horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 October 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Try to stay calm and avoid being impulsive or stubborn, especially at a party, as it could dampen the mood. Today is a good day to arrange funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial support for new projects. Spend your free time with children, even if it takes extra effort—it will bring you joy. A sudden romantic attraction may surprise you. Handle colleagues with tact and diplomacy. You are likely to receive compliments that will make you feel appreciated. Married individuals may get a pleasant surprise from their partner. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Fear may affect your happiness today. Remember, it often arises from our own thoughts and imagination. It can block your spontaneity, reduce joy, and weaken your efficiency, so it’s best to control it before it takes over. Avoid making any financial investments without proper advice. Some disagreements with family members may arise, but try to stay calm and protect your peace of mind. You may feel the absence of true love, but don’t worry—time will bring positive changes to your romantic life. If you are taking a day’s leave, things will go smoothly in your absence, and any minor issues can be resolved easily later. Stay away from people who waste your time or negatively influence you. In married life, you might feel a lack of comfort today, but an open and honest conversation can make things better. Remedy: Have faith in God and avoid mental stress or negativity. This will help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: The support of influential people will greatly boost your confidence today. However, your financial situation may not be very stable, making it hard to save money. Focus on the needs of your family members and make them your top priority. A romantic and exciting evening is on the cards—plan something special to make it memorable. Avoid mixing business with pleasure. Despite your busy schedule, you will find some quality time for yourself today. You will also realize how caring and loving your spouse truly is. Remedy: To improve your financial prospects, offer rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your impulsive behavior could strain your relationship with your spouse. Think carefully about the consequences before saying or doing anything hurtful. If possible, take a short break to calm your mind. Today, your expenses may increase, so make a smart budget to handle financial challenges effectively. Spending time with friends in the evening will lift your mood. Let go of unnecessary worries and enjoy time with your romantic partner. You may notice a positive change at work. Help others sincerely, but avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. Expect a wonderful evening with your spouse that will bring you joy. Remedy: Taking care of a dog with multi-colored spots will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Cheer up, as good times are coming your way and you will feel more energetic. Today is a good day to learn how to save and manage money wisely. If you are planning a party, invite your close friends—it will be full of joy and positive vibes. Expect an exciting surprise as your beloved may give you a thoughtful gift. Stay alert at work, as someone might try to interfere with your plans. Spend some time with an elder family member to gain valuable life lessons. Married life will be especially harmonious and fulfilling today. Remedy: Visit a Lord Ganesha temple and seek His blessings to remove obstacles in your career and promote growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Work pressure and minor disagreements at home may cause some stress today. Businesspersons dealing with foreign clients should be cautious, as financial losses are possible—think carefully before making any decision. Children will help you with household tasks, and you should encourage them to take part in such activities more often. A cheerful message will fill your day with happiness. Those in creative professions may finally receive the fame and recognition they have been waiting for. Business trips taken today will bring long-term benefits. Your spouse may bring back fun memories from your teenage days, adding a playful touch to the evening. Remedy: Keep a small bundle of black and white sesame seeds wrapped in a multi-colored cloth with you for good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Libra: Your long-cherished dream is likely to come true today. However, try to stay calm, as excessive excitement might cause minor issues. You may need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health, which could strain your finances but will strengthen your bond with them. It’s a good day to devote some time to helping others. Your beloved will be in a romantic and affectionate mood. Businesspersons can expect favorable outcomes, especially from sudden work-related trips. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse will express deep appreciation for you, making you feel loved and admired once again. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and fair-minded people to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Focus on improving your health and overall personality to lead a better life. Today is a good day to invest in religious or spiritual activities, as they will bring you peace of mind and emotional balance. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll be able to complete pending household tasks. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may try to win your attention with sweet words. You will be in the spotlight today, and success is within your grasp—an ideal time to try out new ideas. You and your spouse may also receive some delightful news. Remedy: Include more liquid-based foods in your diet to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Sagittarius: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to develop a positive outlook, helping them realize that true happiness comes from within, not from material possessions. Investments made today are likely to improve your financial security and prosperity. It’s a good day to strengthen bonds with family and relatives. You and your partner will enjoy deep, uninterrupted moments together, while work, time, money, and other responsibilities remain in the background. You may have the upper hand in professional matters today. Several issues will require your immediate attention, but your partner will also take you on a journey of love and deep emotions, adding magic to your day. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting ॐ घृणि सूर्याय नमः (Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha) to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Go for a long walk today to take care of your health. Avoid lending money without careful consideration, as it could lead to problems later. Relatives will be ready to support you if needed. Your soulmate will be thinking about you throughout the day. Some of your past work at the office may receive recognition, and your performance could even put you in line for a promotion. Businesspersons can seek valuable advice from experienced people to grow their ventures. You might watch a movie in your free time, but it may not meet your expectations. In love, intimate moments with your partner will be especially meaningful, strengthening your emotional bond. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by showing respect and honor to your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.

Aquarius: You will feel drawn to outdoor sports today, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Students planning to study abroad may face financial challenges at home, causing some stress. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring joy and happiness to the entire family. Your sweetheart will feel like an angel if you share your love openly, though your partner may also be a bit difficult to handle. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and can engage in a creative activity during your free moments. The rainy atmosphere will add a romantic touch, letting you enjoy special moments with your life partner. Remedy: Keep a piece of white silk cloth in your wallet or pocket to support career growth and promotion.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your charm and personality will shine today, leaving a positive impression on those around you. You may spend quite a bit on small household things, which could cause some mental stress. Changes at home might make you feel sentimental, but you will be able to express your emotions clearly to the people who matter most. Romance is possible, though intense sensual feelings could create tension in your relationship, so be careful. Today, you will be in the spotlight, and success is within your reach. You will also have plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to pursue your interests, read, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner’s laziness may disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer your worship.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.