledge but also help you build valuable connections. You and your spouse may finally get some meaningful time together, allowing you to rekindle intimacy and affection. Remedy: Feeding jaggery (gur) to cows can help attract financial stability and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: A sense of insecurity or emotional imbalance may leave you feeling a bit dizzy or disoriented today. While you have a strong understanding of others’ expectations, be mindful not to overspend—financial discipline is key. It’s time to let go of any controlling tendencies within the family. Foster a spirit of cooperation and share life’s highs and lows together. A shift in your attitude will bring immense joy and harmony to your loved ones. You may find yourself missing a close friend deeply today, their presence lingering even in absence. Your dedication and sincere efforts will start yielding the results you’ve been working toward. Your enthusiasm and creative energy will drive another productive and fulfilling day. By the end of the day, you'll truly appreciate what it means to experience a joyful and content married life. Remedy: For a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.