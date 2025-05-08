Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 May 2025, Friday.

Aries: Control your anger before it controls you. Getting angry may blow small issues out of proportion and disturb your family’s peace. Truly wise are those who manage their anger with intelligence. Remember, uncontrolled anger can harm you more than anyone else—let go of it before it consumes you. In tough times, your savings will support you—not impulsive spending. So, start saving today and avoid unnecessary expenses. Focus on building a healthy bond with your children. Leave past troubles behind and look ahead to a brighter, happier future. Your efforts will pay off. Travel may spark a romantic connection. You may face challenges at work that will test your skills, so stay focused to achieve your goals. The day may start off a bit slow, but things will improve as it goes on. By the end, you’ll get time for yourself—perhaps to meet someone close to you. It’s a day full of passion! You and your spouse may experience a very romantic and emotionally intense moment. Remedy: To stay fit, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: You may feel a bit tired, both mentally and physically. Taking some rest and eating healthy food will help restore your energy. An old friend might give you a useful business tip today—if you act on it, you could see good profits. Some unexpected but happy news from your children will lift your spirits. A surprise message may leave you smiling and even dreaming sweetly. Stay focused—hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Don’t waste time going back to things that no longer matter. Move forward instead of repeating the past. Your spouse will bring warmth, love, and enthusiasm into your day. Remedy: To boost your health, keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Gemini: Spiritual guidance from a wise person will bring you peace and comfort today. For success, trust the advice of experienced and innovative people when it comes to money matters. Take a break from your routine and spend some time with your friends—it will do you good. Avoid getting too involved in a one-sided crush, as it may only lead to disappointment. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with your colleagues. Overall, it’s a positive day, and you'll be able to enjoy some quality time for yourself as well. However, your spouse’s rude behaviour might upset you—try to stay calm. Remedy: To keep your love life smooth, consider gifting black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. Any financial stress you're facing may ease with the help of friends. Your hard work and your family's support will bring success and happiness. Romance is in the air—your love life is likely to bloom beautifully today. You may experience a positive shift in your work environment. Shopping or other personal activities will keep you engaged for most of the day. Your spouse’s sweet and innocent gestures will make your day extra special. Remedy: To bring positive energy into your professional life, avoid storing trash or iron scraps in your attic or upper shelves.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your health will be in good shape today. However, your financial situation may not be very strong, making it hard to save money. Spending time with friends will bring you comfort. Romantic feelings will deepen, and you’ll feel emotionally in sync with your partner. If you're thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the necessary information before making a decision. Some things might not go as planned today. Ongoing disagreements could create distance between you and your spouse, making it hard to find common ground. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, try including black pepper in your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Drive carefully today, especially around turns—someone else’s carelessness could cause trouble. You might receive unexpected financial gains, which will brighten your day. However, avoid being too bossy with family members, as it could lead to arguments and criticism. Hold back on overly emotional or romantic talk with your partner—it may not be the right time. It's a good day for fun and relaxation, but if you're working, pay close attention to your business dealings. You may want to spend your free time doing something you love, but an unexpected guest might interrupt your plans. If you're letting others influence you more than your partner, it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Trust in yourself—it's the heart of true courage, especially as you navigate your ongoing health challenges. Financially, you may find an opportunity to earn a little extra today if you make wise choices. Be mindful, however, as unnecessary spending could lead to tension with your spouse. Emotional ups and downs may arise, particularly if your partner's unpredictable behavior affects your mood. Stay focused—your perseverance and patience will lead you to your goals. Your ability to communicate clearly and effectively will shine today. However, you may feel emotionally hurt by something your spouse says or does intentionally; give yourself time to process and heal. Remedy: To promote physical and mental well-being, consider offering Dhatura seeds to Lord Shiva as a symbolic gesture of purification and strength.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Avoid making hasty decisions based on fleeting emotions—they could unintentionally affect your children's well-being. Your practical sense of money will serve you well today; the savings you set aside may help you navigate future challenges with greater ease. Expect visitors to keep your evening lively. A disagreement with your partner might arise, possibly driven by a need to prove a point—but their calm and understanding nature will help restore harmony. At work, you'll have a chance to shine if you present your ideas with clarity, enthusiasm, and persistence. In your free time, you'll finally make progress on tasks you've long postponed, bringing a sense of satisfaction. By the day's end, you'll be reminded of the joy that comes with having a truly supportive life partner. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa can help you cultivate good health and inner strength.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, moderate consumption of red wine may help manage your levels and support heart health, offering both physical and mental relaxation. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan, today brings good news—your efforts are likely to pay off. An evening social event will surpass your expectations, leaving you uplifted. Today, you may come to realize that love, in its purest form, is both spiritual and sacred—much like a form of worship. It’s an ideal day to put new ideas and projects into motion, as your energy and timing are aligned for success. A pleasant surprise may arrive in the form of an unexpected invitation, opening new doors. And after what feels like a long wait, you’ll receive a warm, heartfelt hug from your spouse—a moment that will stay with you. Remedy: Wearing green today may attract positive energy and emotional balance.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent shape today, setting a strong foundation for the day ahead. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a while, an unexpected source of income may suddenly ease your burdens, resolving many lingering issues. Try not to let family stress distract you—challenges often bring deeper growth. Instead of giving in to self-pity, embrace the moment as an opportunity to reflect and learn valuable life lessons. Your love life is set to bloom in a beautiful and fulfilling way. You'll also have a wonderful chance to showcase your talents—make the most of it. The day is likely to unfold in your favor, leaving you feeling empowered and optimistic. As for your marriage, today will be a heartfelt reminder that some bonds truly are destined—your partner will show you just how special that connection can be. Remedy: Planting and nurturing fruit-bearing trees at home will bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Your inner strength and fearless spirit will greatly sharpen your mental clarity and resilience. Keep this positive energy flowing—it will empower you to stay composed and in control, no matter the situation. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Today brings joy on the home front, as your spouse goes out of their way to make you smile. Sweet moments—perhaps even sharing treats like candyfloss or toffees—are likely with your beloved. Relatives may come forward with promising ideas or opportunities for growth and prosperity. You're also likely to feel drawn toward charity or social work today—devoting your time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. And as for your marriage—today will remind you just how angelic and supportive your spouse truly is. Pay attention to the little things—they'll speak volumes. Remedy: Prioritize the use of natural elements like raw turmeric root, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams to support vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 pm to 1 pm.

Pisces: Use your free time to reconnect with your passions and hobbies—doing what you truly enjoy will bring peace and fulfillment. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations today, but don’t let that dampen your spirit. Make it a priority to spend meaningful time with your family. Show them how much you care—your presence and attention matter more than you think. Don’t give room for misunderstandings or feelings of neglect. Be mindful in your personal relationships, as differing opinions could create distance. At work, stay alert—someone may try to undermine you, so proceed with caution and confidence. You understand the value of personal space, and today you’ll have ample time to enjoy it. Whether you choose to play a game, hit the gym, or simply unwind, this time will help you recharge. Do keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may need a little extra care and attention. Remedy: Before meeting your beloved, apply a saffron mark on your forehead—it will strengthen the bond of love and deepen your emotional connection.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.