Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 March 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charitable activities and donations can bring you a deep sense of fulfillment. When it comes to finances, make thoughtful investments to ensure rewarding returns. Focus on the needs of others today, but be mindful—excessive generosity toward children may lead to unexpected challenges. You and your partner will share an intense and heartfelt connection, immersing yourselves in love. Be cautious of those who may waste your time. A meaningful eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse will bring emotional depth to your relationship. Your admirable qualities will earn you appreciation from those around you. Remedy: Feeding reddish-brown ants with sugary treats like Khand and Mishri may help promote harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Take advantage of this wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and well-being. You may come across several financial opportunities—carefully evaluate the pros and cons before committing. Be cautious of individuals who make empty promises but fail to deliver. If your partner seeks commitment, be honest about what you can realistically uphold. Avoid spending too much time on unimportant matters today. Your spouse will display a kind and loving side, bringing warmth to your relationship. While sharing your experiences, stay authentic and avoid exaggeration. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol within the family to promote harmony and happiness. The Sun, a sattvic planet, encourages purity and is opposed to tamasic influences.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Gemini: Spending time with children can bring you a deeply refreshing and healing experience. Those who are employed may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses might create some constraints. Be wary of individuals who may have ill intentions—avoid conflicts, and if you must address any issues, do so with dignity. If there’s a long-standing disagreement, take steps to resolve it today rather than delaying. While prioritizing your family’s needs, don’t forget to carve out time for yourself. Today presents an opportunity to unwind and explore a new hobby. Concerns about your spouse’s health might weigh on your mind, but offering care and support will strengthen your bond. If you're ready to take your relationship forward, today could be the perfect day to propose marriage. Remedy: Incorporate white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion into your daily worship and rituals to attract prosperity and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Your kindness will bring you moments of joy today. However, be mindful of potential conflicts with someone close, as disputes could escalate and even lead to legal matters, putting a strain on your finances. Offer support to friends who may need your help. External interference could create tension in your romantic relationship, so handle matters with patience and understanding. To find peace, consider spending time at a temple, gurudwara, or any other spiritual place, away from unnecessary conflicts. Marriage comes with its ups and downs, and you might experience some challenges today. Time may seem to move slowly, giving you a chance to rest and recharge. Embrace this much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: Gifting your romantic partner a marble-based item or keepsake can strengthen your bond and bring fulfillment to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Use your free time to indulge in hobbies or activities that bring you joy. Financial transactions will keep you engaged throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll manage to save a good amount. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, focus on the valuable lessons life has to offer. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts today, and you’ll receive compliments that you’ve always longed to hear. Expect to share an unforgettable day with your spouse, making beautiful memories together. If you’re living away from your family, you may feel homesick—connecting with your loved ones through a call can help uplift your spirits. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to eliminate frustration and bring mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Make the most of this wonderful day by engaging in activities that uplift your spirit. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. It’s a favorable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, bringing joy to your relationships. Romance and social interactions will be on your mind, even with unfinished tasks waiting. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have ample free time—consider playing a game or hitting the gym for a refreshing change. A wave of nostalgia will bring back cherished romantic moments with your spouse. Following the same routine daily can lead to mental fatigue, and you may experience this today. Remedy: If you feel mentally unsettled, feed birds with a mix of seven different grains to restore balance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2 pm.

Libra: Instead of wasting your energy overthinking the impossible, channel it in a productive direction. You may spend a significant amount on a party with friends today, but despite that, your financial stability will remain intact. It’s a beneficial day overall, though someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. Shopping and various activities will keep you occupied. While men and women may seem like they come from different worlds, today, love and understanding will bring them closer. Consider treating yourself and your loved ones to a meal at an exotic restaurant—though it may be a bit pricey, the experience will be worth it. Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for positivity and balance:

Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Your health will be in great shape today, and your positive mindset will serve as the perfect boost to keep you confident. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of the value of money and the impact of unnecessary spending on your future. A relative from afar may reach out, bringing an unexpected connection. Take the time to truly understand your beloved’s emotions and strengthen your bond. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. A piece of wonderful news could brighten the day for you and your spouse. However, you may also receive some unpleasant news from someone living abroad. Remedy: Float red plants in water to invite happiness and positivity into your day.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Your overall health will be stable, but traveling may feel exhausting and stressful. A family member’s illness could bring financial strain, but during this time, their well-being should be your top priority. Your brother will offer more support than you expected, strengthening your bond. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. You may spend your free time today searching for a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your spouse will express heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. If you’ve been considering starting something new, today is a favorable day to take the first step. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by chanting ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Don't let frustration get the best of you. Those involved in international business may see financial gains today. Take some time to unwind and enjoy quality moments with your family. Romance will be in the air, with some experiencing a special evening filled with gifts and flowers. Be mindful of tax and insurance matters, as they may require your attention. Your spouse will express heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Your family may need you at home today, so make an effort to spend time with them. Remedy: Water a money plant to attract positivity and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Nostalgic childhood memories may keep you occupied today, but dwelling on them too much could lead to unnecessary stress. One of your biggest sources of anxiety might come from losing touch with your inner child. If you have a habit of betting or gambling, be cautious—losses are likely today, so it’s best to steer clear. Your struggles may feel overwhelming, but those around you might not notice your pain, perhaps seeing it as a private matter. On the bright side, your love life will flourish beautifully. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to relax by watching a movie or browsing their phones after completing household chores. Be mindful of outsiders trying to create misunderstandings in your relationship—trust your own judgment instead. A family outing may be on the cards, and while you might feel reluctant at first, you’re likely to enjoy it in the end. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success and prosperity in business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and mindset today can bring you much-needed relief. While your financial situation remains stable, be mindful of unnecessary expenses to maintain balance. A shopping trip with your spouse will be both enjoyable and a great way to strengthen your bond. However, a planned date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. In today’s fast-paced life, finding time for yourself can be challenging, but today, you’ll have the rare opportunity to focus on personal relaxation. After a challenging phase in your marriage, this day will bring some much-needed peace. Be open to advice from someone younger—valuable life lessons can come from unexpected sources. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby to promote physical and mental well-being, as yellow is known to uplift the mood.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.